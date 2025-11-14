As A ‘The Big Lebowski’ Fan, I Decided To Put ‘The Dude’ In Dudeoir

by

After struggling since childhood with body image issues, I really wanted to do something to help me to break out of my discomfort and show myself that I could love myself for who I was. And if I could do that and share a few laughs at the same time, even better.

When I saw that my friend, Masika Woods from Masika May Photography was bringing Dudeoir photography into the mainstream, I knew I had to get in on the hilarity and fun.

With The Big Lebowski being my favorite movie of all time (and The Dude my favorite character) I knew that there was really only one choice for the theme of my shoot. After all, the Dude abides.

Masika loved the idea and was actually looking for guys to help her complete her Dudeoir calendar so one day, we arranged to meet at Duncan Lanes in Duncan, British Columbia, to put The Dude in Dudeoir. I brought my props, Masika brought her camera and we just had a blast. There was much chuckling (from both us AND the ladies working the bowling alley) and it actually felt very freeing for me to bear so much of myself, knowing that others would get a smile and a laugh from the project.

A few months later, the calendar was released and, there I was as Mr. November. Far out, Man.

The whole experience has definitely helped my body image issues and has provided plenty of laughter to myself and others. Now I just need to meet Jeff Bridges to get my copy of the calendar signed. Because, in reality, HE’s the Dude. So that’s what you call him. That or His Dudeness, or Duder, or El Duderino if you’re not into the whole brevity thing.

More info: Instagram | Facebook

#1 Strikes And Gutters, UPS And Downs

As A &#8216;The Big Lebowski&#8217; Fan, I Decided To Put &#8216;The Dude&#8217; In Dudeoir

Image source: masikamayphotography

#2 Gutter Balls

As A &#8216;The Big Lebowski&#8217; Fan, I Decided To Put &#8216;The Dude&#8217; In Dudeoir

Image source: masikamayphotography

#3 The Dude Abides

As A &#8216;The Big Lebowski&#8217; Fan, I Decided To Put &#8216;The Dude&#8217; In Dudeoir

Image source: masikamayphotography

#4 “All The Dude Ever Wanted Was His Rug Back”

As A &#8216;The Big Lebowski&#8217; Fan, I Decided To Put &#8216;The Dude&#8217; In Dudeoir

Image source: masikamayphotography

#5 “Yeah, Well, That’s Just, Like, Your Opinion, Man”

As A &#8216;The Big Lebowski&#8217; Fan, I Decided To Put &#8216;The Dude&#8217; In Dudeoir

Image source: masikamayphotography

#6 The Rug Really Tied The Shoot Together

As A &#8216;The Big Lebowski&#8217; Fan, I Decided To Put &#8216;The Dude&#8217; In Dudeoir

Image source: masikamayphotography

#7 “Do You Mean, Coitus?”

As A &#8216;The Big Lebowski&#8217; Fan, I Decided To Put &#8216;The Dude&#8217; In Dudeoir

Image source: masikamayphotography

#8 “Far Out, Man”

As A &#8216;The Big Lebowski&#8217; Fan, I Decided To Put &#8216;The Dude&#8217; In Dudeoir

Image source: masikamayphotography

#9 “Not On The Rug, Man”

As A &#8216;The Big Lebowski&#8217; Fan, I Decided To Put &#8216;The Dude&#8217; In Dudeoir

Image source: masikamayphotography

#10 “Mark It Zero”

As A &#8216;The Big Lebowski&#8217; Fan, I Decided To Put &#8216;The Dude&#8217; In Dudeoir

Image source: masikamayphotography

#11 “Another Caucasian, Gary”

As A &#8216;The Big Lebowski&#8217; Fan, I Decided To Put &#8216;The Dude&#8217; In Dudeoir

Image source: masikamayphotography

#12 “That Creep Can Roll, Man”

As A &#8216;The Big Lebowski&#8217; Fan, I Decided To Put &#8216;The Dude&#8217; In Dudeoir

Image source: masikamayphotography

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
General Hospital Week of Aug 12-16: Shocking Arrest and Tempting Offers
3 min read
Aug, 12, 2024
The Woman Who Refused To Cut Her Hair Since She Was 5 Is Now 34 Y.O. And Looks Like A Real-Life Rapunzel
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
120 Things That Make People Who Recognize Them Feel Very Old (New Pics)
3 min read
Oct, 16, 2025
33 People Reveal The Most Shocking Family Secrets They Uncovered And The Internet Is Lost For Words
3 min read
Sep, 25, 2025
Sons of Anarchy “Orca Shrugged” Review – Venus Van Dam in the House!
3 min read
Oct, 10, 2012
Five Excellent Saint Patrick’s Day TV Episodes Throughout History
3 min read
Mar, 7, 2018
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.