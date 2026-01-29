Sister Refuses To Drive Ungrateful Brother Who Trashed Her Girly Car But Won’t Get His Own License

The color pink is beautiful, cute, and honestly pretty wholesome. Plenty of people love it. But for a fragile male ego, it’s apparently public enemy number one.

One teen girl learned that firsthand after she decked out her car in full pink glory: leather seat covers, cozy blankets, dangling charms, the whole thing. It was her space, and she loved it. The only issue was her younger brother spent a lot of time in that car, because he refused to get his own license and relied on her for rides.

And while she didn’t mind helping out at first, he clearly minded the aesthetic. He was embarrassed being seen in the “girly” car, and eventually took things a step further by trashing her decorations. That was the moment the sister decided she was done playing chauffeur and ready to teach him a lesson in basic respect.

Read the full story below.

The teen girl went out of her way to drive her brother around since he refused to get his own license

Image credits: Roberta Sant’Anna (not the actual photo)

Sister Refuses To Drive Ungrateful Brother Who Trashed Her Girly Car But Won’t Get His Own License

Image source: I_heart_cheesealot

The author later shared more details in the comments

Readers flooded the replies to support her and call out the brother’s behavior

Image credits: Andrej Lišakov (not the actual photo)

Then she came back with an update, revealing what happened next

Image credits: Isaac Owens (not the actual photo)

Sister Refuses To Drive Ungrateful Brother Who Trashed Her Girly Car But Won’t Get His Own License

Image source: I_heart_cheesealot

 Readers were happy to see her brother actually learned his lesson and changed

