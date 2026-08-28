Parents Celebrate Their Twins But Overlook 17YO, Say He’s Manipulating Them When He Needs Attention

A person’s family can either be their safe space or the kind of people they want to run away from. That’s because parents and relatives can sometimes enable toxic behaviors that they don’t even seem to realize they’re doing until they’re called out on the behavior.
This is exactly why a 17-year-old who had been overlooked by his loved ones for not being a twin finally decided to confront them when they hardly made an effort to be there for his graduation. He explained that everyone only paid attention to his siblings, but when he shared his experience, they began gaslighting him about it.
When people are neglected by their family members while growing up, they might have trouble with their self-esteem their whole lives
drobotdean / Magnific (not the actual photo)
The poster explained that since his parents struggled to have kids, they underwent fertility treatments and had 2 sets of kids whom they celebrated excessively
magnific / Magnific (not the actual photo)
Since the poster was born 6 years after his siblings, he was often overlooked, not celebrated by family, and treated like he was invisible
zinkevych / Magnific (not the actual photo)
When it came time for the teen’s graduation, hardly any of his siblings or family were willing to attend, which made him bring up how overlooked he felt as a “singleton”
His grandparents told him that he shouldn’t be jealous and accused him of trying to manipulate them into feeling sorry for him
When people conceive a child through in-vitro fertilization or any other method, research has found that they are often much more possessive of their kids compared to parents who did so naturally. This could be because moms who have struggled to have a little one of their own feel an intense amount of anxiety about keeping the child safe, which could explain their need for control.
Studies have shown that there is a greater chance of people having twins when they undergo fertility treatments. Most of these cases end up being fraternal twins who can look different and are no more genetically related than any other brothers and sisters.
People with twins go through a completely different experience than folks with just one kid. Stanford Medicine multiples attract attention, and folks love showering kids like this with love. This may also be why parents treat them more carefully and as something truly precious.
What’s interesting to note is that the bond of both identical and fraternal twins is pretty special. Deakin University researchers mention that such siblings might mimic the way the other speaks or share a deeper emotional connection that might not be similar to their bond with their other brothers and sisters.
msvyatkovska / Envato (not the actual photo)
In families where one child is always treated like they’re invisible, psychologists at Healthline explain that this could be considered neglect. It happens when parents fail to respond adequately to their kid’s emotions or disregard their child’s needs. The more this behavior happens, the greater the rift it creates between kids and their parents.
When someone grows up in an environment where they are consistently overlooked, medical practitioners explain that it can lead them to either act out or withdraw into their shell. It’s possible that kids who have been treated this way may show greater behavioral issues, for which they might need therapeutic intervention.
As people grow up, they may still deal with the long-lasting effects of childhood neglect, but Jonice Webb mentions that, at some point, folks must take control of the situation. This could involve practicing self-care and becoming aware of how the past has shaped their present-day life.
It can be tough to move on from being treated this way, especially by family. That’s why the teen found it so hard to accept that his siblings and loved ones weren’t really interested in attending his graduation. Hopefully, he finds at least one relative who cares about his well-being, or else, as he grows up, it might be time to cut ties with certain people.
Do you think the boy was right to call his family out for always ignoring him, or do you think he should have handled things differently? We’d love to hear your thoughts on this situation.
People sympathized with the teen and urged him to cut contact with his toxic family; they also let him know that he wasn’t in the wrong for demanding attention from his loved ones
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