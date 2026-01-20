Brooklyn Beckham Slammed As “Out Of Touch” After He Breaks Silence On Family Feud In Fiery Posts

by

The internet was quick to pick sides after Brooklyn Beckham broke his silence on the feud with his parents, Victoria and David Beckham.

In a lengthy statement shared on Monday, January 19, the eldest child of the Beckham family accused his parents of controlling his life, trying to “ruin” his marriage to Nicola Peltz, and prioritizing their image over his own well-being.

Some readers sympathized with him and asked, “Why is no one calling out Victoria for her bad behavior?”

Others called him a “spoiled brat,” who seemed to be “suffering over a wedding dress.”

The internet had mixed reactions to Brooklyn Beckham’s explosive message about his parents, Victoria and David Beckham

Brooklyn Beckham Slammed As &#8220;Out Of Touch&#8221; After He Breaks Silence On Family Feud In Fiery Posts

Image credits: brooklynpeltzbeckham

“I do not want to reconcile with my family,” Brooklyn Beckham wrote in a blistering attack on his parents.

He shared his message in a series of Instagram Stories, saying he was “standing up” for himself for the “first time in my life.”

Brooklyn Beckham Slammed As &#8220;Out Of Touch&#8221; After He Breaks Silence On Family Feud In Fiery Posts

Image credits: davidbeckham

The estranged son insisted that the “narrative that [his] wife” controls him is “completely backwards.”

“I have been controlled by my parents for most of my life,” he said. Yet, netizens refused to sympathize with him and called him “ungrateful and vile.”

Many criticized him, saying he would be “nothing” without David and Victoria.

Brooklyn shared details about how his parents tried to “ruin” his relationship with his Nicola Peltz

Brooklyn Beckham Slammed As &#8220;Out Of Touch&#8221; After He Breaks Silence On Family Feud In Fiery Posts

Image credits: brooklynpeltzbeckham

“He’s so ungrateful and vile; without his parents, he would be nothing, wouldn’t even exist. If he weren’t their child, this woman wouldn’t even look at him! What a despicable act,” one said.

“What we’re looking at is a multigenerational ‘gimme’ gimme MORE disease producing spoiled brats who live and breathe toxic entitlement,” said another.

On the other hand, some defended him and said, “Being brought up with money doesn’t mean you have to excuse your parents shitty behavior for the rest of your life. Money isnt everything!!!”

Brooklyn Beckham Slammed As &#8220;Out Of Touch&#8221; After He Breaks Silence On Family Feud In Fiery Posts

Image credits: brooklynpeltzbeckham

“Why is no one calling out Victoria for her bad behavior during the wedding? She ruined their moment and their anger is justified,” said another.

Meanwhile, author Candace Owens wrote a harsh message targeting Brooklyn and Nicola, who is the daughter of billionaire businessman Nelson Peltz.

They “have never worked a day in their entire lives” and had a “dust-up at their billionaire wedding,” the conservative activist wrote on X. “They really do believe they are suffering over a wedding dress and a typical in-law disagreement.”

Netizens called the Beckham offspring “ungrateful and vile,” saying he would be “nothing” without David and Victoria

Brooklyn Beckham Slammed As &#8220;Out Of Touch&#8221; After He Breaks Silence On Family Feud In Fiery Posts

Image credits: RealCandaceO

Candance sarcastically concluded by saying their experiences must have been “truly traumatizing. Pray for them.”

Brooklyn and Nicola renewed their wedding vows in August without his parents and three siblings, Romeo, Cruz, and Harper, in attendance.

The vow renewal ceremony was conducted to “create new memories” to replace the “anxiety and embarrassment” attached to their first wedding in 2022, Brooklyn wrote in his message shared on Monday.

Brooklyn Beckham Slammed As &#8220;Out Of Touch&#8221; After He Breaks Silence On Family Feud In Fiery Posts

Image credits: brooklynpeltzbeckham

Brooklyn shared details about how his parents tried to “ruin” his relationship with his now-wife Nicola Peltz and how his mother Victoria “humiliated” him at their wedding in front of 500 guests.

“The night before our [2022] wedding, members of my family told me that Nicola was ‘not blood’ and ‘not family,’” he said.

