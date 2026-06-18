Alex Hirsch: Bio And Career Highlights

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Alex Hirsch: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

Alex Hirsch

June 18, 1985

Piedmont, California, US

41 Years Old

Gemini

Alex Hirsch: Bio And Career Highlights

Who Is Alex Hirsch?

Alexander Robert Hirsch is an American animator and writer, renowned for crafting intricate animated worlds. His distinctive storytelling often blends humor with mystery and heart.

He gained widespread acclaim as the creator of the Disney Channel series Gravity Falls, which captivated audiences with its layered narrative and memorable characters. The show earned several BAFTA and Annie Awards.

Early Life and Education

Alexander Hirsch grew up in Piedmont, California, alongside his twin sister, Ariel, who later inspired the character Mabel Pines. Their summers spent with a great-aunt in the woods fueled his creative imagination.

He honed his talents at Piedmont High School and the prestigious California Institute of the Arts, graduating with a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree. Here, he developed short films that caught Disney’s attention.

Notable Relationships

Alex Hirsch was in a public relationship with animator Dana Terrace, creator of The Owl House, from 2015 until early 2022.

He has no children and has not publicly confirmed another partner since their separation.

Career Highlights

Hirsch’s most significant achievement remains the creation of the animated series Gravity Falls, which he also directed, wrote, and voiced characters for. The show garnered multiple BAFTA and Annie Awards for its innovative storytelling.

Beyond television, he became a New York Times Best-Selling Author with tie-in books like Gravity Falls: Journal 3 and The Book of Bill. He also contributed story to Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

Signature Quote

“Stay curious, stay weird, stay kind and don’t let anyone ever tell you you aren’t smart or brave or worthy enough.”

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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