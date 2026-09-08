26 Wild Frog Photos Shared By The ‘Herping The Globe’ Community

Frogs might be small, but when it comes to colors, patterns, and unusual appearances, they can be pretty hard to beat. Some look like tiny jewels, others are almost transparent, and a few are so strangely patterned that they hardly seem real.
While exploring the ‘Herping The Globe’ page, we came across a great collection of wildlife photographs featuring frogs from around the world. The variety was too good not to share, so we decided to put together some of our favorite shots.
The collection features all kinds of frogs, from brightly colored poison dart frogs to nearly transparent glass frogs and species with fascinating textures and patterns. Looking at them, it’s hard to believe that all these incredible colors and shapes are found in nature.
Scroll down and take a closer look – you might see frogs a little differently after this.
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#1 Glass Frog
Image source: javier.chaves.photography
#2 Crowned Tree Frog
Image source: sierpe_frogs
#3 Mediterranean Tree Frog (Hyla Meridionalis)
Image source: frankcanon_image_in
#4 Glass Frog
Image source: rg_xplor
#5 Glass Frog
Image source: sierpe_frogs
#6 Spotted Torrent Frog
Image source: luksth
#7 File-Eared Tree Frog
Image source: frankcanon_image_in_
#8 Green-And-Black Poison Dart Frog
Image source: plantsandbugs
#9 Coronated Tree Frog
Image source: andresnovales_wildlife
#10 Harlequin Frog
Image source: jeffreygonzalezphotography
#11 Koi Poison Dart Frog
Image source: birding_and_herping
#12 Fantastic Poison Frog
Image source: ignacio_yufera
#13 Green Climbing Toad
Image source: sierpe_frogs
#14 Blue Poison Dart Frog
Image source: unlockwildlife
#15 Strawberry Poison Dart Frog
Image source: herpingtheglobe
#16 Strawberry Poison Dart Frog
Image source: awunderstone
#17 Lehmann’s Poison Frog
Image source: rg_xplor
#18 Harlequin Poison Frog
Image source: jeffreygonzalezphotography
#19 Granular Poison Frog
Image source: javier.chaves.photography
#20 Variable Poison Frog
Image source: fabianphotography
#21 Harlequin Toad
Image source: jaime_culebras
#22 Ranitomeya Poison Frog Tadpole
Image source: fabianphotography
#23 Golden Mantella
Image source: ronaldzimmerman.nl
#24 Granular Glass Frog
Image source: frankcanon_image_in
#25 Blue Poison Dart Frog
Image source: ignacio_yufera
#26 Strawberry Poison Dart Frog
Spotted torrent frog
Image source: herpetofauna_de_osa
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