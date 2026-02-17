Only A Total Geography Genius Can Name All 34 Countries From These Crazy Maps

by

Can you truly name the highlighted country on a map? 🌍

Everything seems easy when identifying a country on a regular map, but what about when it’s flipped? 🔄These 34 map images will challenge your geography skills, as each was flipped, rotated, or turned upside down.

This is the true challenge behind this quiz, and only a true geography genius can identify them all. The question is: Are you one of them? It’s time to prove it 🗺️

After finishing this quiz, come back for Part 1 and Part 2.

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

Only A Total Geography Genius Can Name All 34 Countries From These Crazy Maps

Image credits: Magda Ehlers

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Rectify
Rectify Season 3 Episode 3 Review: “Sown With Salt”
3 min read
Jul, 24, 2015
Steve Zahn: Bio And Career Highlights
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
40 Interesting Things People Didn’t Learn At School And Decided To Share Them In This Online Group (New Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Cradle to Stage: Miranda and Bev Lambert Recap
3 min read
May, 22, 2021
“Just To Be Safe”: 30 Times People Had A Gut Feeling To Do Something And It Actually Saved Them
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
William Shatner Auctioning off a Captain Kirk Figure That Really Went to Space
3 min read
May, 2, 2017