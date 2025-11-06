100 Hilarious Posts By Rabbit Owners Exposing These Deceptive Fluffballs (New Pics)

Ask any pet owner to show photos of their animals, and somewhere in that camera roll, there’s bound to be some chaos and mischief. However, do you know which critters are especially two-faced? Rabbits!
These furry little companions are much more clever and deceptive than their long ears might have you believe. After all, in order to survive in the wild as a grass-eating prey animal you need to know how to outsmart others.
And if you want proof, Facebook group ‘Bunnies are [Jerks]‘ has plenty of pictures showing the many surprises they can pull out of the hat — or, in this case, out of their humans’ living rooms.
#1 When 1st Dinner Is Not Enough, You Break Into The Pellets For Second Dinner
I asked the vet if they did lobotomies while he was there for a neuter on Friday. Hairy needs to lose a couple of iq points so he will stop finding trouble and I can get some peace!
Image source: Kasey Clark
#2 Mommy, I Didn’t Touch The Basil Plant. It Was Already Like That, I Promise
Image source: Dilek Babadagli-Sharpe
#3 Muffins Face After I Said ‘I Know It’s Slightly Raining But Shall We Come To Stretch The Legs …’
Image source: Jessica Olivia Gallagher
#4 Keeps Throwing The Dvds Everywhere And Chewing The Cases
Image source: Holly Tripp
#5 This Cable Chewer Extraordinaire Severed This Cable In Under A Second, Then Tried To Woo Me With His Big Eyes And Cute Nose. Worst Part? It Worked
Image source: Terri Juliano McCormick
#6 Here’s Johnny! He Wants Outside
Image source: Marcel Anthony Wade Wilson
#7 Went To A Wedding. Came Home To This
Image source: Rachel Wotton
#8 Peter Sleeping Partially Under The Dresser
Image source: Sarah Chouman
#9 My Husband Was Telling Rose To Eat Her Spinach So She Stands Up LOL
Image source: Sierra Wolfgang
#10 Thumper Woke Me Up At 3:30am Doing Bed Binkies… On Top Of Me
Image source: Danielle Kellar
#11 Just Two Dudes Relaxing After Spending My Entire Conference Call Loudly Chew-Ripping The Rug Together…
Image source: Alyssa Brown-Tomanek
#12 It Was Nail Trim Day. I’m In Big Big Trouble
Image source: Kristen Barth
#13 New Ripped Designer Jeans By My Upcoming Dedicated Designer Rabbit Named Willow
Image source: Heather Caddell
#14 This Little [jerk], Rodney, Has Bitten Through A Second Firestick At The Back Of TV, On Top Of A Cabinet, 4 Times As High As Him
Clearly doesn’t approve of our viewing choices…or lack of attention he then gets
Image source: Annie Bowditch
#15 Chewing Boxes Is Hard Work…. Now I Must Potato. He Then Got Mad And Kicked The Box Across The Room When He Figured Out We Left It Out For Him
Image source: Lauren MP
#16 Someone Decided To Escape (Thankfully We Found Him Shortly After But That Was Scary) Shoutout The Best Neighbors Ever
Image source: Brandon Abram Jr.
#17 Napping After Chewing The Inside Of The Chair And Being Told No
Image source: Doug Williams
#18 Oh Ok I Guess This Is My Reminder That Sandal Season Is Over
Image source: Ahliyah Shay
#19 Bella!!!
Image source: Tisa Rahman
#20 I Paid My Dues For A Bunny Kiss But I Got The Wrong End
Image source: Sonyia Bailey Schultz
#21 I *Attempted* To Trim Her Nails… She Then Proceeded To Pee On Me And Then Thumped At Me As She Ran Away
Image source: Kristen Michelle
#22 This Is Nena, She Is A Jerk. But I Think She Had A Good Day
Image source: Luuk van Reenen
#23 We Bought A Fridge Thinking Ours Was Broken. Ughh How Can I Be Angry With His Little Face
Image source: Nathalie Stewart
#24 When All Of Us Are Sleeping, He’s Chilling On The Couch He Only Sit On The Couch When We All Are Asleep
Image source: Riel Khay
#25 Buster Decided That He Needed A New Look. He Has Zero Regrets🤦🏼
Image source: Jennifer Leigh
#26 Shadow. She Was A Single Bunny Left After The Hood Cats Ate Her Siblings. She Is Strong Willed. And She Is Great At One Thing… Destruction. But I Will Get Another Couch To Let Her Eat It!