Brooklyn Beckham Slammed As &#8220;Out Of Touch&#8221; After He Breaks Silence On Family Feud In Fiery Posts

Image credits: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Brooklyn Beckham Slammed As &#8220;Out Of Touch&#8221; After He Breaks Silence On Family Feud In Fiery Posts

Image credits: FlorioGina

Brooklyn even claimed the Spice Girls alum had pulled out of designing a wedding dress for Nicola in the “last minute,” forcing her “to urgently find a new dress” in the “eleventh hour.”

Furthermore, Brooklyn claimed his mom called him “evil” for wanting his grandmother Sandra and Nicola’s grandmother Naunni at the couple’s table because they “both didn’t have their husbands.”

“Both of our parents had their own tables equally adjacent to ours,” he added.

Brooklyn said his mother “hijacked” his first dance with Nicola and “humiliated” him in front of 500 guests at their wedding

Brooklyn Beckham Slammed As &#8220;Out Of Touch&#8221; After He Breaks Silence On Family Feud In Fiery Posts

Image credits: brooklynpeltzbeckham

Brooklyn Beckham Slammed As &#8220;Out Of Touch&#8221; After He Breaks Silence On Family Feud In Fiery Posts

Image credits: joslyoung

The Beckham offspring further accused Victoria of having “hijacked” his first dance with Nicola, which was planned “weeks in advance to a romantic love song.”

“In front of our 500 wedding guests, Marc Anthony called me to the stage, where in the schedule was planned to be my romantic dance with my wife but instead my mum was waiting to dance with me instead,” he said.

Brooklyn Beckham Slammed As &#8220;Out Of Touch&#8221; After He Breaks Silence On Family Feud In Fiery Posts

Image credits: brooklynpeltzbeckham

Brooklyn Beckham Slammed As &#8220;Out Of Touch&#8221; After He Breaks Silence On Family Feud In Fiery Posts

Image credits: djenabo63065203

Brooklyn said he “never felt more uncomfortable or humiliated in [his] entire life.”

“She danced very inappropriately on me in front of everyone,” he said.

A source previously told People that the mother-son dance was a “jaw-dropping moment” that “left the whole room in absolute shock.”

“It wasn’t appropriate,” the source added, and said the guests saw “Nicola run from the room crying.”

Everyone reportedly saw “Nicola run from the room crying” as Victoria’s behavior “wasn’t appropriate”

Brooklyn Beckham Slammed As &#8220;Out Of Touch&#8221; After He Breaks Silence On Family Feud In Fiery Posts

Image credits: nicolaannepeltzbeckham

Brooklyn Beckham Slammed As &#8220;Out Of Touch&#8221; After He Breaks Silence On Family Feud In Fiery Posts

Image credits: diana_dukic

Brooklyn said in his Monday message that he has “received endless attacks from [his] parents since he cut his parents off.

“Even my brothers were sent to attack me on social media, before they ultimately blocked me out of nowhere this last summer,” he added.

Brooklyn Beckham Slammed As &#8220;Out Of Touch&#8221; After He Breaks Silence On Family Feud In Fiery Posts

Image credits: brooklynpeltzbeckham

However, his brother Cruz said in an Instagram Story in December that this was “not true.”

“My mum and dad would never unfollow their son.. Let’s get the facts right. They woke up blocked… as did I,” he wrote.

“Maybe he should grow up. Must’ve been taking lessons from the pathetic Harry!” one commented online

Brooklyn Beckham Slammed As &#8220;Out Of Touch&#8221; After He Breaks Silence On Family Feud In Fiery Posts

Image credits: Mia_Stretch

Brooklyn Beckham Slammed As &#8220;Out Of Touch&#8221; After He Breaks Silence On Family Feud In Fiery Posts

Image credits: nozt79

Brooklyn Beckham Slammed As &#8220;Out Of Touch&#8221; After He Breaks Silence On Family Feud In Fiery Posts

Image credits: susanm1507

Brooklyn Beckham Slammed As &#8220;Out Of Touch&#8221; After He Breaks Silence On Family Feud In Fiery Posts

Image credits: Beaumont296

Brooklyn Beckham Slammed As &#8220;Out Of Touch&#8221; After He Breaks Silence On Family Feud In Fiery Posts

Image credits: EmmMurray211

Brooklyn Beckham Slammed As &#8220;Out Of Touch&#8221; After He Breaks Silence On Family Feud In Fiery Posts

