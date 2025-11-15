Cardi B Wore My Handmade Porcelain Costume In Her New Video ‘Up’

When I opened my mailbox on the 20th of December my jaw dropped to the floor. I set a goal for myself last year, to have one of my costumes be worn by the likes of Lady Gaga or Rihanna.

I was always taught to set an unreachable goal for myself, but I never expected to be asked by the woman of the year 2020, A-list celebrity Cardi B.

Two full-body porcelain costumes, corset, leg pieces, stripper heels, and handpieces included.

From the Netherlands to Los Angeles, during the busiest Christmas/New year shipping period ever. Both a mouth and a hand full.

This was going to be a challenge, as I already had the experience of my costumes being stuck in customs for over a month, I had to start right away.

I continued to work during Christmas and spend many nights crafting every piece, while my boyfriend was already sound asleep. It may have cost me 10 years of my life, but it was worth every second looking at the video!

Cardi wearing my costume

The original porcelain corset

A backstage shot during recording the videoclip

I didn’t have a lot of time to make any process photos because I was so short on time. But this is a quick shot of the panty/ suspender/ leg pieces

I was also asked to create a set of ‘stripper heels’!

Like I said in the story, I had to make 2 full costumes. This was the other costume, but unfortunately it wasn’t used in the videoclip!

The porcelain hand jewelry she was wearing!

This is another custom order. Venus themed!

velentine dusty pink corset

A super quick shot in the video of the full costume!

Handmade amethyst corset. To create this was really an eureka moment!

aquamarine crystal corset

dusty pink and mint color custom corset

delft blue corset. I really enjoyed creating this one since I’m a dutchie!

painterly waspie

dusty pink/ red roses porcelain corset

The videoclip ‘up’ by Cardi B!

