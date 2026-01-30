Guy’s “Brilliant” Idea Is To Propose During Sis’s Wedding, Calls Her A Bridezilla As She Says No Way

Here are perhaps the three most important “Don’ts” in the world: don’t try to take a mother bear’s cubs, don’t drive while being tipsy, and never ever even try to propose to your significant other during someone else’s wedding! In any of these cases, the consequences for the violator can be more than dire.
Today, we present to you a story from the user u/Important_Space_496, who, on the eve of her wedding, encountered what he thought was a “brilliant” idea from her brother. And after receiving the inevitable rejection, the guy completely lost it. But well, let’s just take things one step at a time.
We got so used to the word “Bridezilla,” dubbing so many brides left and right, but sometimes, just agree, defending your personal boundaries isn’t actually a Bridezilla move
The author of the post is getting married soon, and her brother is also among the guests for sure
Recently, the man approached his sister and asked her if he could propose to his girlfriend at her wedding
The guy believed it was a great idea, but the bride-to-be considered it an attempt to steal her thunder and said a flat-out “No”
The woman took heat from her brother almost immediately, and he even turned their mom against her as well, calling her “selfish”
So, our story is quite simple – the Original poster (OP) is planning to get married soon, and everything is ready for a beautiful wedding. All the relatives have already been invited, and our heroine’s brother will be among the guests. So one day, he came up with what he perhaps considers a beautiful and impressive, but in reality, rather banal, idea.
The brother announced that he wanted to take the microphone during the wedding dinner and, after saying a few sweet words to the newlyweds, propose to his girlfriend. He said it would be a wonderful surprise for both her and all the guests. And the wedding and family atmosphere, in his opinion, was the perfect backdrop for the proposal.
But our heroine was not at all thrilled with the idea. She considered it nothing more than an attempt to steal her thunder and flatly refused. The bride-to-be reasonably believed that this would inevitably shift the focus from her and her husband to her brother and his girlfriend, which, you must admit, wasn’t exactly what the newlyweds actually wanted.
The brother got incredibly livid after hearing her “No.” He lashed out at her, calling her “selfish,” and angrily declared that it was precisely because of her attitude that they had never been close. Furthermore, he turned her mom against the original poster later. The OP’s fiancé is completely on her side, but our heroine is now in two minds about whether she did the right thing here.
Expert opinions on this issue are, in fact, unanimous – such behavior at a wedding is almost always considered grossly disrespectful. Perhaps the only thing that partially justifies the author’s bro in this situation is that he did ask her permission first. Even if, after being refused, he behaved rudely.
Wedding planners and experts in this field always say the same – announcing your own big news at a friend’s or relative’s wedding almost always means trying to steal the spotlight. For example, this dedicated article at Women.com explicitly notes that a perfectly reasonable response to such a request is “No.”
Well, while it’s possible that someone you approach with such a request would eventually agree, you shouldn’t take a refusal too seriously anyway. “If you’re feeling uneasy about a proposal during the wedding itself, you can always recommend the morning-after brunch for the proposal,” this post at Inside Weddings claims. In other words, the author did the right thing and was not at all selfish.
People in the comments also unanimously supported the author, and even began to urge her to disinvite her entitled bro altogether if he continues to badmouth her behind her back. After all, the responders are sure, there are many other wonderful moments for a proposal beyond someone else’s wedding. So do you, our dear readers, also agree with this point?
Most commenters, anyway, sided with the bride-to-be, even urging her to disinvite her rude and entitled sibling at all
