Artist’s Humorous And Satirical Artworks That Are Perfect For Fans Of Sarcastic Humor (40 Pics)

An illustrator from France named Cosmo has caught our eyes with her detailed, vibrant artwork, which, a lot of the time, features women in various beautiful settings accompanied by sarcastic messages.

Cosmo has shared that her work is a mix of very different genres. “The clear line I use to draw is directly inspired from comics, mostly French/Belgian ones but sometimes American too. The way I represent women is very inspired by painting, mostly pre-Raphaelite and neo-classical ones. I have strong and bold color schemes, lots of anachronisms, and often sarcasm.”

So let’s hop into the post, and let us know what you think of this type of artwork!

More info: Instagram | cosmoillustrator.fr

#1

“Sometimes I try to find a man and then I remember it’s not men that make me happy. It’s pizza, I often get confused…”

#2

“Relax. Nothing is under control.”

#3

#4

“He said ‘books or me.’ I sometimes remember him when I’m buying new books.”

#5

“My body is a temple. It’s just ancient, crumbling, and haunted.”

#6

“I used to just crastinate, but I got so good I went pro.”

#7

“All I want for Xmas are pets.”

#8

“There is an ocean of silence between us and I’m drowning in it.”

#9

“Mom, I’d like people better if they were cats instead.”

“Me too, baby. Me too.”

#10

“So, what’s nostalgia?”

“Nostalgia is when the body can’t get to where the soul wants to go.”

#11

“Everything happens for a reason”

” That’s the most common lie – things simply happen and we find reasons…”

#12

“Sometimes you just gotta sit back and relax and let the train wreck itself.”

#13

“If you think adventure’s dangerous – try routine, it’s lethal.”

#14

“Sorry, I didn’t mean to offend you… It was a huge bonus though!”

#15

“Age doesn’t matter – unless you’re cheese! Or wine…”

#16

“I feel like I’m already tired tomorrow.”

#17

“Sometimes life is about risking everything for a dream no one can see but you.”

#18

#19

#20

“You can’t really change anyone but yourself.”

#21

My wish for 2025 is that people stop telling me I look tired because

1. I’m aware,
2. Thanks for the reminder,
3. F**k you, and Happy New Year.”

#22

“That stupid cat… It’s behind me, isn’t it?”

“You bet…”

#23

“Be careful how far you push me away, I may end up liking it here.”

#24

#25

“It’s not where you end up that matters, but how you got there.”

#26

“It’s nice to be lost when it’s in the right direction.”

#27

“Escape the ordinary.”

#28

“May shame switch sides.”

#29

#30

#31

“Nothing brightens up a room like his absence.”

#32

“Are you smoking pot?”

“I’m smoking hot.”

#33

#34

#35

“Sorry I’m late. Got caught up enjoying my last minutes of not being here.”

#36

#37

#38

#39

“I am who I am, and it’s already not so bad.”

#40

