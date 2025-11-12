Cartoonist Draws Himself In 100 Different Cartoon Styles, And The Result Is Unbelievably Spot On

by

Some cartoons have such iconic styles, a distinct ‘feel’ about them, that they are instantly recognizable. Cartoonist Kevin McShane decided to pay tribute to some of most-loved and famous cartoons by mimicking their style to draw himself in 100 self-portraits.

We are not sure what the kids are up to these days, but cartoons used to be almost like a religion. Since they were only aired on TV, you sometimes had to skip class to watch them or wake up early on Saturdays and Sundays to catch all of the favorite ones. Guessing from this artist’s awesome recreations of cartoon styles, he was probably one of these kids.

The accuracy of Kevin’s drawings is incredible, capturing the very soul of each cartoon in just one simple self-portrait. The research process must’ve been fun! “Kevin, it’s 2 am. Why are you on the couch eating Cheetos and watching re-runs of Snorks?”

“Research!”

Scroll down to check out Kevin’s cool self-portraits in 100 cartoon art styles for yourself, you might find your favorite, too!

Cartoonist Draws Himself In 100 Different Cartoon Styles, And The Result Is Unbelievably Spot On

#1 Matt Groening (The Simpsons)

Cartoonist Draws Himself In 100 Different Cartoon Styles, And The Result Is Unbelievably Spot On

Image source: Cartoon Kevin

#2 Seth Macfarlane (Family Guy)

Cartoonist Draws Himself In 100 Different Cartoon Styles, And The Result Is Unbelievably Spot On

Image source: Cartoon Kevin

#3 Charles Schulz (A Charlie Brown Christmas)

Cartoonist Draws Himself In 100 Different Cartoon Styles, And The Result Is Unbelievably Spot On

Image source: Cartoon Kevin

#4 Hanna Barbera (The Flintstones)

Cartoonist Draws Himself In 100 Different Cartoon Styles, And The Result Is Unbelievably Spot On

Image source: Cartoon Kevin

#5 Jim Davis (Garfield & Friends)

Cartoonist Draws Himself In 100 Different Cartoon Styles, And The Result Is Unbelievably Spot On

Image source: Cartoon Kevin

#6 Craig Mccracken (The Powerpuff Girls)

Cartoonist Draws Himself In 100 Different Cartoon Styles, And The Result Is Unbelievably Spot On

Image source: Cartoon Kevin

#7 Hanna-Barbera (Scooby Doo)

Cartoonist Draws Himself In 100 Different Cartoon Styles, And The Result Is Unbelievably Spot On

Image source: Cartoon Kevin

#8 Trey Parker & Matt Stone (South Park)

Cartoonist Draws Himself In 100 Different Cartoon Styles, And The Result Is Unbelievably Spot On

Image source: Cartoon Kevin

#9 Akira Toriyama (Dragon Ball Z)

Cartoonist Draws Himself In 100 Different Cartoon Styles, And The Result Is Unbelievably Spot On

Image source: Cartoon Kevin

#10 Van Partible (Johnny Bravo)

Cartoonist Draws Himself In 100 Different Cartoon Styles, And The Result Is Unbelievably Spot On

Image source: Cartoon Kevin

#11 Klasky Csupo (Rugrats)

Cartoonist Draws Himself In 100 Different Cartoon Styles, And The Result Is Unbelievably Spot On

Image source: Cartoon Kevin

#12 Stephen Hillenberg (Spongebob Squarepants)

Cartoonist Draws Himself In 100 Different Cartoon Styles, And The Result Is Unbelievably Spot On

Image source: Cartoon Kevin

#13 Bruce Timm (Batman: The Animated Series)

Cartoonist Draws Himself In 100 Different Cartoon Styles, And The Result Is Unbelievably Spot On

Image source: Cartoon Kevin

#14 Jay Howell (Bob’s Burgers)

Cartoonist Draws Himself In 100 Different Cartoon Styles, And The Result Is Unbelievably Spot On

Image source: Cartoon Kevin

#15 Rankin/bass (Rudolph The Red Nosed Reindeer)

Cartoonist Draws Himself In 100 Different Cartoon Styles, And The Result Is Unbelievably Spot On

Image source: Cartoon Kevin

#16 Alex Hirsch (Gravity Falls)

Cartoonist Draws Himself In 100 Different Cartoon Styles, And The Result Is Unbelievably Spot On

