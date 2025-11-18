Woman Refuses To Sleep In Same Bed As BF After He Reveals Her Xmas Gift

Christmas is supposed to be the most wonderful time of the year, but money has the ability to mess it up.
A few days ago, Reddit user MikeWood8 made a post on the platform, trying to get an outside opinion on his holidays.
You see, the guy set out to spend them with his girlfriend’s family, but things didn’t go well right from the start — he didn’t get her a gift this year.
However, Mike’s attempt to make up for it only worsened the situation. Continue scrolling to read his story and don’t miss the chat we had with dating coach Blaine Anderson about how to navigate the festive season when your relationship is just taking off.
This guy didn’t get his girlfriend a gift for Christmas
So he developed a plan to redeem himself
But it didn’t sit right with everyone
This story serves as a reminder that real connection matters more than big gestures in a relationship
Christmas is always a little more anxiety-inducing when the (perceived) future in-laws are involved.
For those who want to accept the invitation, Blaine Anderson, dating coach and founder of Dating By Blaine, has a few pieces of advice.
“Don’t show up empty-handed. Bring a dessert, or a bottle of wine, or a candle,” she told Bored Panda. “Offer to help (e.g. with dishes or setting the table), but then avoid getting in the way if your hosts don’t need help.”
Also, “bringing a book (or something else that can occupy you) can help,” Anderson added. “Especially if it’s a family gathering and there are lots of guests you don’t know, don’t sit around waiting for your significant other (or host) to introduce you to folks. Be prepared to make your own introductions!”
But what about choosing the perfect present for your loved one?
“Gift-giving can be tricky even years into a relationship,” Anderson said.
The most common mistakes she sees people make, especially early on, are making poor stylistic assumptions when getting clothing or jewelry or giving something too big that makes the recipient feel an unwanted sense of obligation.
“Early on, the best gifts tend to be experiences you can enjoy together that will help you get to know each other better!” Anderson, who has helped over 3,000 clients find love, noted.
However, judging from the Reddit post, its author wasn’t thinking about that. The guy’s rationalization that he didn’t need to surprise his girlfriend because he’s the breadwinner in the couple tells us that he may not fully grasp the nuances of maintaining a healthy and dynamic relationship, which thrives on mutual effort and thoughtful gestures, regardless of traditional gender roles.
The plan to buy his girlfriend’s family’s cottage, on the other hand, seems too grand of a gesture even if we disregard the moral repercussions of it.
That being said, Anderson acknowledges that there are situations where it’s appropriate not to give a gift. “If you’ve only been out with a woman once or twice, a gift probably isn’t appropriate,” she explained.
“Also, when it comes to giving gifts, as the saying goes, it’s the thought that counts. A genuine and thoughtful card might make for a better ‘gift’ than an actual gift if you don’t know what to get, or you don’t want to spend on a gift for whatever reason.”
You can’t buy your way into someone’s heart. Hopefully, this guy understands that.
People who have read the guy’s story think he needs to step back and reevaluate his actions