Image credits: fiftyfiftydivas

Brooklyn Beckham Slammed As &#8220;Out Of Touch&#8221; After He Breaks Silence On Family Feud In Fiery Posts

Image credits: KathHarney

Brooklyn Beckham Slammed As &#8220;Out Of Touch&#8221; After He Breaks Silence On Family Feud In Fiery Posts

Image credits: ThatLondonLady

Brooklyn Beckham Slammed As &#8220;Out Of Touch&#8221; After He Breaks Silence On Family Feud In Fiery Posts

Image credits: alaiasainxz

Brooklyn Beckham Slammed As &#8220;Out Of Touch&#8221; After He Breaks Silence On Family Feud In Fiery Posts

Image credits: 831Nedsmom

Brooklyn Beckham Slammed As &#8220;Out Of Touch&#8221; After He Breaks Silence On Family Feud In Fiery Posts

Image credits: KayLFC05_

Brooklyn Beckham Slammed As &#8220;Out Of Touch&#8221; After He Breaks Silence On Family Feud In Fiery Posts

Image credits: Selena_Tuohy

Brooklyn Beckham Slammed As &#8220;Out Of Touch&#8221; After He Breaks Silence On Family Feud In Fiery Posts

Image credits: CLOUDSNlNE

Brooklyn Beckham Slammed As &#8220;Out Of Touch&#8221; After He Breaks Silence On Family Feud In Fiery Posts

Image credits: amackieee

Brooklyn Beckham Slammed As &#8220;Out Of Touch&#8221; After He Breaks Silence On Family Feud In Fiery Posts

Image credits: ItsjustmeAliD

Brooklyn Beckham Slammed As &#8220;Out Of Touch&#8221; After He Breaks Silence On Family Feud In Fiery Posts

Image credits: kitakinluyi

Brooklyn Beckham Slammed As &#8220;Out Of Touch&#8221; After He Breaks Silence On Family Feud In Fiery Posts

Image credits: SaiKate108

Brooklyn Beckham Slammed As &#8220;Out Of Touch&#8221; After He Breaks Silence On Family Feud In Fiery Posts

Image credits: pinupvamp

Brooklyn Beckham Slammed As &#8220;Out Of Touch&#8221; After He Breaks Silence On Family Feud In Fiery Posts

Image credits: MsMwanda

Brooklyn Beckham Slammed As &#8220;Out Of Touch&#8221; After He Breaks Silence On Family Feud In Fiery Posts

Image credits: LFCXXXXXX

Brooklyn Beckham Slammed As &#8220;Out Of Touch&#8221; After He Breaks Silence On Family Feud In Fiery Posts

Image credits: _BrianaJay

Brooklyn Beckham Slammed As &#8220;Out Of Touch&#8221; After He Breaks Silence On Family Feud In Fiery Posts

Image credits: respawnedtarga1

Brooklyn Beckham Slammed As &#8220;Out Of Touch&#8221; After He Breaks Silence On Family Feud In Fiery Posts

Image credits: machutaino

Brooklyn Beckham Slammed As &#8220;Out Of Touch&#8221; After He Breaks Silence On Family Feud In Fiery Posts

Image credits: MimiiLulu

Brooklyn Beckham Slammed As &#8220;Out Of Touch&#8221; After He Breaks Silence On Family Feud In Fiery Posts

Image credits: sophierosexx

Brooklyn Beckham Slammed As &#8220;Out Of Touch&#8221; After He Breaks Silence On Family Feud In Fiery Posts

Image credits: aliciamcfc

Brooklyn Beckham Slammed As &#8220;Out Of Touch&#8221; After He Breaks Silence On Family Feud In Fiery Posts

Image credits: mckursky40866

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Art Exhibition Of The Wild Within By Ryan Koopmans And Alice Wexell
3 min read
Dec, 22, 2025
Wildlife Photographer Captures A ‘Never Before Seen’ 1-In-146k Yellow Penguin
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Skier Crashes With 11YO, Kid’s Dad Has Him Kicked Out By Ski Patrol, Wonders If It Was A Jerk Move
3 min read
Nov, 18, 2025
Hey Pandas, Post Cat Memes That Just Have To Be Shared (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
This Lioness Repays Her Caregiver Of 10 Years With Hugs And Cuddles
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Woman Chooses To Die On The Hill Of Not Allowing Her Husband’s Infertile Friend To Give Her Child A Name He Likes
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025