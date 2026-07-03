20 Playful And Nonsensical Comics That Might Brighten Your Day (New Pics)

by

Sometimes, the funniest jokes are the ones that make absolutely no sense—and that’s exactly what makes Ohne Sinn (“Without Sense”) so irresistible. The artist has mastered the art of turning everyday situations into bizarre, unpredictable punchlines that catch readers completely off guard.

With simple artwork, expressive characters, and brilliantly nonsensical humor, every comic feels like a setup that intentionally ignores all expectations. Just when you think you’ve figured out where the joke is going, it takes a sharp left turn into pure absurdity, leaving you laughing at how wonderfully ridiculous it all is.

If you’re the kind of person who enjoys humor that embraces the unexpected, these delightfully weird comics are guaranteed to brighten your day.

More info: Instagram | x.com | uselesscartoons.com

#1

20 Playful And Nonsensical Comics That Might Brighten Your Day (New Pics)

Image source: ohnesinncom

20 Playful And Nonsensical Comics That Might Brighten Your Day (New Pics)

#2

20 Playful And Nonsensical Comics That Might Brighten Your Day (New Pics)

Image source: ohnesinncom

#3

20 Playful And Nonsensical Comics That Might Brighten Your Day (New Pics)

Image source: ohnesinncom

#4

20 Playful And Nonsensical Comics That Might Brighten Your Day (New Pics)

Image source: ohnesinncom

#5

20 Playful And Nonsensical Comics That Might Brighten Your Day (New Pics)

Image source: ohnesinncom

#6

20 Playful And Nonsensical Comics That Might Brighten Your Day (New Pics)

Image source: ohnesinncom

#7

20 Playful And Nonsensical Comics That Might Brighten Your Day (New Pics)

Image source: ohnesinncom

#8

20 Playful And Nonsensical Comics That Might Brighten Your Day (New Pics)

Image source: ohnesinncom

#9

20 Playful And Nonsensical Comics That Might Brighten Your Day (New Pics)

Image source: ohnesinncom

#10

20 Playful And Nonsensical Comics That Might Brighten Your Day (New Pics)

Image source: ohnesinncom

#11

20 Playful And Nonsensical Comics That Might Brighten Your Day (New Pics)

Image source: ohnesinncom

#12

20 Playful And Nonsensical Comics That Might Brighten Your Day (New Pics)

Image source: ohnesinncom

#13

20 Playful And Nonsensical Comics That Might Brighten Your Day (New Pics)

Image source: ohnesinncom

#14

20 Playful And Nonsensical Comics That Might Brighten Your Day (New Pics)

Image source: ohnesinncom

#15

20 Playful And Nonsensical Comics That Might Brighten Your Day (New Pics)

Image source: ohnesinncom

#16

20 Playful And Nonsensical Comics That Might Brighten Your Day (New Pics)

Image source: ohnesinncom

#17

20 Playful And Nonsensical Comics That Might Brighten Your Day (New Pics)

Image source: ohnesinncom

#18

20 Playful And Nonsensical Comics That Might Brighten Your Day (New Pics)

Image source: ohnesinncom

#19

20 Playful And Nonsensical Comics That Might Brighten Your Day (New Pics)

Image source: ohnesinncom

#20

20 Playful And Nonsensical Comics That Might Brighten Your Day (New Pics)

Image source: ohnesinncom

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Hey Pandas, What Do You Think About The Epstein List? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 18, 2025
This Photographer Explored Pet Cemeteries Worldwide, Capturing 23 Touching Images Of Pet Graves (New Pics)
3 min read
May, 8, 2026
120 Things That Make People Who Recognize Them Feel Very Old (New Pics)
3 min read
Oct, 16, 2025
My 29 Honest Charts About Everyday Life You Might Relate To
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
You Can Now Remove Your Racist Tattoos For Free At This Tattoo Parlor, And Here’s 10 Before & After Examples
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Teen Breaks New Chair 1 Day After Getting It, Asks Dad To Replace It: “It’s Only Fair”
3 min read
Nov, 24, 2025