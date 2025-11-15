This Online Group Is Dedicated To Shaming Greedy And Delusional Landlords, And Here Are Their 40 Best Posts (New Pics)

by

If you’re a tenant, chances are that you’ve had to deal with at least one nightmarish landlord. Whether it’s charging for absurd things like elevator use, jacking up the rent, or ignoring countless requests for routine maintenance, it can be hard to cope with such less than honest property owners. Of course, not all renters are innocent and not all proprietors are unreasonable. But if yours is making your life a living hell, we know just the place where you can share your troubles.

A little corner of Reddit ironically called r/LandlordLove collects the most unsettling cases of grimy landlords and their cheap tricks. As the moderators put it, the subreddit “is a tenant-friendly space meant for posting about both the individual and systemic problems caused by landlordism”.

To tell you more about it, Bored Panda has compiled this list to show you some of the most preposterous stories. Scroll down and tell us in the comments below if you have experienced anything like this.

If you still can’t seem to get enough, be sure to check out our previous posts on landlords’ neglect here and here.

#1 Capitalism Is Inherently Unfair. It Favors The Wealthy

This Online Group Is Dedicated To Shaming Greedy And Delusional Landlords, And Here Are Their 40 Best Posts (New Pics)

Image source: VeggieCat_ontheprowl, twitter.com

#2 Should Be Illegal

This Online Group Is Dedicated To Shaming Greedy And Delusional Landlords, And Here Are Their 40 Best Posts (New Pics)

Image source: Goneisthedead

#3 Hmm Landlords Don’t Want Tenants That Know Their Rights?

This Online Group Is Dedicated To Shaming Greedy And Delusional Landlords, And Here Are Their 40 Best Posts (New Pics)

Image source: DecommodifiedGuevara, twitter.com

#4 Karen Landlord Can’t Even Handle Other People Using Spices

This Online Group Is Dedicated To Shaming Greedy And Delusional Landlords, And Here Are Their 40 Best Posts (New Pics)

Image source: jonmpls, twitter.com

#5 Gotta Love Mortgage Lenders

This Online Group Is Dedicated To Shaming Greedy And Delusional Landlords, And Here Are Their 40 Best Posts (New Pics)

Image source: reddit.com

#6 Reading Comprehension Is At A Low

This Online Group Is Dedicated To Shaming Greedy And Delusional Landlords, And Here Are Their 40 Best Posts (New Pics)

Image source: seraph9888

#7 An Interesting Idea

This Online Group Is Dedicated To Shaming Greedy And Delusional Landlords, And Here Are Their 40 Best Posts (New Pics)

Image source: sokra3, twitter.com

#8 Good Lord, The Hailfax Sub Is Just Ripe Lately

This Online Group Is Dedicated To Shaming Greedy And Delusional Landlords, And Here Are Their 40 Best Posts (New Pics)

Image source: Witafigo

#9 I Just Remembered This Awful Psa From During The Pandemic Asking Women Not To Prostitute Themselves To Landlords Because They Lost Their Jobs And Can’t Afford Rent. How Can Anyone Believe Our Society Is Normal?

This Online Group Is Dedicated To Shaming Greedy And Delusional Landlords, And Here Are Their 40 Best Posts (New Pics)

Image source: reddit.com

#10 Publicly Admitting That They Regularly Steal From Their Tenants

This Online Group Is Dedicated To Shaming Greedy And Delusional Landlords, And Here Are Their 40 Best Posts (New Pics)

Image source: yuritopiaposadism, twitter.com

#11 Landlord Expected Tenant To Leave A Bunch Of Their Property Behind

This Online Group Is Dedicated To Shaming Greedy And Delusional Landlords, And Here Are Their 40 Best Posts (New Pics)

Image source: jonmpls

#12 Housing Is A Human Right

This Online Group Is Dedicated To Shaming Greedy And Delusional Landlords, And Here Are Their 40 Best Posts (New Pics)

Image source: RIPNightman

#13 Wow We Sure Did Hold Those Banks Accountable!

This Online Group Is Dedicated To Shaming Greedy And Delusional Landlords, And Here Are Their 40 Best Posts (New Pics)

Image source: DecommodifiedGuevara

#14 They Never Cared About You

This Online Group Is Dedicated To Shaming Greedy And Delusional Landlords, And Here Are Their 40 Best Posts (New Pics)

Image source: motivatedcactus, twitter.com

#15 At Least Somebody Is Thinking Of The Poor Landlords /S

This Online Group Is Dedicated To Shaming Greedy And Delusional Landlords, And Here Are Their 40 Best Posts (New Pics)

Image source: nekkototoro

#16 Pretty Nice Of This Landlord To Incentivize His Tenants To Exercise

This Online Group Is Dedicated To Shaming Greedy And Delusional Landlords, And Here Are Their 40 Best Posts (New Pics)

Image source: Faolin_

#17 Ok Let’s Add Thievery To The List

This Online Group Is Dedicated To Shaming Greedy And Delusional Landlords, And Here Are Their 40 Best Posts (New Pics)

Image source: beardowns0806

#18 The American Nightmare

This Online Group Is Dedicated To Shaming Greedy And Delusional Landlords, And Here Are Their 40 Best Posts (New Pics)

Image source: mtravisrose, twitter.com

#19 Thank You Landlord, Very Cool!

