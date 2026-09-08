26 Wild Frog Photos Shared By The ‘Herping The Globe’ Community

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Frogs might be small, but when it comes to colors, patterns, and unusual appearances, they can be pretty hard to beat. Some look like tiny jewels, others are almost transparent, and a few are so strangely patterned that they hardly seem real.

While exploring the ‘Herping The Globe’ page, we came across a great collection of wildlife photographs featuring frogs from around the world. The variety was too good not to share, so we decided to put together some of our favorite shots.

The collection features all kinds of frogs, from brightly colored poison dart frogs to nearly transparent glass frogs and species with fascinating textures and patterns. Looking at them, it’s hard to believe that all these incredible colors and shapes are found in nature. 

Scroll down and take a closer look – you might see frogs a little differently after this.

More info: Instagram | Facebook

#1 Glass Frog

26 Wild Frog Photos Shared By The ‘Herping The Globe’ Community

Image source: javier.chaves.photography

26 Wild Frog Photos Shared By The ‘Herping The Globe’ Community

#2 Crowned Tree Frog

26 Wild Frog Photos Shared By The ‘Herping The Globe’ Community

Image source: sierpe_frogs

#3 Mediterranean Tree Frog (Hyla Meridionalis)

26 Wild Frog Photos Shared By The ‘Herping The Globe’ Community

Image source: frankcanon_image_in

#4 Glass Frog

26 Wild Frog Photos Shared By The ‘Herping The Globe’ Community

Image source: rg_xplor

#5 Glass Frog

26 Wild Frog Photos Shared By The ‘Herping The Globe’ Community

Image source: sierpe_frogs

#6 Spotted Torrent Frog

26 Wild Frog Photos Shared By The ‘Herping The Globe’ Community

Image source: luksth

#7 File-Eared Tree Frog

26 Wild Frog Photos Shared By The ‘Herping The Globe’ Community

Image source: frankcanon_image_in_

#8 Green-And-Black Poison Dart Frog

26 Wild Frog Photos Shared By The ‘Herping The Globe’ Community

Image source: plantsandbugs

#9 Coronated Tree Frog

26 Wild Frog Photos Shared By The ‘Herping The Globe’ Community

Image source: andresnovales_wildlife

#10 Harlequin Frog

26 Wild Frog Photos Shared By The ‘Herping The Globe’ Community

Image source: jeffreygonzalezphotography

#11 Koi Poison Dart Frog

26 Wild Frog Photos Shared By The ‘Herping The Globe’ Community

Image source: birding_and_herping

#12 Fantastic Poison Frog

26 Wild Frog Photos Shared By The ‘Herping The Globe’ Community

Image source: ignacio_yufera

#13 Green Climbing Toad

26 Wild Frog Photos Shared By The ‘Herping The Globe’ Community

Image source: sierpe_frogs

#14 Blue Poison Dart Frog

26 Wild Frog Photos Shared By The ‘Herping The Globe’ Community

Image source: unlockwildlife

#15 Strawberry Poison Dart Frog

26 Wild Frog Photos Shared By The ‘Herping The Globe’ Community

Image source: herpingtheglobe

#16 Strawberry Poison Dart Frog

26 Wild Frog Photos Shared By The ‘Herping The Globe’ Community

Image source: awunderstone

#17 Lehmann’s Poison Frog

26 Wild Frog Photos Shared By The ‘Herping The Globe’ Community

Image source: rg_xplor

#18 Harlequin Poison Frog

26 Wild Frog Photos Shared By The ‘Herping The Globe’ Community

Image source: jeffreygonzalezphotography

#19 Granular Poison Frog

26 Wild Frog Photos Shared By The ‘Herping The Globe’ Community

Image source: javier.chaves.photography

#20 Variable Poison Frog

26 Wild Frog Photos Shared By The ‘Herping The Globe’ Community

Image source: fabianphotography

#21 Harlequin Toad

26 Wild Frog Photos Shared By The ‘Herping The Globe’ Community

Image source: jaime_culebras

#22 Ranitomeya Poison Frog Tadpole

26 Wild Frog Photos Shared By The ‘Herping The Globe’ Community

Image source: fabianphotography

#23 Golden Mantella

26 Wild Frog Photos Shared By The ‘Herping The Globe’ Community

Image source: ronaldzimmerman.nl

#24 Granular Glass Frog

26 Wild Frog Photos Shared By The ‘Herping The Globe’ Community

Image source: frankcanon_image_in

#25 Blue Poison Dart Frog

26 Wild Frog Photos Shared By The ‘Herping The Globe’ Community

Image source: ignacio_yufera

#26 Strawberry Poison Dart Frog

Spotted torrent frog

26 Wild Frog Photos Shared By The ‘Herping The Globe’ Community

Image source: herpetofauna_de_osa

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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