#27 And Yes I Stole The Dogs Food What R U Going To Do About It Humans
Image source: Rosie Maria Davila
#28 This Is Charlie, He Chewed Through His Iv So The Vets Had To Put On This Cone
Image source: Sarah Wood
#29 Don’t Be Fooled By The Majestic Pose. You Can Clearly See He Is Giving Me The Side Eye Of Murderous Intent
Image source: Heather Stafford
#30 I Thought That By Moving The Chair, I Was Preventing Her From Climbing Up On The Computer Desk. Little Did I Realize, I Was Giving Her A Direct Route To The Pellet Jar
Image source: Angela Glanzer
#31 I Heard A Crash Downstairs
Image source: James Webb
#32 The Last Thing Our Ring Camera Saw Before It Bit The Dust (Pun Fully Intended)
Image source: Brieanna Shirley
#33
This is Echo who decided to jump a stair barrier, have a nibble on Anthurium lily, knock it off its shelf and then spent the rest of the day at the vets just in case (they are bad for rabbits).
She’s home and fine, eating like nothing happened!
Image source: Clara Norman
#34 Chicago Casually Napping After She Chewed 5 Chargers This Week
Image source: Sarah Marshall
#35
This is Bonnie. After hours of searching found that she decided to visit 2 of our neighbors after high wind moved some bunny proofing while I was at work, lucky another neighbor came to our rescue and jumped 2 fences twice to pass her back, stressed us all out big time causing many tears
Image source: 'Dan Rogers
#36 The Crime And The Perpetrator. I Was Late With Food And I’m Pretty Sure It Was My Punishment
Image source: Darlene Da Silva
#37 This [jerk] Let Out The Most Appalling Smelling, Stomach Churning, Disgusting, Offensive Fart And Woke Himself Up
He then proceeded to glare AND thump at me as if I was responsible for that smell!
The nerve!
Image source: Katy-Sylvaine Crepeault
#38 Wanted
Image source: Heather Hodson Mahurin
#39 Since Grandma Called Me Fat In Front Of Her Friend I Immediately Jumped In My Pan And Kicked Out Dirty Bedding To Show Her Who Runs This House!
Friend was impressed and gave me a treat for being the cute thick bunz I am
Image source: Moni Briz
#40 This Is What Happens When I Walk Out Of The Room For A Few Minutes, My Basil Plant Is Dwindling
Image source: ngela LaBrasca
#41 I Guess I Will Be Sleeping With One Eye Open For Now On…. Luna Is Obviously Plotting My Downfall
Image source: Kasey Clark
#42 Bun Dad Leaves For 2 Weeks And She Decides To Dig Her Way To Him
Image source: Lois Broughton
#43 When You Get Caught Eating The Halloween Decorations Off Of The Window
Image source: Alyssa Foltz
#44 Because Obviously The Loo Roll Is The Enemy
Image source: Holly Jensen
#45 Pretty Sure She’s Making Holes In My Favorite Blanket, But Damn She’s Cute
Image source: Boho Kinkly
#46 No Explanation Needed
Image source: Imogen Mower
#47 He Is Well Fed But Acts Like He Isn’t
Image source: Aleez Martin
#48 It’s Fine. I’m Sure Barbie Didn’t Need Her Hand For Cycling Anyway, Bunny
Image source: Caitlin Clarkson Pereira
#49 When You Go Away For A Weekend Get Your Pair Of Leggings Out To Wear And Find Them Like This, Oh Thumper
Image source: Stacey Sampson
#50
After a 3rd escape into the dark backyard during the dog’s potty time which was done in such a sneaky, conniving manner in order to avoid detection and which was far less amusing then the last two times he did it, he was fitted for the stew pot. He is still not sorry.
Image source: Kasey Clark
#51 This Idiot Got Herself Trapped In Her Hay Feeder Then Had The Audacity To Get Mad At Me When I Freed Her
Image source: Shannon Henry
#52 I Hear A Loud Sound From My Bedroom And Go Investigate. My Epiphyllum Is Upside Down On The Floor. Sir Charles Byron Hugo Twigg Is Innocently Freaking Out In The Distance
Image source: Jänis Jrabbit Abel
#53 Sorry Was I Not Paying You Attention
Image source: Lisa Maher
#54
Doing a big pout because Lady Ma stomped at ME for trying to chew the TV cord. I then got picked up, held against her bosom (against my will) and given a lecture about the cost of replacing the cord
Image source: Bun Jovi
#55 He Is Not Supposed To Be On The Dining Table, But What Can I Say
For context: I was preparing his veggies at the kitchen counter. When I turned around he was on the dining table. He won’t listen to me and acts so surprised that he is still not allowed on the table. So, I calmly sat and took this photo to show him how ridiculous he is… He still acts very surprised tho!
