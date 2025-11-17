Hey Pandas, What’s A Quote You Feel Should Be Used More? (Closed)

by

Just a place to add some wisdom, could be by you or not. The goal is to just spread wisdom some have gained that others have not yet, will not, or could not.

#1

” Though oceans apart, a shared moon brings hearts together ”
Doesn’t matter how far you are from the ones you love, at least you can gaze at the same moon…

#2

“People are like onions, at first they suck and seem bad, but they have so many layers and you just got to view them all, then they are more relatable”

#3

“Two wrongs don’t make on right”

#4

“Warthog-faced buffoon.” Not exactly “wisdom” lol, just a great insult.

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Brooklyn Nine-Nine
Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 3 Episode 12 Review: “Nine Days”
3 min read
Jan, 20, 2016
Couple Uninvites A Guest From Their Wedding After Reading His Facebook Posts, Divides People’s Opinions
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Man Seeking Woman Season 1 Episode 2 Review: “Traib”
3 min read
Jan, 1, 2010
51YO Documents Progress Of Her Facelift, Leaves 125 Million People Baffled Over Results
3 min read
Aug, 2, 2025
35 Surprising Companies That Are A Lot More Evil Than Meets The Eye
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
How One Photographer Decided To Empower Others In Their Creative Photographic Art
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.