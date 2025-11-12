I Used Toy Cars, Legos And Towels To Create These Images

Hello my name is Wellington, I’m 34 years old, Brazilian and I’m an event photographer, although I did everything in photography, after entering a group called CAFA ( Composição Artistica de Figuras de Ação ) (*Aesthetic Composition of Action Figures) I was glazed on the photographic techniques that the staff used, to photograph his miniatures, but since I had no money to buy the Action Figures and the Dioramas, I decided to do what every photographer needs to do, be creative, so I had some miniature carts and some lego figures to start, I only used the scenery, I decided to improvise, I used everything in my house, but 80% of the scenarios in the photos below are composed of towels, that’s the same simple towels, in the group, many of my photos, so I’m expanded and transforming into a personal project, see the following photos.
More info: Instagram
Gandalf on the Hills
Visit at the Fortress of Solitude
Batman AND Superman
Batman VS Superman Fortress of Solitude
Sauron saw me
Sunshine Day
Big Moon
Mustang in snow
Tour
Christmas
The Bridge
Industry
Desert
Beetle
Beetle at sunset
Follow Us