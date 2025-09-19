50 Times Customers Tried To Sabotage Businesses With Their Bad Reviews But Got Brutally Shut Down

by

We live in the golden age of online reviews. One can actively track the changes, improvements and downgrades of a business just by reading reviews from over the last few years. It’s also a gold mine for comedy, as the average person who’s been inspired to leave a review either had a great or horrible time. But sometimes companies decide to reply.

So we’ve gathered some of the most brutal and unhinged responses businesses have given to folks who wanted to leave a bad review. Get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your thoughts in the comments section down below.

#1 Surrendering A Pet

50 Times Customers Tried To Sabotage Businesses With Their Bad Reviews But Got Brutally Shut Down

Image source: egguchom

#2 Came Across This While Looking For Reviews To A Local Tattoo Studio

50 Times Customers Tried To Sabotage Businesses With Their Bad Reviews But Got Brutally Shut Down

Image source: kaboomeh

#3 100% Pure Beef

50 Times Customers Tried To Sabotage Businesses With Their Bad Reviews But Got Brutally Shut Down

Image source: reddit.com

#4 Fake Review

50 Times Customers Tried To Sabotage Businesses With Their Bad Reviews But Got Brutally Shut Down

Image source: No-Bear

#5 Now Who’s Crying

50 Times Customers Tried To Sabotage Businesses With Their Bad Reviews But Got Brutally Shut Down

Image source: egguchom

#6 Another Ramen Creep

50 Times Customers Tried To Sabotage Businesses With Their Bad Reviews But Got Brutally Shut Down

Image source: Bloody0Hex

#7 He Got Laughed By The Whole Internet

50 Times Customers Tried To Sabotage Businesses With Their Bad Reviews But Got Brutally Shut Down

Image source: takeawaytrauma

#8 Imagine Complaining About This

50 Times Customers Tried To Sabotage Businesses With Their Bad Reviews But Got Brutally Shut Down

Image source: ultravioletduck

#9 Technically The Troof

50 Times Customers Tried To Sabotage Businesses With Their Bad Reviews But Got Brutally Shut Down

Image source: AfricanWarrior96

#10 Rude Is As Rude Does

50 Times Customers Tried To Sabotage Businesses With Their Bad Reviews But Got Brutally Shut Down

Image source: scistudies

#11 Goes To Cauliflower Restaurant But Dislikes Cauliflower

50 Times Customers Tried To Sabotage Businesses With Their Bad Reviews But Got Brutally Shut Down

Image source: egguchom

#12 This Review Of My University

50 Times Customers Tried To Sabotage Businesses With Their Bad Reviews But Got Brutally Shut Down

Image source: DrKader

#13 Lady In My Local Group Posts About This Review She Left On An Restaurant, With The Owners Reply

She got completely wrecked by comments in the group and ended up deleting her post, but not before I got this screenshot of her review. Owner of the restaurant is hella chill and the place is chill.