Image source: Cartoon Kevin

#17 Genndy Tartakovsky (Dexter’s Laboratory)

Cartoonist Draws Himself In 100 Different Cartoon Styles, And The Result Is Unbelievably Spot On

Image source: Cartoon Kevin

#18 Sunbow (Transformers)

Cartoonist Draws Himself In 100 Different Cartoon Styles, And The Result Is Unbelievably Spot On

Image source: Cartoon Kevin

#19 Peyo (The Smurfs)

Cartoonist Draws Himself In 100 Different Cartoon Styles, And The Result Is Unbelievably Spot On

Image source: Cartoon Kevin

#20 Pendleton Ward (Adventure Time)

Cartoonist Draws Himself In 100 Different Cartoon Styles, And The Result Is Unbelievably Spot On

Image source: Cartoon Kevin

#21 Chris Gifford (Dora The Explorer)

Cartoonist Draws Himself In 100 Different Cartoon Styles, And The Result Is Unbelievably Spot On

Image source: Cartoon Kevin

#22 Mike Judge (King Of The Hill)

Cartoonist Draws Himself In 100 Different Cartoon Styles, And The Result Is Unbelievably Spot On

Image source: Cartoon Kevin

#23 John Lasseter (Toy Story)

Cartoonist Draws Himself In 100 Different Cartoon Styles, And The Result Is Unbelievably Spot On

Image source: Cartoon Kevin

#24 Osamu Tezuka (Astroboy)

Cartoonist Draws Himself In 100 Different Cartoon Styles, And The Result Is Unbelievably Spot On

Image source: Cartoon Kevin

#25 Jhonen Vasquez (Invader Zim)

Cartoonist Draws Himself In 100 Different Cartoon Styles, And The Result Is Unbelievably Spot On

Image source: Cartoon Kevin

#26 Ub Iwerks (Mickey Mouse, Willie Whopper)

Cartoonist Draws Himself In 100 Different Cartoon Styles, And The Result Is Unbelievably Spot On

Image source: Cartoon Kevin

#27 Max Fleischer (Popeye, Betty Boop)

Cartoonist Draws Himself In 100 Different Cartoon Styles, And The Result Is Unbelievably Spot On

Image source: Cartoon Kevin

#28 Don Hertzfeldt (Billy’s Balloon, Rejected Cartoons)

Cartoonist Draws Himself In 100 Different Cartoon Styles, And The Result Is Unbelievably Spot On

Image source: Cartoon Kevin

#29 Chuck Jones (Warner Bros)

Cartoonist Draws Himself In 100 Different Cartoon Styles, And The Result Is Unbelievably Spot On

Image source: Cartoon Kevin

#30 Tom Ruegger (Tiny Toons, Animaniacs)

Cartoonist Draws Himself In 100 Different Cartoon Styles, And The Result Is Unbelievably Spot On

Image source: Cartoon Kevin

#31 Povenmire & Marsh (Phineas & Ferb)

Cartoonist Draws Himself In 100 Different Cartoon Styles, And The Result Is Unbelievably Spot On

Image source: Cartoon Kevin

#32 Hanna-Barbera (The Jetsons)

Cartoonist Draws Himself In 100 Different Cartoon Styles, And The Result Is Unbelievably Spot On

Image source: Cartoon Kevin

#33 Terry Gilliam (Monty Python’s Flying Circus)

Cartoonist Draws Himself In 100 Different Cartoon Styles, And The Result Is Unbelievably Spot On

Image source: Cartoon Kevin

#34 Nicolas Broca (Snorks)

Cartoonist Draws Himself In 100 Different Cartoon Styles, And The Result Is Unbelievably Spot On

Image source: Cartoon Kevin

#35 Craig Bartlett (Hey Arnold!)

Cartoonist Draws Himself In 100 Different Cartoon Styles, And The Result Is Unbelievably Spot On

Image source: Cartoon Kevin

#36 Hayao Miyazaki (Spirited Away)

Cartoonist Draws Himself In 100 Different Cartoon Styles, And The Result Is Unbelievably Spot On

Image source: Cartoon Kevin

#37 Bryan Konietzko (Avatar : The Last Airbender)

Cartoonist Draws Himself In 100 Different Cartoon Styles, And The Result Is Unbelievably Spot On

Image source: Cartoon Kevin

#38 Dave Fleischer (Superman)

Cartoonist Draws Himself In 100 Different Cartoon Styles, And The Result Is Unbelievably Spot On

