“Gifting In America Has Become Insane”: Woman Shares Her New Gift Strategy For Christmas

The most wonderful time of the year is almost upon us, dear pandas! And with that, in many cultures, it means it’s time for the gift hunt! Toys for the kids, knit sweaters from the grandparents, and the classic holiday candle that trumps all.
However, the ever-more-present movement of minimalism has reached the gift-giving season as well. Some people are trying to figure out more planet-friendly ways of sharing the holiday cheer. Others want to give their loved ones presents without breaking the bank. One redditor has had enough. They shared their strategy for this Christmas to make gift-giving more sustainable for the planet and for people’s finances.
Bored Panda got in touch with the author of this post, Somanycatsinhere. We had a chat with her about what inspired her to make these holidays a no-gift season. Also, she shared some advice for people who are looking to start this tradition in their families.
Most Western cultures associate the holiday season with excessive gift-giving
One redditor shared their frustration with gifting items that end up unused or given to somebody else
The Redditor behind the post says the idea came to her because of the ever-rising consumerism in America
Somanycatsinhere tells us how she came up with the gift strategy for this Christmas. “I finished my degree in Marketing in 2013 and decided not to go into that field for ethical reasons – playing into people’s trauma and thoughts to sell a product always felt dirty to me.”
Just like she mentioned in her post, she thinks that gifting traditions are becoming more and more insane. “Recently, consumerism has gotten out of control, and I found myself falling into spending money due to the marketing of the product, personal feelings for the product, or to impress people.”
The Redditor had enough when she saw that the items donated to Goodwill don’t get that second life like their marketing promises. “The final straw was trying to donate some items that were nearly new to Goodwill, just to see them literally shoveling stuff out of donation bins into a dumpster. I knew it was time for a change in my consumerism habits,” the author of the post admits.
Don’t be afraid to broach the subject with your family members – maybe some of them already have stirrings of the same idea
Getting family members to cooperate with a no-gift policy might be the hardest part of this new trend. Somanycatsinhere says she wasn’t so worried about the reactions from the adults in the family. It was the younger family members that she was more worried about.
The conversation also wasn’t as difficult as one would expect. “I explained my [reasoning] behind the shift and it turned out many of my siblings felt the same way!” the Redditor gushed.
“The younger kids won’t understand it for some time, but I’m sure they will appreciate it in the future. The older generation in my family all expressed how they wished they had thought of it when their grandchildren were small.”
That’s why the Redditor says not to be so intimidated by introducing the idea to your family. You never know – maybe some family members are already thinking about it. Somanycatsinhere gives some advice: “Explain your ‘why’ to family members and always make sure to still give a card with a handwritten note explaining the gift or recognizing it.”
“Make sure to follow through with the gift. For example: if you’re gifting a night of babysitting, offer multiple times to schedule it. Don’t make it a chore for the receiver!”
Here are some tips on how to let the people in your life know you no longer want to receive gifts
Perhaps the most difficult thing minimalists and zero-waste proponents face is the attitudes of other people. And by that, I don’t mean casually making jokes or occasional jabs. It’s that when it comes to issues like gift-giving, others still try to give you stuff that you essentially don’t want.
Zero-waste blogger Anne Marie Bonneau, the creator of the Zero-Waste Chef blog, refers to unwanted gifts as “landfill in transition”. She has some tips for people who are looking for ways to let their loved ones know they no longer want to receive gifts.
Tell your loved ones explicitly that you no longer want to be receiving gifts. If it’s a party of some kind and there are invitations, include the “No Gifts Please” policy in it.
If people are willing to listen, explain why you opted to not want gifts. Maybe you don’t have space in your home, maybe the kids just have too many toys they toss into the corner and don’t play with. Perhaps you don’t have the budget for gift-giving yourself, so receiving will just make you feel awkward. Ideological reasons are valid as well – turning your life around to be plastic-free or zero-waste, for example.
This third suggestion may backfire, but it’s still worth a try. Few people like it when they’re told what to do, but try telling them how this might benefit them. It’s easier on the wallet and saves them the effort and stress of rushing to the shops during the holiday frenzy.
If your friends and family come back with the classic “It’s Christmas! We have to give you something”, give them some alternatives that work for you. Time spent together, a homemade meal and even cash can be gifts as well. Just as commenters pointed out under the OP’s post, buying bonds or stocks for kids pays off well in the future. Bonneau recalls how she bought her daughter Microsoft stock with money people gifted her for birthdays. 19 years later, it paid for a whole semester of university.
This next piece of advice requires some compromise on your part. Not all people might listen and agree to stop giving gifts. There’s no use trying to change someone’s opinions. Simply accept and thank them for the gift.
And on a related note – don’t start pushing your opinions and values on other people. “You won’t win any supporters if you judge people,” says Bonneau.
