After Megan Fox Horrified Fans, Cameron Diaz Faces Scrutiny Over Her Looks As Comment About Aging Resurfaces

After Megan Fox horrified online users with her appearance in an old interview, another Hollywood star has found herself under scrutiny for her looks.
An old statement from Cameron Diaz about aging and Botox resurfaced, leading people to revisit what the actress once said about cosmetic procedures.
While some believe Diaz has stayed true to her words, others are not so convinced.
“She obviously didn’t stick to that, did she?” one person commented.
After Megan Fox faced criticism for her appearance, Cameron Diaz’s old statement on Botox resurfaced
In 2014, Cameron Diaz spoke to Entertainment Tonight while promoting her book The Body Book. The actress, who was 41 at the time, revealed that she had tried Botox but did not like the results.
“I’ve tried [Botox] before, where it was like [a] little tiny touch of something,” she said.
“It changed my face in such a weird way that I was like, ‘No, I don’t want to [be] like [that]’ … I’d rather see my face aging than a face that doesn’t belong to me at all.”
Diaz also explained that she had no problem with the lines around her eyes. Rather than seeing them as something she needed to fix, she viewed them as a sign that she had spent her life smiling.
“I love life. I’m happy I don’t have a problem with that,” she said.
Although Diaz said she did not want Botox for herself, she has never claimed that everyone should avoid cosmetic procedures.
In a 2016 interview on the OWN Show, while discussing her book The Longevity Book, she said she had no problem with people choosing treatments that made them feel better.
“I have absolutely no judgment on what makes people feel good about themselves,” Diaz said.
“Really, that is what those procedures are for. They’re to help people feel a little bit better about themselves. If they do feel better about themselves, then those procedures have worked. I don’t have any problem with that.”
However, Diaz also pointed out that Botox does not stop the body’s natural aging process
“Aging is a cellular event. Every bit of aging happens in our cells. The places that the Botox doesn’t reach, you’re still aging,” she explained.
Diaz said people should also focus on their health instead of relying only on treatments to look younger. She highlighted five important parts of well-being: nutrition, physical activity, sleep, stress relief and meaningful relationships.
She even added, “Along with the Botox, if that makes you happy.”
In other words, Diaz did not condemn cosmetic procedures. She believed that people should look after their health and choose what makes them feel comfortable.
Besides cosmetic procedures, Diaz also opened up about her skin problems
Diaz has also spoken about struggling with adult acne and how it affected her confidence.
In The Body Book, she explained that she tried different ways to clear her skin but could not find a lasting solution.
“It was embarrassing, and I did everything I could think of to make it go away,” she wrote.
“I tried to cover it with makeup. I tried to get rid of it with medication: oral, topical, even the harshest prescriptions. Nothing helped for very long.”
The actress said her skin problems became especially difficult when she had to appear on camera.
The Drew Barrymore Show/YouTube
“It was really challenging to cover them up for the cameras. It was awkward and embarrassing and frustrating, and I always felt really bad about myself,” she added.
Diaz also admitted that her eating habits were not always healthy. Before changing her lifestyle, she described herself as someone who would eat “two bean burritos with extra cheese, extra sauce, no onions and a large Coke.”
She later spoke about the pressure women face to meet society’s beauty standards.
During a 2022 appearance on Michelle Visage’s Rule Breakers podcast, Diaz admitted she had felt that pressure too.
“I am absolutely a victim of all of the societal objectifications, you know, that women, and exploitations that women are subjected to. I have bought into all of them myself, you know, at certain times,” she said.
She has also described her skincare routine as very simple. On the same podcast, she said, “I literally do nothing. I like never wash my face.”
After Diaz’s old comments on Botox resurfaced, people immediately debated her looks now
“Ironically, her face hasn’t aged,” one person wrote.
Another commented, “She looks normal and significantly better than her peers who succumbed to plastic surgery and now look like lizards.” One agreed, stating, “And she can smile without weird inflection points showing where the Botox shots were.”
One more wrote, “Check out her neck, that’s a classic sign of aging & she let that go. Plus women lose collagen in the cheeks more than guys, so she left that part of her face mostly untouched. And as others have noted, she probably gets a hyaluronic acid facial for shininess & not direct surgery”
However, not everyone agreed. “Said the woman with Botox mouth,” one commenter wrote.
However, her own public comments confirm that she tried Botox and disliked the results.
The renewed attention to Diaz’s comments comes after Megan Fox faced a wave of criticism over her appearance
As emphasized by one detractor, “She looks great. Unfortunately, Megan Fox didn’t get the memo lol,” Diaz’s old comment resurfaced after Fox’s appearance went viral.
The clip was posted on October 1, 2026, but was filmed in October 2025.
Fox appeared alongside director Karyn Kusama for Letterboxd’s Four Favorites series at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles, as reported by Bored Panda.
The pair discussed films they loved, including Jennifer’s Body, which they worked on together, but many viewers focused on Fox’s face and hair instead.
“What happened to the Megan Fox we all knew? My god, she ruined herself…” one commenter wrote.
Another said, “Somebody did her way wrong, and she has a bad wig.” Others made harsh comments about plastic surgery, with one person writing, “The plastic surgery industry owes women an apology.”
The reaction became so intense that Letterboxd eventually disabled comments on its Instagram post.
However, the clip was recorded only months after Fox welcomed her fourth child, daughter Saga Blade, in March 2025. Around that time, she also spoke about experiencing “a lot of brain fog” and not having slept in seven months.
“She looks great. Unfortunately Megan Fox didn’t get the memo,” wrote one netizen
Follow Us