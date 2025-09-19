50 Times Customers Tried To Sabotage Businesses With Their Bad Reviews But Got Brutally Shut Down

We live in the golden age of online reviews. One can actively track the changes, improvements and downgrades of a business just by reading reviews from over the last few years. It’s also a gold mine for comedy, as the average person who’s been inspired to leave a review either had a great or horrible time. But sometimes companies decide to reply.
So we’ve gathered some of the most brutal and unhinged responses businesses have given to folks who wanted to leave a bad review. Get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your thoughts in the comments section down below.
#1 Surrendering A Pet
Image source: egguchom
#2 Came Across This While Looking For Reviews To A Local Tattoo Studio
Image source: kaboomeh
#3 100% Pure Beef
Image source: reddit.com
#4 Fake Review
Image source: No-Bear
#5 Now Who’s Crying
Image source: egguchom
#6 Another Ramen Creep
Image source: Bloody0Hex
#7 He Got Laughed By The Whole Internet
Image source: takeawaytrauma
#8 Imagine Complaining About This
Image source: ultravioletduck
#9 Technically The Troof
Image source: AfricanWarrior96
#10 Rude Is As Rude Does
Image source: scistudies
#11 Goes To Cauliflower Restaurant But Dislikes Cauliflower
Image source: egguchom
#12 This Review Of My University
Image source: DrKader
#13 Lady In My Local Group Posts About This Review She Left On An Restaurant, With The Owners Reply
She got completely wrecked by comments in the group and ended up deleting her post, but not before I got this screenshot of her review. Owner of the restaurant is hella chill and the place is chill.
Image source: EFIRE23
#14
Image source: Yoda1PositivityStar
#15 The Entitlement Is Strong With This One
Image source: Rodger_Smith
#16 A Review For A Local Gun Range
Image source: acrobafox
#17 Openly Admitting This
Image source: egguchom
#18 Great Response From The Owner
Image source: isbragg91
#19 Actually
Image source: egguchom
#20 No Words
Image source: takeawaytrauma
#21 Lying On Yelp Reviews
Image source: thegodzilla25
#22 Someone Accidentally Reveals Their Browser History In An App Review
Image source: xx-hey_joe-xx
#23 At A Rolled Ice Cream Shop
Image source: garbageCoward
#24 Reviewing A Place That Isn’t Even Open Yet
Image source: endoflevelbaddy
#25 Okay, Karen
Image source: 42words
#26 I’m Thinking About Putting In My Resume At This Shop
Image source: chewycondom
#27 Bye Bye Ex Customer
Image source: Alkansur
#28 “Accidentally” Took A Pizza Stand
Image source: throwawaywed7474849
#29 15 Minute Wait For Food Is Too Long
Image source: poptropica5ever
#30 We Are A Scuba Diving Company And Look At Fish Underwater, We Don’t Eat Them
Image source: entropic_topic
#31 I Must Have My Margarita
Image source: egguchom
#32 Local Restaurant Exposes A Bad Reviewer
Image source: reddit.com
#33 My Favorite Bar Called Out A Fun Customer On Google Reviews
Image source: singer812
#34 Never Mess With A Social Media Manager
Image source: gohan_sebastian_bach
#35 Adult Lingerie Store
Image source: egguchom
#36 Karen Leaves Misleading Review To Slander A Restaurant
Image source: hushitsu
#37 Screamed At
Image source: egguchom
#38 “Hair Alon”
Image source: egguchom
#39 Robbery
Image source: CrustyMittens
#40 Bystander Review
Image source: egguchom
#41 I’m Dying
Image source: egguchom
#42 Tattoo Shop Review
Image source: egguchom
#43 Late For Cake
Image source: egguchom
#44 Well, If You Eat Half Of It And Enjoyed, Why Complain After All? Just Pay For That, It’s A Two Way Mistake
Image source: egguchom
#45 Was Looking For Reviews For A Tattoo Shop, Then I Found This
Image source: MJIB
#46 It Wasn’t The Whole Story
Image source: shrimplified
#47 Go To Walmart
Image source: egguchom
#48 Pizza Place Owner Not Putting Up With The BS Customer Review
Image source: Kmos86
#49 Restaurant Owner Wasn’t Having It
Image source: PmMeBeer
#50 Found This Gem From A Shop Someone Else Posted Today
Image source: pahina420
Follow Us