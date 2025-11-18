Burger King Hero Who Received Mediocre Goodie Bag After 27 Years Of Service Starts New Food Truck

After nearly three decades of serving up burgers and smiles, Burger King employee Kevin Ford is finally getting the chance to cook up his own dreams.
His story captured the hearts of many online, leading to a remarkable new chapter in his life—starting his own food truck business.
The Nevada cook will be trading in his BK apron for the new culinary venture, thanks to a viral GoFundMe campaign fueled by his daughter’s love and community support.
Kevin’s story went viral in 2022 after he was given a modest gift package for his 27 years of service at Burger King
Known as the dedicated Burger King employee who never missed a day, the fast-food worker’s life completely changed after he went viral in 2022.
The internet rallied behind him with support after the fast food giant rewarded him with nothing more than a goodie bag for completing 27 years of service without taking a day off.
Netizens believed the gift package, while well-intentioned, fell short of the recognition he truly deserved.
After nearly 30 years at Burger King, Kevin Ford is launching his own food truck, thanks to a viral GoFundMe campaign
His daughter, Seryna, then took matters into her own hands and launched a GoFundMe campaign to honor her father’s dedication. She set a modest goal of $200 when she set the page up in 2022.
“Hi, My name is Seryna,” read the message on the fundraising page. “The man in that video is my father. He has worked at his job for 27 years and yes, he has never missed a day of work.”
“He originally began working at this job as a single father when he gained custody of me and my older sister 27 years ago,” the daughter continued. “Then as our family grew and he remarried, he continued to work there because of the amazing health insurance that was provided through this employer because it was unionized.”
Kevin was able to buy a house and a food truck for his “K27Y” business with the money raised from the GoFundMe campaign
Seryna noted how her father’s job put all four of his daughters through high school and college with full healthcare coverage.
“My dad continues to work there, because though he does look young, he is coming up on retirement age and leaving would cost him his retirement. In no way are we asking for money or is he expecting any money but if anyone feels like blessing him he would love to visit his grandchildren,” she concluded.
What followed was an outpouring of love from the internet in support of Kevin and his family. The GoFundMe page has so far raised $460,480, significantly surpassing its initial goal.
Despite his new venture, the fast-food hero remains committed to Burger King, and he plans to retire in May 2025, marking his 30th anniversary with the company
Using the money, Kevin was able to buy a house in Nevada for $177k, according to TMZ.
Two years after he became an internet star, the family announced that he would be starting a food truck business called “K27Y,” a nod to his viral fame.
The fast food hero, who continues to work at Burger King, wants to make his mark in the food truck industry alongside his daughter, Seryna, who trained at the prestigious French culinary school, Le Cordon Bleu.
They plan to start with a simple menu of hamburgers and hot dogs, but Kevin hopes to add Filipino dishes as a tribute to his fiancée.
The viral star plans to retire from Burger King by May 2025, marking his 30th anniversary with the company.