Image source: Cartoon Kevin

#39 Danny Antonucci (Lupo The Butcher, Ed, Edd, N Eddy)

Cartoonist Draws Himself In 100 Different Cartoon Styles, And The Result Is Unbelievably Spot On

Image source: Cartoon Kevin

#40 Jim Jinkins (Doug)

Cartoonist Draws Himself In 100 Different Cartoon Styles, And The Result Is Unbelievably Spot On

Image source: Cartoon Kevin

#41 Tatsuo Yoshida (Speed Racer)

Cartoonist Draws Himself In 100 Different Cartoon Styles, And The Result Is Unbelievably Spot On

Image source: Cartoon Kevin

#42 Brad Bird (The Iron Giant)

Cartoonist Draws Himself In 100 Different Cartoon Styles, And The Result Is Unbelievably Spot On

Image source: Cartoon Kevin

#43 Grim Natwick (Snow White)

Cartoonist Draws Himself In 100 Different Cartoon Styles, And The Result Is Unbelievably Spot On

Image source: Cartoon Kevin

#44 Sunbow (Jem)

Cartoonist Draws Himself In 100 Different Cartoon Styles, And The Result Is Unbelievably Spot On

Image source: Cartoon Kevin

#45 Dic Enterprises, Inc. (The Real Ghostbusters)

Cartoonist Draws Himself In 100 Different Cartoon Styles, And The Result Is Unbelievably Spot On

Image source: Cartoon Kevin

#46 Otto Messmer (Felix The Cat)

Cartoonist Draws Himself In 100 Different Cartoon Styles, And The Result Is Unbelievably Spot On

Image source: Cartoon Kevin

#47 Tom Yohe (Schoolhouse Rock)

Cartoonist Draws Himself In 100 Different Cartoon Styles, And The Result Is Unbelievably Spot On

Image source: Cartoon Kevin

#48 Walter Lantz (Woody Woodpecker, Chille Willie)

Cartoonist Draws Himself In 100 Different Cartoon Styles, And The Result Is Unbelievably Spot On

Image source: Cartoon Kevin

#49 Yoshito Usui (Crayon Shin-Chan)

Cartoonist Draws Himself In 100 Different Cartoon Styles, And The Result Is Unbelievably Spot On

Image source: Cartoon Kevin

#50 Windsor Mccay (Little Nemo, Dreams Of A Rarebit Fiend)

Cartoonist Draws Himself In 100 Different Cartoon Styles, And The Result Is Unbelievably Spot On

Image source: Cartoon Kevin

#51 Bill Plympton (Plymptoons)

Cartoonist Draws Himself In 100 Different Cartoon Styles, And The Result Is Unbelievably Spot On

Image source: Cartoon Kevin

#52 Joe Casey And Joe Kelly (Ben 10)

Cartoonist Draws Himself In 100 Different Cartoon Styles, And The Result Is Unbelievably Spot On

Image source: Cartoon Kevin

#53 Adam Reed (Frisky Dingo, Archer)

Cartoonist Draws Himself In 100 Different Cartoon Styles, And The Result Is Unbelievably Spot On

Image source: Cartoon Kevin

#54 Maxwell Atoms (The Grim Adventures Of Billy And Mandy)

Cartoonist Draws Himself In 100 Different Cartoon Styles, And The Result Is Unbelievably Spot On

Image source: Cartoon Kevin

#55 John Kricfalusi (Ren & Stimpy)

Cartoonist Draws Himself In 100 Different Cartoon Styles, And The Result Is Unbelievably Spot On

Image source: Cartoon Kevin

#56 Herbert Klynn (Alvin & The Chipmunks)

Cartoonist Draws Himself In 100 Different Cartoon Styles, And The Result Is Unbelievably Spot On

Image source: Cartoon Kevin

#57 Monkey Punch (Lupin The 3rd)

Cartoonist Draws Himself In 100 Different Cartoon Styles, And The Result Is Unbelievably Spot On

Image source: Cartoon Kevin

#58 Bruno Bianchi (Inspector Gadget)

Cartoonist Draws Himself In 100 Different Cartoon Styles, And The Result Is Unbelievably Spot On

Image source: Cartoon Kevin

#59 Rankin/bass (Thundercats)

Cartoonist Draws Himself In 100 Different Cartoon Styles, And The Result Is Unbelievably Spot On

Image source: Cartoon Kevin

#60 Glen Keane (Disney)

Cartoonist Draws Himself In 100 Different Cartoon Styles, And The Result Is Unbelievably Spot On

Image source: Cartoon Kevin

#61 Masashi Kishimoto (Naruto)

Cartoonist Draws Himself In 100 Different Cartoon Styles, And The Result Is Unbelievably Spot On

Image source: Cartoon Kevin

#62 Chris Mcculloch (Venture Bros.)

