Rock Star Emerges Unrecognizable After Coming Out As Gay Despite 14-Year Marriage

Coming out is meant to be a moment of freedom for people, who finally feel like they can live their authentic self.
But for Caleb Shomo, it turned into a painful experience that unfolded in the public eye.
The Beartooth singer has been embracing his new style with the support of his loyal fans. But haters have been calling it “fake performative bs.”
Instead of being a moment of freedom, coming out was a painful experience for Caleb Shomo
Caleb Shomo said he refuses to “water” down his personality and style after coming out as gay.
After being married to Fleur Shomo for about 14 years, the rockstar unexpectedly shared a message with fans in May and said he was a “proudly gay man.”
He said he first came out to his friends and family in September, 2025, months before making the public announcement.
The Break Down with Nath & Johnny
Even though he was hit with relentless homophobia, Caleb recently said he is going to do exactly what he wants to do and wasn’t going to let haters stop him.
“I had already decided, like, I’m not gonna water myself down at all,” the 33-year-old singer said on Friday’s episode of The Breakdown with Nath & Johnny.
The 33-year-old singer said he faced “a lot of homophobia” after coming out as gay
The Break Down with Nath & Johnny
“I’m going to just do what I wanna do. I’m gonna wear what I wanna wear. I’m gonna sing how I wanna sing,” he said during the interview.
“I’m gonna look how I wanna look and just enjoy being an artist that’s allowed to do that, and that has the freedom to do that,” added the singer-songwriter.
However, the I Was Alive singer said embracing his newfound freedom came with a painful reality.
Not everyone was willing to accept him for who he was.
Coming out was “met with a lot of opposition and a lot of … I mean, really, just a lot of homophobia, and a lot of people who really were not okay with me presenting that way at all, with what I was doing, any of it,” he said.
Despite the criticism, the Beartooth member said he do whatever he wants and sing however he wants
One thing that helped him was to “get off the internet for a while” as he was “going through so much.”
He also found it “tough” to bring his A-game while performing for fans.
“A lot of the day I’d be spent in a really, really bad place and just trying to find enough energy and enough will to get myself warmed up and get on that stage and do my f***ing job,” Caleb said.
Even as they released more songs, the “opposition” did not ease up.
“yeah, me coming out didn’t help that,” he added. “And just being honest with people about who I am and what’s been going on.”
Beartooth dropped their latest album Pure Ecstasy last week
Beartooth dropped their brand new album Pure Ecstasy last week, with songs mainly written and produced by Caleb.
When the band frontman teased the record, he said there was a lot he needed to say and still process and “work through.”
“So I’m just trying to think, baby steps,” he said.
When Caleb made his public announcement in May about being gay, his wife of 14 years also shared a message hours later, saying they have both been going through a “very disorienting and hurtful time” for months.
“To support him whilst losing everything has been incredibly hard to figure out,” Fleur wrote alongside an Instagram video of them dancing.
Fleur, the singer’s wife of about 14 years, said she has been supporting him while “losing everything” at the same time
“You can love and support your person through the hardest time in their life, whilst also be completely demolished & lose yourself at the same time…” she added.
Now that Caleb is being truer to his personality and his identity, people have been posting unsolicited comments about his appearance.
“The downfall of this man is stuff of legend,” one harshly said.
“Sucks,” wrote another, “used to be one of my favorite bands….”
“All this just for advertising the new album,” one snarked. “What a weird strategy, guess it takes all sorts nowadays.”
Haters have been relentless with their criticism, saying, “Sad to see a once great man fall into this state. I hope recovers someday”
“Caleb, this shoot is very sad looking,” another said. “I hope it’s only up from here.”
Fans, however, supported him and called him an “ICON.”
“Love the new album dude,” one said.
“We love you Caleb!” wrote another fan.
“This album resonates SO much with me this year in coming out and divorcing my toxic spouse. I wish you continued strength and peace and happiness in who you are,” added the same fan.
“I’m glad the man is happy. The band are hometown heroes in my eyes,” one said online
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