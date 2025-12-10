“So Gross”: Cardi B Slammed After Getting New Set Of Neck And Back Piercings

Cardi B marked her fourth postpartum with a decision that quickly became the focus of harsh online criticism.
After welcoming her new baby, the rapper visited New York City-based body piercer Robbie Milian to receive a new set of dermal piercings across her neck and lower back. Milian shared a video of the session on December 4, showing Cardi reacting in discomfort.
“Fresh back dermal implants, and surface neck, nape piercing for @iamcardib, loving the vibe.”
The footage produced immediate reactions from viewers who were not impressed.
“Nothing says uber trashy like tattoos and turning yourself into a pin cushion with piercings,” a viewer wrote, while others simply called it “gross.”
Netizens criticized Cardi B’s decision to get dermal piercings on her neck and lower back
Image credits: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
“Poor child. She just doesn’t know what to do with herself. And she gets paid to be trashy, so why not,” a netizen added.
“Who paid money buying music to shoot this trash to fame?” another asked. “Maybe she will attract lightning with all that metal and go up in flames.”
Image credits: nyc.piercing
The video showed Cardi receiving two small, round diamond studs on the back of her neck, two larger studs on her lower back, and a third dermal piercing fitted with a multi-diamond accessory near her left hip.
mage credits: nyc.piercing
At different points in the video, she could be heard shouting in pain while the piercer worked. After the session, she posed for photos showing the new jewelry positioned among her colorful back tattoos.
Milian, who performed the piercings, has worked with several public figures in the past. His clients have included Travis Barker, Noah Cyrus, and Ayesha Curry.
Image credits: nyc.piercing
The procedure added to Cardi’s long history with body piercings.
Earlier this year she revealed that she had pierced her b*tt crack, a process she said was painless because the top portion of her backside is numb following a surgery to remove fillers.
“I practically did a tummy tuck on my *ss,” she said on the Call Her Daddy podcast. “So when I pierce my *ss, I ain’t feel s**t.”
She later lost that particular diamond stud in the toilet.
Over the years she has also pierced her ears, lips, nose, navel, and upper lip, including a Monroe piercing she received in 2019 for twenty-five dollars.
Cardi B welcomed her fourth child, and her first with her current boyfriend, on November 4
Image credits: nyc.piercing
The piercing video surfaced shortly after Cardi B welcomed her fourth child, a baby boy and her first with boyfriend and NFL player Stefon Diggs.
“Cardi is healthy and happy,” a representative told People Magazine.
The rapper already shares daughters Blossom and Kulture, as well as son Wave with her estranged husband Offset. She filed for divorce in July 2024, four years after her first filing, although the process has not yet been completed.
Image credits: nyc.piercing
Cardi announced her pregnancy during an interview on CBS Mornings that aired on September 17.
“I’m having a baby with my boyfriend, Stefon Diggs,” she told Gayle King, adding that she felt strong enough to carry the baby and work at the same time.
“It’s a boy. That’s enough for me,” Diggs added. “I can’t wait to make him do push-ups and sit-ups and run around.”
Image credits: nyc.piercing
Cardi addressed the pregnancy again on Instagram in a post that referenced her recently released sophomore album, Am I the Drama?.
“My life has always been a combination of different chapters and different seasons,” she wrote.
“I brought new music and a new album to the world. A new baby into my world, and one more reason to be the best version of me.”
The rapper is preparing for her upcoming tour, The Little Miss Drama Tour
Image credits: nyc.piercing
Cardi B has continued to share updates about her professional plans following the birth of her son.
Her next tour, The Little Miss Drama Tour, is scheduled to begin on February 11, 2026 at Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert, California.
Image credits: nyc.piercing
The tour will travel across North America with stops that include Las Vegas (February 13), Inglewood (February 15 and 16), New York City (March 25 and 26), Toronto (March 30), and will conclude in Atlanta in mid-April 2026.
The rapper also announced plans to release a new album in 2026. During a live chat in October, she said she wants the project to mark a new era in her career, with a sound that moves away from her recent work.
She explained that she is in a heavy creative period as she develops the new material and confirmed she will not release a deluxe version of her current album, choosing instead to proceed directly into the next project.
“Stop.” Netizens shared their thoughts on Cardi B’s piercings on social media
Image credits: cardierframez
Image credits: jokersplaymat3
Image credits: ZaZa_Cole_
Image credits: BreeBaby1204
Image credits: KeanuReeves2X
Image credits: babyprincess_4
Image credits: isthat_lynn
Image credits: _1Amandaaa
Image credits: Sophia254913455
Image credits: Don_B1313
Image credits: rk_rasshed
Image credits: Percskii24356
Image credits: Banjie_
Image credits: ONYXAGAs
Image credits: NicoleJ0304
Follow Us