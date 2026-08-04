Bruna Marquezine: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Bruna Marquezine
August 4, 1995
Duque de Caxias, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
31 Years Old
Leo
Who Is Bruna Marquezine?
Bruna Marquezine is a Brazilian actress and model, known for her captivating screen presence and versatile performances. She quickly rose to prominence within Brazil, becoming a household name in television.
Her breakout moment came with her debut in the telenovela Mulheres Apaixonadas as the character Salete. This role, at a young age, solidified her as a promising talent and launched her extensive career in Brazilian entertainment.
Early Life and Education
Born in Duque de Caxias, Rio de Janeiro, Bruna Marquezine showed an early aptitude for performance. Her parents, Telmo Maia and Neide Maia, supported her passion, and she began acting in commercials at five years old.
She attended Catholic school in her youth before transitioning to homeschooling to accommodate her budding acting career, with her younger sister, Luana Marquezine, often by her side.
Notable Relationships
A string of high-profile romances has marked Bruna Marquezine’s public life, most notably her on-again, off-again relationship with Brazilian footballer Neymar Jr. between 2013 and 2018.
More recently, Marquezine began dating Canadian singer Shawn Mendes in late 2025, and the couple has been frequently seen together in Brazil and the US.
Career Highlights
Bruna Marquezine’s career in entertainment began in 2000, quickly establishing her as a prominent figure in Brazilian telenovelas, including notable roles in Mulheres Apaixonadas and Salve Jorge. She collected numerous awards throughout her early career, solidifying her status in national television.
Her global presence expanded significantly with a leading role in the 2023 DC Comics film Blue Beetle, marking her first major international acting project. Marquezine has also cultivated a strong presence in the fashion world, collaborating with luxury brands and attending major events like the Met Gala.
She has been honored with awards such as the Troféu Imprensa, Contigo Award! 2004, and the Young Brazilian Award.
Signature Quote
“I’ve learned to keep stuff to myself, to not have to prove myself or to feel bad about what people are saying.”
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