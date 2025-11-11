This Cat Comes To University Every Day To Help Students With Cuddles

by

While therapy dogs are in the spotlight, this ginger kitty is bringing comfort to lucky university students without any training whatsoever. Known as the “Campus cat,” the feline comes to the University of Augsburg every day to help students relax by offering them cuddles.

“Caring about the students is the main goal of the Campus cat besides sleeping, sleeping, sleeping,” Andreas, Campus Cat Secretary, told Bored Panda. “Also the cat walks all around the campus to really see all students from every faculty. A lot of students say Campus Cat helps to relax or chill before tests, papers, exams.” The ginger is always there. And he has a home, too, and is well cared for! He just really wants to take some pressure off the students’ chests. Good kitty!

More info: Facebook (h/t: lovemeow)

Known as the “Campus cat,” this kitty comes to the University of Augsburg in Germany every day

He understands how stressful university life is…

So he gives the students lots of cuddles!

“The cat walks all around the campus to really see all students from every faculty”

The cat has a home and is well cared for!

He just really wants to take some pressure off the students’ chests

Students come to the lovely fluffball when they’re feeling anxious before exams

Or when they have some student-life related dramas to solve

The ginger is always there

Not only does the cat make a lot of friends at the campus…

He also gets a nice tan!

Every university should have a cat like this!

Thank you, Andreas, for talking to Bored Panda about Campus cat!

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
