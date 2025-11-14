As A ‘The Big Lebowski’ Fan, I Decided To Put ‘The Dude’ In Dudeoir

After struggling since childhood with body image issues, I really wanted to do something to help me to break out of my discomfort and show myself that I could love myself for who I was. And if I could do that and share a few laughs at the same time, even better.
When I saw that my friend, Masika Woods from Masika May Photography was bringing Dudeoir photography into the mainstream, I knew I had to get in on the hilarity and fun.
With The Big Lebowski being my favorite movie of all time (and The Dude my favorite character) I knew that there was really only one choice for the theme of my shoot. After all, the Dude abides.
Masika loved the idea and was actually looking for guys to help her complete her Dudeoir calendar so one day, we arranged to meet at Duncan Lanes in Duncan, British Columbia, to put The Dude in Dudeoir. I brought my props, Masika brought her camera and we just had a blast. There was much chuckling (from both us AND the ladies working the bowling alley) and it actually felt very freeing for me to bear so much of myself, knowing that others would get a smile and a laugh from the project.
A few months later, the calendar was released and, there I was as Mr. November. Far out, Man.
The whole experience has definitely helped my body image issues and has provided plenty of laughter to myself and others. Now I just need to meet Jeff Bridges to get my copy of the calendar signed. Because, in reality, HE’s the Dude. So that’s what you call him. That or His Dudeness, or Duder, or El Duderino if you’re not into the whole brevity thing.
More info: Instagram | Facebook
#1 Strikes And Gutters, UPS And Downs
Image source: masikamayphotography
#2 Gutter Balls
Image source: masikamayphotography
#3 The Dude Abides
Image source: masikamayphotography
#4 “All The Dude Ever Wanted Was His Rug Back”
Image source: masikamayphotography
#5 “Yeah, Well, That’s Just, Like, Your Opinion, Man”
Image source: masikamayphotography
#6 The Rug Really Tied The Shoot Together
Image source: masikamayphotography
#7 “Do You Mean, Coitus?”
Image source: masikamayphotography
#8 “Far Out, Man”
Image source: masikamayphotography
#9 “Not On The Rug, Man”
Image source: masikamayphotography
#10 “Mark It Zero”
Image source: masikamayphotography
#11 “Another Caucasian, Gary”
Image source: masikamayphotography
#12 “That Creep Can Roll, Man”
Image source: masikamayphotography
Follow Us