Image source: Katlyn Adams
#56 Naughty One Is Already At The New Charger Lead
Image source: Michael Cuschieri
#57 This Is A Face Of A Rabbit Who Kept Me Up Nearly All Night
Image source: Reegan Lumsden
#58 Benji Decided The Cushion Stuffing Should Be Outside Of The Cushion
Image source: Michele Kewley
#59 Our New Vet Is Telling Us Off For Not Giving Our Buns Enough Treats
Image source: Alex Hopwood
#60 When You’re The Younger Brother And You’ve Just Learned To Accept It
Image source: Grace Vazquez
#61 Ever Feel Like You’re Being Stalked? He’s Upset I Put His Pellets In A Foraging Mat
Image source: Rebecca Brandt
#62 This Little Jerk Doesnt Think I See Him Eating My Mums
Image source: Valentina Michelle
#63 Hey Mom… Where’s My Dinner…?
Image source: Susana Hernandez
#64 Carlos Doesn’t Believe In Personal Space
Image source: Sabrina Myers
#65 Just Spent Almost $200 Since She Decided Not To Eat For 24hrs
After a trip to the vet, xray, lab and blood test the vet concluded that she has gas. For others 200 USD is just a small amount, but for a low salary employee like me thats a huge amount. Good thing that we have an emergency fund just for the bunbuns… Is it worth it? Of course!
Image source: Ezra Palencia
#66 Oh, I’m Sorry, Were My Halloween Decorations In Your Way???
Image source: Nicole Stevenson
#67 Moved My Bed To Vacuum Under It. Our Previous Bunny, Chungus, Loved Being Under There. I Think He Was Trying To Create A World Map
Image source: Colleen Siren Webster
#68
My fiance didn’t want a rabbit. I did. We got a rabbit, I feed her, love her, hang out with her for hours, I get to stroke her every now and then. He turns up for 2 minutes and gets full on cuddles! Picture of the jerk who prefers him to me.
Image source: Tara Bermingham
#69 King George Took A Break From Eating His Crown
Image source: Jen Sobel
#70 Someone Was Not Impressed After His Nail Trim
Image source: Travis Tomahawk Cheif
#71 Frankie And His Masterpiece
Image source: Harriet Rochester
#72 Bro Laying There Acting Like He Didn’t Try To Eat 3 Dress Shirts And The Bed Sheets Today
Image source: Glen O'Brien
#73 I Told My BF Not To Feed Him Any More Snacks, Has He Has Already Eaten Anough For The Day. This Is How He Stared At Me For A Good 20-30 Minutes. Should I Sleep With One Eye Open?🤣
Image source: Chantel Ruth
#74 It’s Behind Me Again, Isn’t It
Image source: Rhiannon Jackson Dalglish
#75 Begging For The Small Human To Drop Some Banana
Image source: Susan Anne
#76 Two Innocent Angels And My Curtain They Definitely Did Not Eat
Image source: Miranda Westwood
#77 Someone Isn’t Happy With Me Vacuuming So He Decided To Hold It Hostage 😅 (He Was In That Position For A While)
Image source: Tania Louie
#78
This jerk figured out how to move my 4 year old’s kitchen stool so he could get on the counter and eat a nectarine, cherry tomato and an entire small apple (seeds and all) which now means I am on stasis alert while also dealing with a sick 1 year old.
Also featured is his custom frame and baseboard work. So stylish
Image source: Naomi Slipp
#79 Told Him He Needed A Good Brush. I Think He Is Starting On Me
Image source: Lauren Turnbull
#80 Benji Is Struggling To Understand Why I Have Spent Excessive Amounts Of Money Elevating ‘His Snacks’ Half Way To The Ceiling
Image source: Kriz Wood
#81 He Seems To Be Quite Enjoying His Masterpiece Tonight Rip Cable Number 14392
Image source: Lay Masters
#82 Sat In The Kitchen Working And Had A Feeling I Was Being Watched
Image source: Jane Holloway
#83 How It Started… To The End
Image source: Valentina Michelle
#84 The Look Of A Not Sorry Hairy After I Chased Him Barefoot Around The Backyard In The Middle Of The Night In The Pitch Black For 15 Minutes When He Slipped Out While I Let The Dogs Out
He had the time of his life and only allowed himself to be caught when he heard the treat container. He got his treat, but I threatened him with the stewpot. He called my bluff.
Image source: Kasey Clark
#85
Today, in a shocking act of bunny negligence, Geoffrey darted under Dad’s feet, sending him flying straight into the door like a cartoon character. Elbow: dented. Pride: shattered. Geoffrey’s reaction? A casual ear flick and the cold, soulless stare of a rabbit who knows exactly what he’s done.
Image source: Samantha Offord
#86 After Having A Tantrum And Flipping Over His Box Cause We Ran Out Of Bananas
Image source: Shyrron Sellers
#87 Literally Just Turned My Head For 5 Secs…
Image source: Michelle Leung
#88
Hi I’m Toast! Mom just cleaned my rug and filled my food dish. When she gave my my food dish she specifically told me “don’t be a butthead” so I grabbed the dish and dumped some out to put her in her place.
Image source: Savannah LaFountain
Follow Us