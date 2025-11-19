Artist’s Humorous And Satirical Artworks That Are Perfect For Fans Of Sarcastic Humor (40 Pics)

An illustrator from France named Cosmo has caught our eyes with her detailed, vibrant artwork, which, a lot of the time, features women in various beautiful settings accompanied by sarcastic messages.
Cosmo has shared that her work is a mix of very different genres. “The clear line I use to draw is directly inspired from comics, mostly French/Belgian ones but sometimes American too. The way I represent women is very inspired by painting, mostly pre-Raphaelite and neo-classical ones. I have strong and bold color schemes, lots of anachronisms, and often sarcasm.”
Image source: cosmoillustrator
#1
“Sometimes I try to find a man and then I remember it’s not men that make me happy. It’s pizza, I often get confused…”
#2
“Relax. Nothing is under control.”
#3
#4
“He said ‘books or me.’ I sometimes remember him when I’m buying new books.”
#5
“My body is a temple. It’s just ancient, crumbling, and haunted.”
#6
“I used to just crastinate, but I got so good I went pro.”
#7
“All I want for Xmas are pets.”
#8
“There is an ocean of silence between us and I’m drowning in it.”
#9
“Mom, I’d like people better if they were cats instead.”
“Me too, baby. Me too.”
#10
“So, what’s nostalgia?”
“Nostalgia is when the body can’t get to where the soul wants to go.”
#11
“Everything happens for a reason”
” That’s the most common lie – things simply happen and we find reasons…”
#12
“Sometimes you just gotta sit back and relax and let the train wreck itself.”
#13
“If you think adventure’s dangerous – try routine, it’s lethal.”
#14
“Sorry, I didn’t mean to offend you… It was a huge bonus though!”
#15
“Age doesn’t matter – unless you’re cheese! Or wine…”
#16
“I feel like I’m already tired tomorrow.”
#17
“Sometimes life is about risking everything for a dream no one can see but you.”
#18
#19
#20
“You can’t really change anyone but yourself.”
#21
My wish for 2025 is that people stop telling me I look tired because
1. I’m aware,
2. Thanks for the reminder,
3. F**k you, and Happy New Year.”
#22
“That stupid cat… It’s behind me, isn’t it?”
“You bet…”
#23
“Be careful how far you push me away, I may end up liking it here.”
#24
#25
“It’s not where you end up that matters, but how you got there.”
#26
“It’s nice to be lost when it’s in the right direction.”
#27
“Escape the ordinary.”
#28
“May shame switch sides.”
#29
#30
#31
“Nothing brightens up a room like his absence.”
#32
“Are you smoking pot?”
“I’m smoking hot.”
#33
#34
#35
“Sorry I’m late. Got caught up enjoying my last minutes of not being here.”
#36
#37
#38
#39
“I am who I am, and it’s already not so bad.”
#40