This Online Group Is Dedicated To Shaming Greedy And Delusional Landlords, And Here Are Their 40 Best Posts (New Pics)

Image source: sc0511

#20 They’re Going After Kids Too

This Online Group Is Dedicated To Shaming Greedy And Delusional Landlords, And Here Are Their 40 Best Posts (New Pics)

Image source: eliechallita

#21 Like Scalpers For Concert Tickets

This Online Group Is Dedicated To Shaming Greedy And Delusional Landlords, And Here Are Their 40 Best Posts (New Pics)

Image source: thepanichand

#22 Landlords Work So Hard

This Online Group Is Dedicated To Shaming Greedy And Delusional Landlords, And Here Are Their 40 Best Posts (New Pics)

Image source: Hater-Bot, socialistdogmom

#23 Right?

This Online Group Is Dedicated To Shaming Greedy And Delusional Landlords, And Here Are Their 40 Best Posts (New Pics)

Image source: JoHeller

#24 I Informed My Landlord That The Law States I’m Required To Give 20 Days Notice To Move Out In A Month To Month Lease, Not 30. She Was Not Happy

This Online Group Is Dedicated To Shaming Greedy And Delusional Landlords, And Here Are Their 40 Best Posts (New Pics)

Image source: Dreadwalker

#25 Leech Paints Over A Roach

This Online Group Is Dedicated To Shaming Greedy And Delusional Landlords, And Here Are Their 40 Best Posts (New Pics)

Image source: Hater-Bot, twitter.com

#26 Bein A Nasty Creep, Breaking And Entering, Harassing Tenants

This Online Group Is Dedicated To Shaming Greedy And Delusional Landlords, And Here Are Their 40 Best Posts (New Pics)

Image source: RIPNightman

#27 Doin Work

This Online Group Is Dedicated To Shaming Greedy And Delusional Landlords, And Here Are Their 40 Best Posts (New Pics)

Image source: cmoneynb

#28 *title

This Online Group Is Dedicated To Shaming Greedy And Delusional Landlords, And Here Are Their 40 Best Posts (New Pics)

Image source: michaeltheobnoxious

#29 What A Mystery! Leechlords Are A Leading Contributor To The Homeless Crisis

This Online Group Is Dedicated To Shaming Greedy And Delusional Landlords, And Here Are Their 40 Best Posts (New Pics)

Image source: RIPNightman

#30 You Can Stay Working While On The Toilet

This Online Group Is Dedicated To Shaming Greedy And Delusional Landlords, And Here Are Their 40 Best Posts (New Pics)

Image source: BasedBoomer96

#31 Redlining Single Moms

This Online Group Is Dedicated To Shaming Greedy And Delusional Landlords, And Here Are Their 40 Best Posts (New Pics)

Image source: Mostly_Potatoes

#32 Ohhhh Lord

This Online Group Is Dedicated To Shaming Greedy And Delusional Landlords, And Here Are Their 40 Best Posts (New Pics)

Image source: SpagettiRegretti

#33 God Is Indeed Good

This Online Group Is Dedicated To Shaming Greedy And Delusional Landlords, And Here Are Their 40 Best Posts (New Pics)

Image source: Damien687, weightoven

#34 I Was Asked To Take A Survey

This Online Group Is Dedicated To Shaming Greedy And Delusional Landlords, And Here Are Their 40 Best Posts (New Pics)

Image source: DoriahLover

#35 Totally Cool. Discrimination Based On Being A Decen

This Online Group Is Dedicated To Shaming Greedy And Delusional Landlords, And Here Are Their 40 Best Posts (New Pics)

Image source: Bruno_Fernandes8

#36 Won’t Somebody Think Of The Landlords?

This Online Group Is Dedicated To Shaming Greedy And Delusional Landlords, And Here Are Their 40 Best Posts (New Pics)

Image source: BasicallyMilner

#37 *just Work Harder*

This Online Group Is Dedicated To Shaming Greedy And Delusional Landlords, And Here Are Their 40 Best Posts (New Pics)

Image source: badrapper27

#38 Mao

This Online Group Is Dedicated To Shaming Greedy And Delusional Landlords, And Here Are Their 40 Best Posts (New Pics)

Image source: Falkoro

#39 Important Reminder

This Online Group Is Dedicated To Shaming Greedy And Delusional Landlords, And Here Are Their 40 Best Posts (New Pics)

Image source: IrenesAngryLesbian

#40 Imagine Bragging About Living Off Of Other People’s Labour

This Online Group Is Dedicated To Shaming Greedy And Delusional Landlords, And Here Are Their 40 Best Posts (New Pics)

Image source: gooner11123

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
73 Subtle Harry Potter Tattoos Only True Potterheads Will Understand
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Carol's Second Act
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Carol’s Second Act
3 min read
Oct, 2, 2019
Top Five Moments In Marvel’s Echo Trailer
3 min read
Nov, 22, 2023
Predators Vs Prey: I Created A Funny Experiment By Swapping Animal Eyes
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Daryl Dixon: The Evolution of a Fan-Favorite Character
3 min read
Sep, 13, 2023
My Backyard Wildlife Is So Ordinary… Yet So Extraordinary!
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.