The 2024 Chicken Daddies Calendar Unveils 13 Hilarious Men-Chicken Moments

The long-awaited 2024 calendar featuring men with their chickens is finally here! If you don’t know what we’re talking about, let us introduce you to “Chicken Daddies”. It’s a whole year of cute and funny moments shared between guys and their feathered companions. 

For the upcoming year, the “Chicken Daddies” calendar presents not one, but two exciting editions: the Swimsuit Edition and the Hens & Gardens Edition. Double the fun awaits!

What makes this even more special is that a portion of proceeds will be donated to Farm to Fight Hunger, a non-profit that grows, harvests and delivers fresh, nutritious produce and eggs for those in need of healthy food.

More info: chickendaddies.com | Instagram | Facebook | twitter.com | Etsy

#1

Image source: chickendaddiesofficial

#2

Image source: chickendaddiesofficial

#3

Image source: chickendaddiesofficial

#4

Image source: chickendaddiesofficial

#5

Image source: chickendaddiesofficial

#6

Image source: chickendaddiesofficial

#7

Image source: chickendaddiesofficial

#8

Image source: chickendaddiesofficial

#9

Image source: chickendaddiesofficial

#10

Image source: chickendaddiesofficial

#11

Image source: chickendaddiesofficial

#12

Image source: chickendaddiesofficial

#13

Image source: chickendaddiesofficial