Cartoonist Draws Himself In 100 Different Cartoon Styles, And The Result Is Unbelievably Spot On

Image source: Cartoon Kevin

#63 J.g. Quintel (Regular Show)

Cartoonist Draws Himself In 100 Different Cartoon Styles, And The Result Is Unbelievably Spot On

Image source: Cartoon Kevin

#64 Grim Natwick (Betty Boop)

Cartoonist Draws Himself In 100 Different Cartoon Styles, And The Result Is Unbelievably Spot On

Image source: Cartoon Kevin

#65 Tex Avery (Mgm)

Cartoonist Draws Himself In 100 Different Cartoon Styles, And The Result Is Unbelievably Spot On

Image source: Cartoon Kevin

#66 Doug Wildey (Jonny Quest)

Cartoonist Draws Himself In 100 Different Cartoon Styles, And The Result Is Unbelievably Spot On

Image source: Cartoon Kevin

#67 Heinz Edelmann (Yellow Submarine)

Cartoonist Draws Himself In 100 Different Cartoon Styles, And The Result Is Unbelievably Spot On

Image source: Cartoon Kevin

#68 Ruby Spears (Thundarr The Barbarian)

Cartoonist Draws Himself In 100 Different Cartoon Styles, And The Result Is Unbelievably Spot On

Image source: Cartoon Kevin

#69 Ralph Bakshi (Lord Of The Rings, Fire And Ice, Cool World)

Cartoonist Draws Himself In 100 Different Cartoon Styles, And The Result Is Unbelievably Spot On

Image source: Cartoon Kevin

#70 Shinichirō Watanabe (Cowboy Bebop)

Cartoonist Draws Himself In 100 Different Cartoon Styles, And The Result Is Unbelievably Spot On

Image source: Cartoon Kevin

#71 Andre Medina (Paperman)

Cartoonist Draws Himself In 100 Different Cartoon Styles, And The Result Is Unbelievably Spot On

Image source: Cartoon Kevin

#72 Sunbow (G.i. Joe)

Cartoonist Draws Himself In 100 Different Cartoon Styles, And The Result Is Unbelievably Spot On

Image source: Cartoon Kevin

#73 Craig Mccracken (Foster’s Home For Imaginary Friends)

Cartoonist Draws Himself In 100 Different Cartoon Styles, And The Result Is Unbelievably Spot On

Image source: Cartoon Kevin

#74 Jay Ward (Rocky & Bullwinkle, Dudley Do-Right)

Cartoonist Draws Himself In 100 Different Cartoon Styles, And The Result Is Unbelievably Spot On

Image source: Cartoon Kevin

#75 Filmmation (He-Man)

Cartoonist Draws Himself In 100 Different Cartoon Styles, And The Result Is Unbelievably Spot On

Image source: Cartoon Kevin

#76 Fine/snowden (Bob & Margaret)

Cartoonist Draws Himself In 100 Different Cartoon Styles, And The Result Is Unbelievably Spot On

Image source: Cartoon Kevin

#77 Cambria Productions (Clutch Cargo)

Cartoonist Draws Himself In 100 Different Cartoon Styles, And The Result Is Unbelievably Spot On

Image source: Cartoon Kevin

#78 Cordell Barker (The Cat Came Back)

Cartoonist Draws Himself In 100 Different Cartoon Styles, And The Result Is Unbelievably Spot On

Image source: Cartoon Kevin

#79 Dic Enterprises, Inc. (M.a.s.k.)

