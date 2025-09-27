Discover If You’d Qualify: 30 Real Questions From The Canadian Citizenship Test

Most people have their own idea of Canada – maybe it’s winter, hockey, maple syrup, or just saying “sorry” a lot. But the truth is, if you actually want to become Canadian, you’ve got to pass an official citizenship test that covers history, culture, government, and everyday life.

We’ve picked 30 questions inspired by the real thing to see how much you actually know.

Whether you’re Canadian-born and raised or just curious about the country, this is your chance to put your knowledge to the test.

Ready to see if you’d pass? 🍁

Image credits: Daniel Joseph Petty

