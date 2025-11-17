Hey Pandas, What’s A Quote You Feel Should Be Used More? (Closed)

Just a place to add some wisdom, could be by you or not. The goal is to just spread wisdom some have gained that others have not yet, will not, or could not.
#1
” Though oceans apart, a shared moon brings hearts together ”
Doesn’t matter how far you are from the ones you love, at least you can gaze at the same moon…
#2
“People are like onions, at first they suck and seem bad, but they have so many layers and you just got to view them all, then they are more relatable”
#3
“Two wrongs don’t make on right”
#4
“Warthog-faced buffoon.” Not exactly “wisdom” lol, just a great insult.
