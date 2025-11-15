This Online Group Is Dedicated To Shaming Greedy And Delusional Landlords, And Here Are Their 40 Best Posts (New Pics)

If you’re a tenant, chances are that you’ve had to deal with at least one nightmarish landlord. Whether it’s charging for absurd things like elevator use, jacking up the rent, or ignoring countless requests for routine maintenance, it can be hard to cope with such less than honest property owners. Of course, not all renters are innocent and not all proprietors are unreasonable. But if yours is making your life a living hell, we know just the place where you can share your troubles.
A little corner of Reddit ironically called r/LandlordLove collects the most unsettling cases of grimy landlords and their cheap tricks. As the moderators put it, the subreddit “is a tenant-friendly space meant for posting about both the individual and systemic problems caused by landlordism”.
To tell you more about it, Bored Panda has compiled this list to show you some of the most preposterous stories. Scroll down and tell us in the comments below if you have experienced anything like this.
If you still can’t seem to get enough, be sure to check out our previous posts on landlords’ neglect here and here.
#1 Capitalism Is Inherently Unfair. It Favors The Wealthy
Image source: VeggieCat_ontheprowl, twitter.com
#2 Should Be Illegal
Image source: Goneisthedead
#3 Hmm Landlords Don’t Want Tenants That Know Their Rights?
Image source: DecommodifiedGuevara, twitter.com
#4 Karen Landlord Can’t Even Handle Other People Using Spices
Image source: jonmpls, twitter.com
#5 Gotta Love Mortgage Lenders
Image source: reddit.com
#6 Reading Comprehension Is At A Low
Image source: seraph9888
#7 An Interesting Idea
Image source: sokra3, twitter.com
#8 Good Lord, The Hailfax Sub Is Just Ripe Lately
Image source: Witafigo
#9 I Just Remembered This Awful Psa From During The Pandemic Asking Women Not To Prostitute Themselves To Landlords Because They Lost Their Jobs And Can’t Afford Rent. How Can Anyone Believe Our Society Is Normal?
Image source: reddit.com
#10 Publicly Admitting That They Regularly Steal From Their Tenants
Image source: yuritopiaposadism, twitter.com
#11 Landlord Expected Tenant To Leave A Bunch Of Their Property Behind
Image source: jonmpls
#12 Housing Is A Human Right
Image source: RIPNightman
#13 Wow We Sure Did Hold Those Banks Accountable!
Image source: DecommodifiedGuevara
#14 They Never Cared About You
Image source: motivatedcactus, twitter.com
#15 At Least Somebody Is Thinking Of The Poor Landlords /S
Image source: nekkototoro
#16 Pretty Nice Of This Landlord To Incentivize His Tenants To Exercise
Image source: Faolin_
#17 Ok Let’s Add Thievery To The List
Image source: beardowns0806
#18 The American Nightmare
Image source: mtravisrose, twitter.com
#19 Thank You Landlord, Very Cool!
Image source: sc0511
#20 They’re Going After Kids Too
Image source: eliechallita
#21 Like Scalpers For Concert Tickets
Image source: thepanichand
#22 Landlords Work So Hard
Image source: Hater-Bot, socialistdogmom
#23 Right?
Image source: JoHeller
#24 I Informed My Landlord That The Law States I’m Required To Give 20 Days Notice To Move Out In A Month To Month Lease, Not 30. She Was Not Happy
Image source: Dreadwalker
#25 Leech Paints Over A Roach
Image source: Hater-Bot, twitter.com
#26 Bein A Nasty Creep, Breaking And Entering, Harassing Tenants
Image source: RIPNightman
#27 Doin Work
Image source: cmoneynb
#28 *title
Image source: michaeltheobnoxious
#29 What A Mystery! Leechlords Are A Leading Contributor To The Homeless Crisis
Image source: RIPNightman
#30 You Can Stay Working While On The Toilet
Image source: BasedBoomer96
#31 Redlining Single Moms
Image source: Mostly_Potatoes
#32 Ohhhh Lord
Image source: SpagettiRegretti
#33 God Is Indeed Good
Image source: Damien687, weightoven
#34 I Was Asked To Take A Survey
Image source: DoriahLover
#35 Totally Cool. Discrimination Based On Being A Decen
Image source: Bruno_Fernandes8
#36 Won’t Somebody Think Of The Landlords?
Image source: BasicallyMilner
#37 *just Work Harder*
Image source: badrapper27
#38 Mao
Image source: Falkoro
#39 Important Reminder
Image source: IrenesAngryLesbian
#40 Imagine Bragging About Living Off Of Other People’s Labour
Image source: gooner11123
Follow Us