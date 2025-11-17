35 Of The Best Examples Of Brutalist Architecture

Welcome to “Brutalist buildings”, a Facebook page dedicated to, you guessed it right, Brutalist-style buildings from all over the world! From the towering giants of the concrete jungle to hidden gems nestled among urban landscapes, this page is a treasure trove for architecture enthusiasts and anyone who appreciates the unique charm of Brutalist design.
If you love big concrete buildings or find their shapes fascinating, you’re in for a treat! We’ve gathered the best pics of Brutalist architectural marvels. So, take a moment to relax, sit back, and allow yourself to be amazed by the captivating realm of “Brutalist buildings”.
To delve deeper into the world of Brutalist style, we got in touch with experts in the field. Alex Anderson, Ph.D., an Associate Professor in Architecture at the University of Washington, and Dr. Angela Person, an Associate Professor of Architecture at the University of Oklahoma, provided valuable insights. Scroll down to learn more about this fascinating architectural movement and gain a deeper appreciation for its impressive structures.
#1
Private house (1965)
Zürich, Switzerland
Architect: Hans Demarmels
#2
Building Plurioso (1972)
Rome, Italy
Architect: Saverio Busiri Vici
Photo: Il Conte Photography
#3
Foundation for Medical Researches – “La Tulipe” (1976)
Genève / Geneva, Switzerland
Architect: Jack Vicajee Bertoli
Photo: Magda Ghali
#4
Private house (1965)
Stabio, Switzerland
Architect: Mario Botta
Photo: Arnout Fonck
#5
LateCorbusier with metal and glass and with some Brutalist details
Heidi Weber Museum (1967)
Zürich, Switzerland
Architect: Le Corbusier
#6
Estate Parkitka (project: 1986-89)
Częstochowa, Poland
Architect: Marian Kruszyński
#7
Armenian Writers Association’s Summer Residence, the canteen (1969)
Sevan Peninsula, Armenia
Architect: Gevorg Kochar
#8
Residential house aka Olympic Pyramid (1976)
Montreal, Canada
Architects: Roger D’Astous and Luc Durand
#9
National Archives (started in 1976, completed in 1983)
Bratislava, Slovakia
Architect: Vladimír Dedeček
#10
Lamela Residential Building (1976)
Zenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina
Architect: Slobodan Jovandić
#11
Lila Acheson Wallace World of Birds at the Bronx Zoo (1972)
New York, NY, US
Architect: Morris Ketchum
#12
Crafton Hills College (1972)
Yucaipa, California, US
Architect: E. Stewart Williams
Photo: Darren Bradley
#13
Flamatt 1 (1958) House
Wünnewil-Flamatt (near Bern), Switzerland
Architects: Atelier 5 (Erwin Fritz, Samuel Gerber, Rolf Hesterberg, Hans Hostettler and Alfredo Pini – later joined: Niklaus Morgenthaler)
#14
Musmeci Bridge, aka bridge over the Basento river (designed in 1967, started in 1971, completed in 1976)
Potenza, Italy
Architect: Sergio Musmeci
#15
Zvartnots International Airport (1970’s), under demolition threat (expanded with new parts in 1998 and 2004)
Yerevan, Armenia
Architects: S. Bagdasaryan, A. Tarkhanyan, S. Khachikyan, Zh. Shekhlyan, L. Cherkezyan – later involved А. Tigranyan and А. Meschyan
Photo: Rob Schoefield
#16
City Hall (1968)
Arnhem, Netherlands
Architect: Johannes Jacobus Konijnenburg
#17
Bank of Israel (1974)
Jerusalem, Israel
Architects: Arieh and Eldar Sharon
Photo: Ariel Jerozolimski / Bloomberg
#18
Faculty of Computer Science and Cybernetics at University Taras Shevchenko (1969)
Kiev, Ukraine
#19
Tribute to Kevin Roche
Knights of Columbus Building (1969)
New Haven, Connecticut, US
Architectural firm: Kevin Roche John Dinkeloo and Associates
Photo: Seth Tisue
#20
Hotel Claridge (1969), abandoned
Alarcón, Spain
#21
ENAIP Vocational Training Centre, former elementary school (1962)
Busto Arsizio (near Milano / Milan), Italy
Architect: Enrico Castiglioni
Photo: Stefano Perego
#22
Gothard Observatory (1968)
Szombathely, Hungary
Architect: Elemér Zalotay
Photo: János Bődey / Index
#23
Istočna kapija (officially Rudo) – East Gate Residential Towers (1976)
Beograd / Belgrade, Serbia
Architect: Vera Ćirković
#24
Leumi Bank Building (1969)
Tel-Aviv, Israel
Architect: Gershon Zippor
Photo: Stefano Perego
#25
Chapel of the Cemetery Campos de Paz (1973)
Medellín, Colombia
Architect: Laureano Forero Ochoa
Photo: Dairo Correa
#26
National Cooperative Development Corporation – NCDC Building (1978)
New Delhi, India
Architect: Kuldip Singh
Photo: Ariel Huber
#27
Holy Spirit Church (1976)
Stuttgart, Germany
Architect: Rainer L. Neusch
#28
Van Nuys Community Police Station (1964)
Los Angeles, California, US
Architecture firm: Daniel Mann Johnson & Mendenhall
#29
Palazzetto dello sport / Palace of Sport (1958)
Rome, Italy
Architect: Pier Luigi Nervi
#30
Central Technical School Art Centre (1962)
Toronto, Canada
Architect: Macy DuBois
Photo: Vik Pahwa
#31
One of the old favourites, among others to Keith Stilwell:
Burroughs Wellcome Company Headquarters, later Elion-Hitchings Building (1972)
Research Triangle Park, Durham, North Carolina, US
Architect: Paul Rudolph
#32
Residential Complex (1976)
Tbilisi, Nutsubidze Str., Georgia
Architects: Otar Kalandarishvili and Guizo Potskhishvili
Photo: Roberto Conte
#33
Pope St. John XXIII. Church (1969)
Cologne / Köln, Germany
Architect: Heinz Buchmann
#34
Star Tower at Campus De Uithof, University of Utrecht (1964)
Utrecht, Netherlands
Architect: Sjoerd Wouda
Photo: Arjan den Boer
#35
Visvesvaraya Complex, the Tower (started in 1974, completed in 1980)
Bangalore / Bengaluru, India
Architect: Charles Correa
