Cartoonist Draws Himself In 100 Different Cartoon Styles, And The Result Is Unbelievably Spot On

Some cartoons have such iconic styles, a distinct ‘feel’ about them, that they are instantly recognizable. Cartoonist Kevin McShane decided to pay tribute to some of most-loved and famous cartoons by mimicking their style to draw himself in 100 self-portraits.
We are not sure what the kids are up to these days, but cartoons used to be almost like a religion. Since they were only aired on TV, you sometimes had to skip class to watch them or wake up early on Saturdays and Sundays to catch all of the favorite ones. Guessing from this artist’s awesome recreations of cartoon styles, he was probably one of these kids.
The accuracy of Kevin’s drawings is incredible, capturing the very soul of each cartoon in just one simple self-portrait. The research process must’ve been fun! “Kevin, it’s 2 am. Why are you on the couch eating Cheetos and watching re-runs of Snorks?”
“Research!”
Scroll down to check out Kevin’s cool self-portraits in 100 cartoon art styles for yourself, you might find your favorite, too!
#1 Matt Groening (The Simpsons)
Image source: Cartoon Kevin
#2 Seth Macfarlane (Family Guy)
Image source: Cartoon Kevin
#3 Charles Schulz (A Charlie Brown Christmas)
Image source: Cartoon Kevin
#4 Hanna Barbera (The Flintstones)
Image source: Cartoon Kevin
#5 Jim Davis (Garfield & Friends)
Image source: Cartoon Kevin
#6 Craig Mccracken (The Powerpuff Girls)
Image source: Cartoon Kevin
#7 Hanna-Barbera (Scooby Doo)
Image source: Cartoon Kevin
#8 Trey Parker & Matt Stone (South Park)
Image source: Cartoon Kevin
#9 Akira Toriyama (Dragon Ball Z)
Image source: Cartoon Kevin
#10 Van Partible (Johnny Bravo)
Image source: Cartoon Kevin
#11 Klasky Csupo (Rugrats)
Image source: Cartoon Kevin
#12 Stephen Hillenberg (Spongebob Squarepants)
Image source: Cartoon Kevin
#13 Bruce Timm (Batman: The Animated Series)
Image source: Cartoon Kevin
#14 Jay Howell (Bob’s Burgers)
Image source: Cartoon Kevin
#15 Rankin/bass (Rudolph The Red Nosed Reindeer)
Image source: Cartoon Kevin
#16 Alex Hirsch (Gravity Falls)
Image source: Cartoon Kevin
#17 Genndy Tartakovsky (Dexter’s Laboratory)
Image source: Cartoon Kevin
#18 Sunbow (Transformers)
Image source: Cartoon Kevin
#19 Peyo (The Smurfs)
Image source: Cartoon Kevin
#20 Pendleton Ward (Adventure Time)
Image source: Cartoon Kevin
#21 Chris Gifford (Dora The Explorer)
Image source: Cartoon Kevin
#22 Mike Judge (King Of The Hill)
Image source: Cartoon Kevin
#23 John Lasseter (Toy Story)
Image source: Cartoon Kevin
#24 Osamu Tezuka (Astroboy)
Image source: Cartoon Kevin
#25 Jhonen Vasquez (Invader Zim)
Image source: Cartoon Kevin
#26 Ub Iwerks (Mickey Mouse, Willie Whopper)
Image source: Cartoon Kevin
#27 Max Fleischer (Popeye, Betty Boop)
Image source: Cartoon Kevin
#28 Don Hertzfeldt (Billy’s Balloon, Rejected Cartoons)
Image source: Cartoon Kevin
#29 Chuck Jones (Warner Bros)
Image source: Cartoon Kevin
#30 Tom Ruegger (Tiny Toons, Animaniacs)
Image source: Cartoon Kevin
#31 Povenmire & Marsh (Phineas & Ferb)
Image source: Cartoon Kevin
#32 Hanna-Barbera (The Jetsons)
Image source: Cartoon Kevin
#33 Terry Gilliam (Monty Python’s Flying Circus)
Image source: Cartoon Kevin
#34 Nicolas Broca (Snorks)
Image source: Cartoon Kevin
#35 Craig Bartlett (Hey Arnold!)