50 Times Customers Tried To Sabotage Businesses With Their Bad Reviews But Got Brutally Shut Down

Image source: EFIRE23

#14

50 Times Customers Tried To Sabotage Businesses With Their Bad Reviews But Got Brutally Shut Down

Image source: Yoda1PositivityStar

#15 The Entitlement Is Strong With This One

50 Times Customers Tried To Sabotage Businesses With Their Bad Reviews But Got Brutally Shut Down

Image source: Rodger_Smith

#16 A Review For A Local Gun Range

50 Times Customers Tried To Sabotage Businesses With Their Bad Reviews But Got Brutally Shut Down

Image source: acrobafox

#17 Openly Admitting This

50 Times Customers Tried To Sabotage Businesses With Their Bad Reviews But Got Brutally Shut Down

Image source: egguchom

#18 Great Response From The Owner

50 Times Customers Tried To Sabotage Businesses With Their Bad Reviews But Got Brutally Shut Down

Image source: isbragg91

#19 Actually

50 Times Customers Tried To Sabotage Businesses With Their Bad Reviews But Got Brutally Shut Down

Image source: egguchom

#20 No Words

50 Times Customers Tried To Sabotage Businesses With Their Bad Reviews But Got Brutally Shut Down

Image source: takeawaytrauma

#21 Lying On Yelp Reviews

50 Times Customers Tried To Sabotage Businesses With Their Bad Reviews But Got Brutally Shut Down

Image source: thegodzilla25

#22 Someone Accidentally Reveals Their Browser History In An App Review

50 Times Customers Tried To Sabotage Businesses With Their Bad Reviews But Got Brutally Shut Down

Image source: xx-hey_joe-xx

#23 At A Rolled Ice Cream Shop

50 Times Customers Tried To Sabotage Businesses With Their Bad Reviews But Got Brutally Shut Down

Image source: garbageCoward

#24 Reviewing A Place That Isn’t Even Open Yet

50 Times Customers Tried To Sabotage Businesses With Their Bad Reviews But Got Brutally Shut Down

Image source: endoflevelbaddy

#25 Okay, Karen

50 Times Customers Tried To Sabotage Businesses With Their Bad Reviews But Got Brutally Shut Down

Image source: 42words

#26 I’m Thinking About Putting In My Resume At This Shop

50 Times Customers Tried To Sabotage Businesses With Their Bad Reviews But Got Brutally Shut Down

Image source: chewycondom

#27 Bye Bye Ex Customer

50 Times Customers Tried To Sabotage Businesses With Their Bad Reviews But Got Brutally Shut Down

Image source: Alkansur

#28 “Accidentally” Took A Pizza Stand

50 Times Customers Tried To Sabotage Businesses With Their Bad Reviews But Got Brutally Shut Down

Image source: throwawaywed7474849

#29 15 Minute Wait For Food Is Too Long

50 Times Customers Tried To Sabotage Businesses With Their Bad Reviews But Got Brutally Shut Down

Image source: poptropica5ever

#30 We Are A Scuba Diving Company And Look At Fish Underwater, We Don’t Eat Them

50 Times Customers Tried To Sabotage Businesses With Their Bad Reviews But Got Brutally Shut Down

Image source: entropic_topic

#31 I Must Have My Margarita

50 Times Customers Tried To Sabotage Businesses With Their Bad Reviews But Got Brutally Shut Down

Image source: egguchom

#32 Local Restaurant Exposes A Bad Reviewer

50 Times Customers Tried To Sabotage Businesses With Their Bad Reviews But Got Brutally Shut Down

Image source: reddit.com

#33 My Favorite Bar Called Out A Fun Customer On Google Reviews

50 Times Customers Tried To Sabotage Businesses With Their Bad Reviews But Got Brutally Shut Down

Image source: singer812

#34 Never Mess With A Social Media Manager

50 Times Customers Tried To Sabotage Businesses With Their Bad Reviews But Got Brutally Shut Down

Image source: gohan_sebastian_bach

#35 Adult Lingerie Store

50 Times Customers Tried To Sabotage Businesses With Their Bad Reviews But Got Brutally Shut Down

Image source: egguchom

#36 Karen Leaves Misleading Review To Slander A Restaurant

50 Times Customers Tried To Sabotage Businesses With Their Bad Reviews But Got Brutally Shut Down

Image source: hushitsu

#37 Screamed At

50 Times Customers Tried To Sabotage Businesses With Their Bad Reviews But Got Brutally Shut Down

Image source: egguchom

#38 “Hair Alon”

50 Times Customers Tried To Sabotage Businesses With Their Bad Reviews But Got Brutally Shut Down

Image source: egguchom

#39 Robbery

50 Times Customers Tried To Sabotage Businesses With Their Bad Reviews But Got Brutally Shut Down

Image source: CrustyMittens

#40 Bystander Review

50 Times Customers Tried To Sabotage Businesses With Their Bad Reviews But Got Brutally Shut Down

Image source: egguchom

#41 I’m Dying

50 Times Customers Tried To Sabotage Businesses With Their Bad Reviews But Got Brutally Shut Down

Image source: egguchom

#42 Tattoo Shop Review

50 Times Customers Tried To Sabotage Businesses With Their Bad Reviews But Got Brutally Shut Down

Image source: egguchom

#43 Late For Cake

50 Times Customers Tried To Sabotage Businesses With Their Bad Reviews But Got Brutally Shut Down

Image source: egguchom

#44 Well, If You Eat Half Of It And Enjoyed, Why Complain After All? Just Pay For That, It’s A Two Way Mistake

50 Times Customers Tried To Sabotage Businesses With Their Bad Reviews But Got Brutally Shut Down

Image source: egguchom

#45 Was Looking For Reviews For A Tattoo Shop, Then I Found This

50 Times Customers Tried To Sabotage Businesses With Their Bad Reviews But Got Brutally Shut Down

Image source: MJIB

#46 It Wasn’t The Whole Story

50 Times Customers Tried To Sabotage Businesses With Their Bad Reviews But Got Brutally Shut Down

Image source: shrimplified

#47 Go To Walmart

50 Times Customers Tried To Sabotage Businesses With Their Bad Reviews But Got Brutally Shut Down

Image source: egguchom

#48 Pizza Place Owner Not Putting Up With The BS Customer Review

50 Times Customers Tried To Sabotage Businesses With Their Bad Reviews But Got Brutally Shut Down

Image source: Kmos86

#49 Restaurant Owner Wasn’t Having It

50 Times Customers Tried To Sabotage Businesses With Their Bad Reviews But Got Brutally Shut Down

Image source: PmMeBeer

#50 Found This Gem From A Shop Someone Else Posted Today

50 Times Customers Tried To Sabotage Businesses With Their Bad Reviews But Got Brutally Shut Down

Image source: pahina420

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Happy Days Cast: Where Are They Now?
3 min read
Jun, 28, 2023
Bradley Cooper’s Compelling Performance Makes The Righteous Gemstones Season 4 Premiere One of the Show’s Best Episodes
3 min read
Mar, 25, 2025
Meet the Cast of “Selling Tampa”
3 min read
Dec, 2, 2021
2017 Westminster Dog Show: How to Watch and What to Know
3 min read
Feb, 11, 2017
5 Roles That Prove Sylvester Stallone Crushes Comedy
3 min read
Apr, 13, 2025
Woman With Dietary Needs Brings Food, In-Laws Eat It All, Call Her Names
3 min read
Aug, 9, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.