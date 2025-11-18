Real-Life Teacher Reveals The Funniest Moments Of Classroom Life (30 New Pics)

As a child, you never think about what teaching is like from the teacher’s perspective. It turns out it’s actually a lot.

Mojo Rose, in her comic series “Summers Off Comics,” illustrates the joys, the challenges, and everything in between as a school teacher. In an interview with Bored Panda, the artist shared: “I am a real-life teacher! Making comics has been a way for me to cope and process the wildness of this job. I spent 9 years in a classroom, most of the time as a 5th-grade teacher, and have since moved into instructional coaching. It’s giving me a chance to reflect on my time in the classroom, and see it now from a leadership position, which I think helps me give a more rounded point of view for my upcoming comics.”

So, without further ado, we invite you to take a look at what it’s really like to stand in front of the class full of little people with big personalities.

More info: inksoupcomics.com | Instagram | patreon.com | x.com | Etsy

#1

Image source: summersoffcomic

#2

Image source: summersoffcomic

#3

Image source: summersoffcomic

#4

Image source: summersoffcomic

#5

Image source: summersoffcomic

#6

Image source: summersoffcomic

#7

Image source: summersoffcomic

#8

Image source: summersoffcomic

#9

Image source: summersoffcomic

#10

Image source: summersoffcomic

#11

Image source: summersoffcomic

#12

Image source: summersoffcomic

#13

Image source: summersoffcomic

#14

Image source: summersoffcomic

#15

Image source: summersoffcomic

#16

Image source: summersoffcomic

#17

Image source: summersoffcomic

#18

Image source: summersoffcomic

#19

Image source: summersoffcomic

#20

Image source: summersoffcomic

#21

Image source: summersoffcomic

#22

Image source: summersoffcomic

#23

Image source: summersoffcomic

#24

Image source: summersoffcomic

#25

Image source: summersoffcomic

#26

Image source: summersoffcomic

#27

Image source: summersoffcomic

#28

Image source: summersoffcomic

#29

Image source: summersoffcomic

#30

Image source: summersoffcomic

