“So Petty. So Worth It”: 42 Times People Took Brutal Revenge On An Ex With Zero Regrets

#1
She made a dating profile with all of my pictures in my hometown. Talked to a ton of hideous women, apparently very sweetly, and promising to take them everywhere. Set up dates that I obviously didn’t show up to with countless women. Now, when I visit home, there are all of these hideous women mad at me for standing them up. Honestly, it’s so epic that I kind of respect it for its sinister planning.
#2
Went through his Netflix continue watching section and changed all his shows to the last episode of the last season, so that he lost track of his shows and hopefully had something spoiled for him.
#3
Okay, this is going to sound cruel, but hear me out. After he cheated, I was in a rage and was going to throw all his belongings from my place in the garbage. My friend encouraged me to set them on fire, but I had a better idea. I live in a city where he also lives and works within the same few blocks. A lot of the homeless folks are familiar and tend to stick around their common areas of our blocks.
I took all of his clothes and sneakers, and things, and put them in a box near my alley where the homeless folks hang out, wrote a sign saying take what you’d like. So the folks got a whole new nice wardrobe and are rocking his clothes he would recognize when he’s walking around work/home. I never spoke to him after the breakup, but I did see the people wearing his jackets and sneakers mostly. I feel like I did a good deed because those people got some nice, expensive clothes to keep warm and feel good! And it gives me satisfaction imagining him realizing these people are all wearing his favorite stuff.
#4
He cheated and knocked the woman up. A couple of weeks later, I was drunk shopping with a friend, and we ran into his mother and sister. I congratulated them. They asked what for? and I said, “The baby!” His sister was shocked. His mom thought something was up because he had made some strange comments. When he found out they had heard his news from me, he was livid! Omg, it was great.
#5
My ex cheated on me, with my best friend, no less, then dumped me and moved out.
She unfortunately forgot to download the latest version of her almost completed Master’s thesis, which included a GB of assorted pictures, necessary PDFs, and materials, from my laptop.
Delete. Delete. And delete.
#6
Ex-wife moved out while I was at basic, took all the spoons in the kitchen. Serving spoons, tea spoons, soup spoons, and even measuring spoons. Left all knives and forks. Honestly, who does that?
#7
Put me on the mailing and call list for every church group she could find. For two months, my phone was blowing up with calls from churches and evangelicals. They wanted money, they wanted to send me Bibles and pamphlets. The ones that had my address did send me Bibles and pamphlets. Took a lot of patient explaining, and occasionally some frustrated yelling, to get myself removed from everything.
#8
Stole one of each shoe of all the shoes I own.
#9
My ex cheated on me. I turned his best friend against him simply by telling him everything he did. It wasn’t nuclear in intention, but he lost his entire friend group over it. And props to his best friend and all his other friends who actually refused to tolerate how he treated his girlfriends.
#10
Found out boyfriend of 2 years cheated on me again, after he swore the first time was isolated and “it would never happen again.” (I was so stupid for taking him back). I didn’t let on that I knew about the other woman.
I planned a fake, “all expense paid” trip to Hawaii a few weeks in advance. He hadn’t had a vacation in many years, so he was super excited. Got his input on hotels, excursions, etc. He arranged the time off work and was all set. Two days before we were supposed to leave, I sent him an explosive text that I knew about Sheri, and the joke’s on him. He was seething, and I loved the thought of him being so sucked in by the excitement of the fake trip and then devastation. That was 20 years ago, I’m in my 50s now, and I still don’t regret doing that.
#11
I put a very thin layer of honey on the front & back windshield of his truck. Also, on the underside of the door handles.
#12
She was having an affair with her boss. I sent an anonymous email to his manager that I already knew didn’t like him, with proof, making it sound like it was from someone within the company. They both ended up getting fired.
#13
Put non-vegan meat in her sandwich.
#14
I may have cleaned the toilet with her toothbrush multiple times after I found out I was being cheated on the whole time we were together. Crazy how common cheating is.
#15
Not my story, my grandma’s. When she found out my grandpa was having an affair, she smashed all of his car windows and dented his car with a pool cue.
#16
My first high school boyfriend was not very good with grades, so he asked me to make him a fake report so he could show his parents and not get into trouble. He also cheated on me with my best friend and dumped me. He then promised to get back with me if I forged the report for him.
I agreed up until the day when we were meant to get our reports for school. I told him I didn’t do it. He got bashed by his dad when he got home for the string of D’s and F’s.
