Can’t Take My Eyes Off Of You: True-To-Life Beautiful Collectible Dolls With Golden Joints

Viktoriya Art Doll from Pyatigorsk, Russia, is an amazing artist. She creates adorably beautiful dolls. Their nude bodies look extremely attractive because they do look great and have precious details one can’t help take the eyes off.

Made out of porcelain, the Premium Collection is a gorgeous example of the author’s skill and great taste. The neck and body joints are fully made out of silver, gold and pearls. The patterns used there reflect the character of each doll. Like if you get in a fairy-tale for grown-ups!

More info: livemaster.com

Premium Collection by Viktoriya Art Doll

Original dolls by Viktoriya Art Doll

