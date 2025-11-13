The House With Creepy Dolls

by

Usually, dolls bring joy for kids, with their sweet smiles and azure gazes. They become souvenirs from the world of our childhood, as we grow old. That’s why the fake paradise from a Czech village, not far from Prague, could frighten the hearts of those who would dare to visit it.

More info: Facebook

The House With Creepy Dolls

In the first moments of being in the courtyard of the house, you can feel a gentle light that warms you and how the grass is soft and damp under  your feet; the perfume of the flowers and the things perfectly arranged from the yard create an unreal harmony, just like the one  in the fairytales my grandmother used to tell me about before she put me to bed.

The House With Creepy Dolls

You are transposed in the tender years of pure happiness, but this feeling disappears when your eyes meet the terrifying scene: everywhere, dolls in all shapes and colors, broken tears and tense eyes, broken smiles; old and dirty dolls, without the porcelain skin, without the spark.

The House With Creepy Dolls
The House With Creepy Dolls

 Some are spared, the ones that kept their hands and feet, but all of them remain condemned to an eternity of suffering.

The House With Creepy Dolls
The House With Creepy Dolls
The House With Creepy Dolls
The House With Creepy Dolls
The House With Creepy Dolls
The House With Creepy Dolls

Although the scene looks like one from an exceptional horror movie, the reality is much lighter, as I found that there lives an old man and his puppy. 

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Black Man Gets Told The House Offer Is “Off The Table” Since It’s Cash Only, Proves Them Wrong
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Urban Interventions That I Create To Make Our Surroundings Less Boring
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
I Found This Amazing Bridge That Creates An Optical Illusion
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Dad’s Reaction To Daughter’s Divorce Costs Him His Relationship With Her
3 min read
Oct, 7, 2025
Photographer Uses 166-Year-Old Technique To Shoot Kids, And The Result Is Haunting
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Ruby Johnson’s Most Savage Moments On ” Black-Ish”
3 min read
Jan, 17, 2022
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.