#17
My girlfriend of 3 years, whom I dated through high school, broke up with me in my first semester of college. We went to different schools, and I later learned she was hooking up with one of her guy friends there. Anyways when we both were on break she asked me to bring back all the stuff she had given me, (presents, sweatshirts, cards, etc) so I drive to her house with all the things we’ve exchanged in the past 3 years, once I got to her house I saw that she had invited all her friends over and they were sitting with her along with her parents in the garage. Anyways, I walk up with her [things] and exchange, everyone there had that smirk on their face like they were laughing at me. Anyways, as I gave her back her things, I said, “If only I could give back your virginity.” The look on her parents’ faces was absolutely priceless, and I walked out of that lion’s den with the biggest smile on my face.
#18
My Ex cheated with a married man. He now lives with her. He is a POS, but anyway, I still have the login for her DVR. I logged in, erased all her shows, then recorded only the show “Cheaters”. Petty, but it makes me laugh.
Additional info. I also set the show to be manually erased and stop recording 3 hours after the show’s end time.
#19
Ex was a “vinyl DJ”. After he basically treated me really badly one night and we had a huge argument, I got up during the night and took out the vinyls and put them in the wrong sleeves. He had a fair few hundred. Took me ages. I then packed my little overnight bag I kept at his, and left. He was supposed to play a gig the next day. I heard he was raging.
#20
My then BF had a favorite T-shirt that he had bought overseas years ago. That shirt was wearing out, and although he had looked high and low for years, he was never able to find the shirt again. He loved that shirt. I mean, loved.
His birthday was coming up. I used to be a graphic designer, so I easily reproduced that beloved shirt and had a few made up in multiple colors for him, and one for me. Then I found out that he was cheating, and we broke up. I started dating someone soon after.
Being petty about what happened, I gifted one of those T-shirts I made to my new guy, telling him the story. We took a photo together of both of us wearing the shirts and posted it on social media. The ex saw the post of us in the shirts and freaked. He contacted me asking me where I found the shirts. I told them that I had made them for his birthday, too bad, so sad, but other than gifting one to my new BF, I had since given all of the rest of them to Goodwill. He was absolutely furious. I thought he might cry. So petty. So worth it.
#21
I found out my husband had been carrying on with his coworker for years. I had her street address because of Christmas cards. I sent her an anonymous glitter bomb for Christmas that year. He and I are divorcing. I’m sure she knew who it was from, but I never actually heard about it.
#22
She told an army recruiter that I wanted to join, and got him to come to my house to meet me. Ended up joining, best 6 years of my life! Thanks, jerk.
#23
I stole his last bottle of this special imported hot sauce that he had his parents ship him internationally. He put it on everything, and he presumably had to wait a minimum of two months to get a replacement.
#24
He dumped me and moved out. He came back a week later for his things. He was moving in with the girl he had been zooming with while we were together. I happily pushed all his [things] into his trunk and then told him I had given his dog away.
Please note. He had acquired this Golden retriever 3 months before. Never walked her, taken her to a vet, or cleaned up a single one of her messes. I was moving out of state and found her a good home that would actually care for her. He was pissed but couldn’t really say anything.
#25
I️ got cheated on and the guy went ahead and got engaged to the girl he cheated on me with three weeks after I️ found so I️ faked a pregnancy just to ruin their happy special time and she freaked out horribly and everyone called my phone calling me names (his best friend, his own mother) but I’m like oh…it’s okay if he cheats on me and goes on and has a happy little life while he leaves me to pick up the pieces of my broken heart? Oh no…oh no no no, not on my watch! I️ changed my number after that.
#26
My ex and I were both petty after our breakup. He mailed back every photo he had of me, and I recycled all his love letters because he didn’t believe in recycling.
#27
He was a big chess player. I took the queen from his chess set when I moved out.
#28
I was with my ex-boyfriend for 3 years and never suspected a thing. I fell out of love and eventually broke up with him, and it was pretty amicable. A couple of months later, a girl messaged me on Instagram asking if I dated my ex. I said yes, but we were broken up recently. She lets me know she slept with him for 2 years, to my shock, and so we meet up. She shows me the texts and photos. Luckily, because I fell out of love and wasn’t upset, but she liked him a lot and felt betrayed. He lied about his name, age, job, and identity to fool her (I knew his family well and knew his real identity). We both decide to show up at his apartment and confront him. He was so shocked and tried to explain, but it was too late.
