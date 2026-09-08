Brooke Burke: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Brooke Burke
September 8, 1971
Hartford, Connecticut, US
55 Years Old
Virgo
Who Is Brooke Burke?
Brooke Lisa Burke is an American television and fitness personality, model, author, actress, and businesswoman, known for her engaging on-screen presence. She has forged a multifaceted career across entertainment and wellness, inspiring many with her dedication to health.
Her breakout moment came as the adventurous host of the E! Network travel series Wild On!, which captivated audiences globally from 1999 to 2002. Later, her victory on “Dancing with the Stars” further solidified her widespread appeal.
Early Life and Education
Hartford, Connecticut, was the birthplace of Brooke Lisa Burke, though she spent her formative years growing up in Tucson, Arizona. Her mother, Donna Burke, raised her after her father left the family when she was two years old.
Burke attended Sahuaro High School and Palo Verde High School in Tucson, where she was crowned homecoming queen in 1989. She later pursued broadcast journalism at the University of California, Los Angeles.
Notable Relationships
Brooke Burke is currently engaged to entrepreneur Scott Rigsby, with their wedding plans actively underway in mid-2025. This follows her previous marriage to actor David Charvet, which lasted from 2011 until their divorce in 2020.
Burke has four children: Neriah and Sierra with her first husband, plastic surgeon Garth Fisher, and Heaven Rain and Shaya Braven with David Charvet. She maintains a positive co-parenting relationship with her children’s fathers.
Career Highlights
Brooke Burke’s career began with extensive modeling work before she achieved widespread recognition as a television host. She notably hosted the E! Network travel series Wild On! from 1999 to 2002, which significantly boosted her visibility across 120 countries.
Her versatility as a performer shone through when she won season seven of “Dancing with the Stars” in 2008, later returning as co-host for eight seasons. Burke also launched “Brooke Burke Body” in 2017, a fitness app providing at-home workouts.
She has also authored books, including The Naked Mom, and currently hosts Penn & Teller: Fool Us, showcasing her enduring presence in entertainment.
Signature Quote
“One of the most valuable things that I have learned is the power of embracing and surrendering to what is.”
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