Cartoonist Draws Himself In 100 Different Cartoon Styles, And The Result Is Unbelievably Spot On

Image source: Cartoon Kevin

#80 Lesean Thomas (The Boondocks, Black Dynamite)

Cartoonist Draws Himself In 100 Different Cartoon Styles, And The Result Is Unbelievably Spot On

Image source: Cartoon Kevin

#81 Bruno Bozzetto (Signor Rossi)

Cartoonist Draws Himself In 100 Different Cartoon Styles, And The Result Is Unbelievably Spot On

Image source: Cartoon Kevin

#82 Katsuhiro Otomo (Akira)

Cartoonist Draws Himself In 100 Different Cartoon Styles, And The Result Is Unbelievably Spot On

Image source: Cartoon Kevin

#83 Peter Chung (Aeon Flux)

Cartoonist Draws Himself In 100 Different Cartoon Styles, And The Result Is Unbelievably Spot On

Image source: Cartoon Kevin

#84 Haruhiko Mikimoto (Macross)

Cartoonist Draws Himself In 100 Different Cartoon Styles, And The Result Is Unbelievably Spot On

Image source: Cartoon Kevin

#85 Loren Bouchard (Home Movies)

Cartoonist Draws Himself In 100 Different Cartoon Styles, And The Result Is Unbelievably Spot On

Image source: Cartoon Kevin

#86 Songgu Kwon (Metalocalypse)

Cartoonist Draws Himself In 100 Different Cartoon Styles, And The Result Is Unbelievably Spot On

Image source: Cartoon Kevin

#87 Bob Clampett (Beany And Cecil)

Cartoonist Draws Himself In 100 Different Cartoon Styles, And The Result Is Unbelievably Spot On

Image source: Cartoon Kevin

#88 Brian Cosgrove (Danger Mouse)

Cartoonist Draws Himself In 100 Different Cartoon Styles, And The Result Is Unbelievably Spot On

Image source: Cartoon Kevin

#89 Don Bluth (All Dogs Go To Heaven, Dragon’s Lair)

Cartoonist Draws Himself In 100 Different Cartoon Styles, And The Result Is Unbelievably Spot On

Image source: Cartoon Kevin

#90 Toei Animation (Fist Of The North Star)

Cartoonist Draws Himself In 100 Different Cartoon Styles, And The Result Is Unbelievably Spot On

Image source: Cartoon Kevin

#91 Everett Peck (Duckman)

Cartoonist Draws Himself In 100 Different Cartoon Styles, And The Result Is Unbelievably Spot On

Image source: Cartoon Kevin

#92 Bill Meléndez (Gerald Mcboing Boing)

Cartoonist Draws Himself In 100 Different Cartoon Styles, And The Result Is Unbelievably Spot On

Image source: Cartoon Kevin

#93 Gene Deitch (Tom Terrific, Terrytoons)

Cartoonist Draws Himself In 100 Different Cartoon Styles, And The Result Is Unbelievably Spot On

Image source: Cartoon Kevin

#94 Pacific Animation Corporation (Silverhawks)

Cartoonist Draws Himself In 100 Different Cartoon Styles, And The Result Is Unbelievably Spot On

Image source: Cartoon Kevin

#95 Ken Mundie (Fat Albert)

Cartoonist Draws Himself In 100 Different Cartoon Styles, And The Result Is Unbelievably Spot On

Image source: Cartoon Kevin

#96 Craig Kellman (The Critic)

Cartoonist Draws Himself In 100 Different Cartoon Styles, And The Result Is Unbelievably Spot On

Image source: Cartoon Kevin

#97 Hideaki Anno (Neon Genesis Evangelion)

Cartoonist Draws Himself In 100 Different Cartoon Styles, And The Result Is Unbelievably Spot On

Image source: Cartoon Kevin

#98 Lauren Macmullan (Mission Hill).

Cartoonist Draws Himself In 100 Different Cartoon Styles, And The Result Is Unbelievably Spot On

Image source: Cartoon Kevin

#99 Frank Tashlin (Private Snafu)

Cartoonist Draws Himself In 100 Different Cartoon Styles, And The Result Is Unbelievably Spot On

Image source: Cartoon Kevin

#100 Ralph Bakshi (Heavy Traffic, Street Fight)

Cartoonist Draws Himself In 100 Different Cartoon Styles, And The Result Is Unbelievably Spot On

Image source: Cartoon Kevin

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Fashion Hits And Total Misses From The 2025 Academy Museum Gala
3 min read
Oct, 20, 2025
Senator Uses Logan Reference to Explain the Future of America’s Job Market
3 min read
May, 9, 2017
DVD Review – Smallville: The Complete Ninth Season
3 min read
Aug, 31, 2010
Cellino And Barnes Appear to Be Splitting Up
3 min read
May, 12, 2017
How To Get A Cat To Pose In Front Of The Camera: Start Knitting
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
What A $2300 3D Printer Can Do Today
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.