My petty revenge included creating a group chat with him, his mum, and dad, and me, called it ‘cheater’, and sent a paragraph explaining what he did to me right in front of him. I then paid for an anonymous text message service to his number pretending to be the NHS, and that his recent test showed he had a range of STDs. Felt pretty good.
#29
My sister told an ex that no one would marry him because no one would put up with his [nonsense]. She recently got an invite in the mail to his wedding; he had written something like “You were wrong” on it. She RSVPed yes. When he got the reply card, he texted her frantically asking her if she was serious because he didn’t intend for her to go (and his soon-to-be-wife didn’t know he had invited my sister). She said of course and then said she was going to wear white. He’s been texting her every few days begging her not to go so he doesn’t have to explain himself.
Don’t get into a petty war with my sister. Nothing is beneath her.
#30
I convinced my [toxic] ex-boyfriend that I was [gone] by telling him that I had bronchitis and pneumonia (true) and then blocking him on Facebook/not responding to his text messages, etc.
It was probably one of the best pranks I have ever played in my life. I saw him 2 years later at a Christmas party. The look on his face was amazing, because it isn’t like he could say anything.
#31
I emptied a whole litter tray, full of sodden, stinking, dirty cat litter, all over the inside of the cheating [jerk’s] car. It was everywhere. Can only imagine how hard that was to clean up.
#32
My first boyfriend. He went from calling me every night to completely ghosting me out of nowhere with no explanation. It left teenage me devastated. He reached out, out of the blue, a couple years later. He tried pretending as if we just had a falling out and said he missed me and wanted to meet up. So I humored him, let him get all excited for a date, we agreed on a time and place, he texted me that he was there, and then I ghosted him and never replied back.
#33
Found out my “boyfriend” was cheating on me. I was the other woman, lol. He had a girlfriend of 2-3 years. He told me she found out and is mad, but she isn’t breaking up with him, so it’s okay if we keep seeing each other, because he can’t stay away from me. He asked me to go on a date with him.
We went to the zoo. He paid. I told him I wanted all the upgrades. Feeding the animals, the little zoo movie theaters, the novelty cups, everything. It ended up being like $200. Then we got dinner. Ordered the most expensive thing. Said I didn’t like it, so I ordered something else. He paid. $200. Then we went shopping. I wanted “matching shoes because it’s so cute” he paid. $250. The whole night cost about $700-800. He dropped me off, and I blocked him. He’s tried to reach out to me on various social media. As far as I know, they recently got married.
#34
I was cheated on by my high-school sweetheart during our 1st year of uni (3-year relationship). We split up, but I persuaded her to get back together to give it another try and make up for the lost trust.
When we got back together, I cheated on her in the same circumstances just so she knew how it felt. She was devastated.
It was my plan all along to give her a dose of her own medicine.
Years later, I do regret it, but at the time, it was “the perfect plan”.
#35
When I realized I was getting divorced, I suddenly became very interested in baking brownies, cookies, and cakes “for my son” but actually to make my ex fat.
#36
When my ex-girlfriend returned my DVD collection, every trilogy was missing one film.
#37
When me and my ex-fiancé were having a bunch of arguments after we broke up, I got tired of her constantly texting me about nonsense, so I called -insert phone carrier- to have them cut off service to her phone that I paid for in the middle of an argument.
#38
He cheated on my birthday and left me at home while he was out trying to meet up with someone. This was after I moved to his country to be with him. I then cut holes in the armpits of all his work shirts, and to give him false hope of ones left untouched, I sneakily sprayed bleach in hidden spots. I then took all the groceries and toiletries I had purchased since he refused to go 50/50 on household items, even though I paid half the rent and car, while making way less. Getting a text a few days later saying “You took all the toilet paper?!!” still has me cackling like Yzma.
#39
I helped a friend leave lemon wedges all over her ex’s place. They don’t smell as bad as they rot and attract flies.
#40
Took a permanent marker and drew on his prized sneaker collection.
#41
When I broke up with my ex told him to come back in 2 weeks to get the balance of his things. He got [mad] and said he was moving then. So he packed everything in his and his sister’s car when she showed up. Then he left. What he did not know was that I had taken the house key off his keychain. He came back later, trying to get in. But the key did not work, and I disabled the garage door. He had planned this for weeks and wanted me out of the house. It has been 15 years.
I still have some of his stuff.
#42
My gf left me for another man, one month later she hits me up, and one thing leads to another, and we end up hooking up. I eventually ended up sending her new bf proof through texts. She blocked me immediately on everything. Thought it would make me feel better, but it left me even more heartbroken. Such a messy breakup.
