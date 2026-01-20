Brooklyn Beckham Slammed As “Out Of Touch” After He Breaks Silence On Family Feud In Fiery Posts

The internet was quick to pick sides after Brooklyn Beckham broke his silence on the feud with his parents, Victoria and David Beckham.
In a lengthy statement shared on Monday, January 19, the eldest child of the Beckham family accused his parents of controlling his life, trying to “ruin” his marriage to Nicola Peltz, and prioritizing their image over his own well-being.
Some readers sympathized with him and asked, “Why is no one calling out Victoria for her bad behavior?”
Others called him a “spoiled brat,” who seemed to be “suffering over a wedding dress.”
The internet had mixed reactions to Brooklyn Beckham’s explosive message about his parents, Victoria and David Beckham
Image credits: brooklynpeltzbeckham
“I do not want to reconcile with my family,” Brooklyn Beckham wrote in a blistering attack on his parents.
He shared his message in a series of Instagram Stories, saying he was “standing up” for himself for the “first time in my life.”
Image credits: davidbeckham
The estranged son insisted that the “narrative that [his] wife” controls him is “completely backwards.”
“I have been controlled by my parents for most of my life,” he said. Yet, netizens refused to sympathize with him and called him “ungrateful and vile.”
Many criticized him, saying he would be “nothing” without David and Victoria.
Brooklyn shared details about how his parents tried to “ruin” his relationship with his Nicola Peltz
Image credits: brooklynpeltzbeckham
“He’s so ungrateful and vile; without his parents, he would be nothing, wouldn’t even exist. If he weren’t their child, this woman wouldn’t even look at him! What a despicable act,” one said.
“What we’re looking at is a multigenerational ‘gimme’ gimme MORE disease producing spoiled brats who live and breathe toxic entitlement,” said another.
On the other hand, some defended him and said, “Being brought up with money doesn’t mean you have to excuse your parents shitty behavior for the rest of your life. Money isnt everything!!!”
Image credits: brooklynpeltzbeckham
“Why is no one calling out Victoria for her bad behavior during the wedding? She ruined their moment and their anger is justified,” said another.
Meanwhile, author Candace Owens wrote a harsh message targeting Brooklyn and Nicola, who is the daughter of billionaire businessman Nelson Peltz.
They “have never worked a day in their entire lives” and had a “dust-up at their billionaire wedding,” the conservative activist wrote on X. “They really do believe they are suffering over a wedding dress and a typical in-law disagreement.”
Netizens called the Beckham offspring “ungrateful and vile,” saying he would be “nothing” without David and Victoria
Image credits: RealCandaceO
Candance sarcastically concluded by saying their experiences must have been “truly traumatizing. Pray for them.”
Brooklyn and Nicola renewed their wedding vows in August without his parents and three siblings, Romeo, Cruz, and Harper, in attendance.
The vow renewal ceremony was conducted to “create new memories” to replace the “anxiety and embarrassment” attached to their first wedding in 2022, Brooklyn wrote in his message shared on Monday.
Image credits: brooklynpeltzbeckham
Brooklyn shared details about how his parents tried to “ruin” his relationship with his now-wife Nicola Peltz and how his mother Victoria “humiliated” him at their wedding in front of 500 guests.
“The night before our [2022] wedding, members of my family told me that Nicola was ‘not blood’ and ‘not family,’” he said.
Image credits: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images
Image credits: FlorioGina
Brooklyn even claimed the Spice Girls alum had pulled out of designing a wedding dress for Nicola in the “last minute,” forcing her “to urgently find a new dress” in the “eleventh hour.”
Furthermore, Brooklyn claimed his mom called him “evil” for wanting his grandmother Sandra and Nicola’s grandmother Naunni at the couple’s table because they “both didn’t have their husbands.”
“Both of our parents had their own tables equally adjacent to ours,” he added.
Brooklyn said his mother “hijacked” his first dance with Nicola and “humiliated” him in front of 500 guests at their wedding
Image credits: brooklynpeltzbeckham
Image credits: joslyoung
The Beckham offspring further accused Victoria of having “hijacked” his first dance with Nicola, which was planned “weeks in advance to a romantic love song.”
“In front of our 500 wedding guests, Marc Anthony called me to the stage, where in the schedule was planned to be my romantic dance with my wife but instead my mum was waiting to dance with me instead,” he said.
Image credits: brooklynpeltzbeckham
Image credits: djenabo63065203
Brooklyn said he “never felt more uncomfortable or humiliated in [his] entire life.”
“She danced very inappropriately on me in front of everyone,” he said.
A source previously told People that the mother-son dance was a “jaw-dropping moment” that “left the whole room in absolute shock.”
“It wasn’t appropriate,” the source added, and said the guests saw “Nicola run from the room crying.”
Everyone reportedly saw “Nicola run from the room crying” as Victoria’s behavior “wasn’t appropriate”
Image credits: nicolaannepeltzbeckham
Image credits: diana_dukic
Brooklyn said in his Monday message that he has “received endless attacks from [his] parents since he cut his parents off.
“Even my brothers were sent to attack me on social media, before they ultimately blocked me out of nowhere this last summer,” he added.
Image credits: brooklynpeltzbeckham
However, his brother Cruz said in an Instagram Story in December that this was “not true.”
“My mum and dad would never unfollow their son.. Let’s get the facts right. They woke up blocked… as did I,” he wrote.
“Maybe he should grow up. Must’ve been taking lessons from the pathetic Harry!” one commented online
