CameraSelfies: My Project Captures The Rich History Of Old Analog Cameras

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What would happen if photo cameras came up with the idea to take selfies? Historical, bizarre and beautiful cameras capturing photos of themselves… Sounds fun.

My name is Jürgen Novotny and I’m the photographer behind the project “CameraSelfies”. With these series, I wanted to capture the rich history of old, mostly not used analog cameras in a modern fashion. The project features cameras from the 1920s onward.

I learned that non-digital cameras seemed in fact to be abandoned and forgotten. Beautiful and still great equipment, I couldn’t afford a few years ago, is now available for a few bucks. Good for me, but somehow sad.

While trying to capture the cameras’ unique personalities and genuine intimacy I also want to depict and caricature the ongoing selfie trend with it’s staged kisses and pouty lips. “CameraSelfies” thus uses this universally apparent (and more and more exhausting) “selfiemania” to recall its origins. By placing special emphasis on those forgotten beauties I want to declare my belief that they are not only tools reduced to their technical data, but also still an inspiration for artists and a source for creativity.

More info: cameraselfies.com | jfnovotny.com | Facebook | Instagram | linkedin.com

#1 Polaroid P1000

CameraSelfies: My Project Captures The Rich History Of Old Analog Cameras

CameraSelfies: My Project Captures The Rich History Of Old Analog Cameras

#2 Bilora Bella

CameraSelfies: My Project Captures The Rich History Of Old Analog Cameras

#3 Nokina

CameraSelfies: My Project Captures The Rich History Of Old Analog Cameras

#4 Kodak Brownie Flash B

CameraSelfies: My Project Captures The Rich History Of Old Analog Cameras

#5 Zeiss Ikon

CameraSelfies: My Project Captures The Rich History Of Old Analog Cameras

#6 Beirette Sl 100n

CameraSelfies: My Project Captures The Rich History Of Old Analog Cameras

#7 Polaroid Supercolors

CameraSelfies: My Project Captures The Rich History Of Old Analog Cameras

#8 Agfa Clack

CameraSelfies: My Project Captures The Rich History Of Old Analog Cameras

#9 Revue Autofocus

CameraSelfies: My Project Captures The Rich History Of Old Analog Cameras

#10 Canon Dial 35-2

CameraSelfies: My Project Captures The Rich History Of Old Analog Cameras

#11 Polaroid Miniportrait

CameraSelfies: My Project Captures The Rich History Of Old Analog Cameras

#12 Polaroid Sx70

CameraSelfies: My Project Captures The Rich History Of Old Analog Cameras

#13 Yashica Electro 35

CameraSelfies: My Project Captures The Rich History Of Old Analog Cameras

#14 Altissa

CameraSelfies: My Project Captures The Rich History Of Old Analog Cameras

#15 Contaflex 126

CameraSelfies: My Project Captures The Rich History Of Old Analog Cameras

#16 Contax Rts

CameraSelfies: My Project Captures The Rich History Of Old Analog Cameras

#17 Canon Ftb

CameraSelfies: My Project Captures The Rich History Of Old Analog Cameras

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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