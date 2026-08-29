Carmen Electra, 54, Leaves Little To The Imagination Using Just Pineapple Slices In New Breakfast Photos:

Carmen Electra had fans doing a double-take after sharing a playful breakfast photo from Berlin, Germany.
The 54-year-old actress and model posed on a sunny terrace wearing tiny turquoise shorts while using two pineapple slices to cover her chest.
The cheeky Instagram post quickly caught attention, as fans praised her appearance and others questioned how she still looks so youthful.
One admirer called her “Ageless. Gorgeous,” while another asked, “She’s getting younger?”
Carmen Electra used pineapple slices for a cheeky breakfast photo
On August 29, Electra shared the photos with her 2.4 million Instagram followers, captioning the post, “Breakfast in Berlin.”
In the first photo, she stood on a terrace wearing tiny turquoise and yellow underwear. She appeared to be t*pless and held two round pineapple slices over her chest.
She showed off her toned legs and stomach while wearing her blonde hair down. Her makeup included dark eye makeup, long eyelashes, and a n*de lip. The ends of her hair were also dyed red.
The breakfast spread in front of her was just as colorful. The table had grapes, bananas, peaches, strawberries, baked rolls, and a can of Coca-Cola.
The next photo showed Electra sitting at the table with her b*a back on. She held a strawberry while posing in front of the fruit.
She also shared a short clip of herself biting into a banana and looking toward the camera.
In another picture, Electra posed with one knee on a chair and turned toward the camera, showing off her figure.
As soon as her photo went viral, online commenters began sharing their opinion
“Breakfast of champions,” one person wrote, while another commented, “What a beautiful morning.”
“A hell of a breakfast,” someone else said.
One fan called it the “Hottest breakfast I’ve ever seen!!!!”
Meanwhile, another asked, “How is this possible?”
Not everyone was convinced the photos were completely natural, however. One commenter wrote, “So many filters in one photo.”
Another fan was much more complimentary, writing, “She is the most attractive woman of all time for 30 or so of my years. Ageless. Gorgeous.”
The raunchy photo came shortly after Carmen Electra made a comeback for the P*ayboy Summer issue
Electra’s Berlin photos came soon after another major appearance.
In July 2026, she returned to P*ayboy for its Summer 2026 issue, around 30 years after she first appeared in the magazine.
Electra originally posed for the magazine in 1996 when she was 25. For her latest shoot, she wore black leather lingerie, fishnet tights, and towering platform heels.
One photo showed her posing on a green leather couch in an outfit with cutouts that exposed her backside.
The shoot also gave Electra a chance to talk about getting older and how she views confidence.
“Don’t let anyone tell you you’re too old,” she said. “That’s a myth.”
She also encouraged women to stop worrying about how other people see them.
“You are living your own life. You’re not living your life for other people,” she said.
For Electra, confidence is also connected to her work.
“I feel the most confident when I’m working, and I’ve been working a lot,” she told Fox News Digital. “When I’m working, I’m really happy.”
In the Pl*yboy interview, Electra also opened up about dating and love
Electra said she is open to finding love again and explained that she does not have a strict idea of what her next partner should be like.
“I still like a guy that’s a little bit edgy, but I wouldn’t mind being with a dad type,” she said.
She explained that she had previously dated a father and became close to his daughter.
Electra also made it clear that money is not what she is looking for in a relationship. Instead, she wants someone kind who shares some of her interests.
“He just has to be a good person. That’s very important. And we have to like the same things,” she said.
She also believes couples do not need to be exactly alike.
“You do want to like certain things. You want to have some things in common. But you also want to learn from each other,” she explained.
Electra has been married twice. She married former NBA star Dennis Rodman in 1998, but the relationship ended the following year.
She later married Jane’s A*diction guitarist Dave Navarro in 2003. Their divorce was finalized in 2007.
Looking back at her marriage to Rodman, Electra has admitted that it was not the best decision for her.
“I could definitely say marrying Dennis Rodman could have been, like, not the best choice,” she said in an interview with Us Weekly.
She also rejected the idea that she married Rodman for his money.
Moreover, Electra has not given up on romance and still believes in love.
She has the word “love” tattooed on her wrist and previously explained why it means so much to her.
“I’ve always been about love,” she said. “I’ve always come from a place of love.”
For now, though, Electra said she is comfortable focusing on her career and enjoying her life.
“As beautiful as ever,” wrote one user
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