Image source: Cartoon Kevin
#36 Hayao Miyazaki (Spirited Away)
Image source: Cartoon Kevin
#37 Bryan Konietzko (Avatar : The Last Airbender)
Image source: Cartoon Kevin
#38 Dave Fleischer (Superman)
Image source: Cartoon Kevin
#39 Danny Antonucci (Lupo The Butcher, Ed, Edd, N Eddy)
Image source: Cartoon Kevin
#40 Jim Jinkins (Doug)
Image source: Cartoon Kevin
#41 Tatsuo Yoshida (Speed Racer)
Image source: Cartoon Kevin
#42 Brad Bird (The Iron Giant)
Image source: Cartoon Kevin
#43 Grim Natwick (Snow White)
Image source: Cartoon Kevin
#44 Sunbow (Jem)
Image source: Cartoon Kevin
#45 Dic Enterprises, Inc. (The Real Ghostbusters)
Image source: Cartoon Kevin
#46 Otto Messmer (Felix The Cat)
Image source: Cartoon Kevin
#47 Tom Yohe (Schoolhouse Rock)
Image source: Cartoon Kevin
#48 Walter Lantz (Woody Woodpecker, Chille Willie)
Image source: Cartoon Kevin
#49 Yoshito Usui (Crayon Shin-Chan)
Image source: Cartoon Kevin
#50 Windsor Mccay (Little Nemo, Dreams Of A Rarebit Fiend)
Image source: Cartoon Kevin
#51 Bill Plympton (Plymptoons)
Image source: Cartoon Kevin
#52 Joe Casey And Joe Kelly (Ben 10)
Image source: Cartoon Kevin
#53 Adam Reed (Frisky Dingo, Archer)
Image source: Cartoon Kevin
#54 Maxwell Atoms (The Grim Adventures Of Billy And Mandy)
Image source: Cartoon Kevin
#55 John Kricfalusi (Ren & Stimpy)
Image source: Cartoon Kevin
#56 Herbert Klynn (Alvin & The Chipmunks)
Image source: Cartoon Kevin
#57 Monkey Punch (Lupin The 3rd)
Image source: Cartoon Kevin
#58 Bruno Bianchi (Inspector Gadget)
Image source: Cartoon Kevin
#59 Rankin/bass (Thundercats)
Image source: Cartoon Kevin
#60 Glen Keane (Disney)
Image source: Cartoon Kevin
#61 Masashi Kishimoto (Naruto)
Image source: Cartoon Kevin
#62 Chris Mcculloch (Venture Bros.)
Image source: Cartoon Kevin
#63 J.g. Quintel (Regular Show)
Image source: Cartoon Kevin
#64 Grim Natwick (Betty Boop)
Image source: Cartoon Kevin
#65 Tex Avery (Mgm)
Image source: Cartoon Kevin
#66 Doug Wildey (Jonny Quest)
Image source: Cartoon Kevin
#67 Heinz Edelmann (Yellow Submarine)
Image source: Cartoon Kevin
#68 Ruby Spears (Thundarr The Barbarian)
Image source: Cartoon Kevin
#69 Ralph Bakshi (Lord Of The Rings, Fire And Ice, Cool World)
Image source: Cartoon Kevin
#70 Shinichirō Watanabe (Cowboy Bebop)
Image source: Cartoon Kevin
#71 Andre Medina (Paperman)
Image source: Cartoon Kevin
#72 Sunbow (G.i. Joe)
Image source: Cartoon Kevin
#73 Craig Mccracken (Foster’s Home For Imaginary Friends)
Image source: Cartoon Kevin
#74 Jay Ward (Rocky & Bullwinkle, Dudley Do-Right)
Image source: Cartoon Kevin
#75 Filmmation (He-Man)
Image source: Cartoon Kevin
#76 Fine/snowden (Bob & Margaret)
Image source: Cartoon Kevin
#77 Cambria Productions (Clutch Cargo)
Image source: Cartoon Kevin
#78 Cordell Barker (The Cat Came Back)
Image source: Cartoon Kevin
#79 Dic Enterprises, Inc. (M.a.s.k.)
Image source: Cartoon Kevin
#80 Lesean Thomas (The Boondocks, Black Dynamite)
Image source: Cartoon Kevin
#81 Bruno Bozzetto (Signor Rossi)
Image source: Cartoon Kevin
#82 Katsuhiro Otomo (Akira)
Image source: Cartoon Kevin
#83 Peter Chung (Aeon Flux)
Image source: Cartoon Kevin
#84 Haruhiko Mikimoto (Macross)
Image source: Cartoon Kevin
#85 Loren Bouchard (Home Movies)
Image source: Cartoon Kevin
#86 Songgu Kwon (Metalocalypse)
Image source: Cartoon Kevin
#87 Bob Clampett (Beany And Cecil)
Image source: Cartoon Kevin
#88 Brian Cosgrove (Danger Mouse)
Image source: Cartoon Kevin
#89 Don Bluth (All Dogs Go To Heaven, Dragon’s Lair)
Image source: Cartoon Kevin
#90 Toei Animation (Fist Of The North Star)
Image source: Cartoon Kevin
#91 Everett Peck (Duckman)
Image source: Cartoon Kevin
#92 Bill Meléndez (Gerald Mcboing Boing)
Image source: Cartoon Kevin
#93 Gene Deitch (Tom Terrific, Terrytoons)
Image source: Cartoon Kevin
#94 Pacific Animation Corporation (Silverhawks)
Image source: Cartoon Kevin
#95 Ken Mundie (Fat Albert)
Image source: Cartoon Kevin
#96 Craig Kellman (The Critic)
Image source: Cartoon Kevin
#97 Hideaki Anno (Neon Genesis Evangelion)
Image source: Cartoon Kevin
#98 Lauren Macmullan (Mission Hill).
Image source: Cartoon Kevin
#99 Frank Tashlin (Private Snafu)
Image source: Cartoon Kevin
#100 Ralph Bakshi (Heavy Traffic, Street Fight)
Image source: Cartoon Kevin
