Britanny Snow Has Blunt Response To Plastic Surgery Rumors, But Netizens Say “Noses Don’t Lie”

Brittany Snow recently went viral for her blunt reaction to speculation about her facial changes. Best known for her role as Chloe Beale in the Pitch Perfect films, the actress revealed the exact procedures she has undergone.
Snow commented on a video posted by Instagrammer Molly Bailey on her account, @baileysboujee, which is known for discussing celebrities’ cosmetic enhancements. The clip featured actresses such as Scarlett Johansson, Dakota Johnson, Jennifer Lawrence, and Anne Hathaway, in addition to Snow herself.
Brittany Snow clapped back at plastic surgery rumors
“‘Natural’ doesn’t mean nothing done, it means done well. We’re not against aging, we’re for treatments that help us age well,” Bailey wrote under the post meant as a shoutout to her favorite cosmetic muses.
“Timeless and primeless,” she said of the actresses, praising them for preserving their healthy skin and enhancing their features with injectables. Snow responded to the post, revealing that she had never undergone cosmetic surgery.
Earlier this year, Redditors on r/Aging speculated that Snow had undergone plastic surgery after comparing pictures of her taken at ages 18 and 39. “Nose and chin job for sure,” one user commented, while another stated, “Incredible what plastic surgery can do.”
Some netizens felt that the actress aged well and argued that the difference in the photos had nothing to do with cosmetic surgeries. Snow finally cleared the air regarding the speculation with her reply to Bailey’s post.
“I’ve never had any surgery. Not one. No nose job (people have told me I needed one! But no), no eyelids, no facelift. Nothing,” she wrote.
Snow categorically denied opting for cosmetic procedures to change her appearance, adding that she had only relied on Botox and laser treatments in the past. “I lost baby weight in my face, minimal Botox, and lasers. Just for the record,” she stated.
Brittany Snow revealed why she refused to get plastic surgery
In an interview with Today, the 39-year-old actress substantiated her claim of never having cosmetic surgeries by addressing a facial scar. Snow revealed that she fell on a brick when she was three years old, resulting in an injury that left a mark on her forehead.
At 8 years old, a woman told Snow that she would not make it in the entertainment industry without getting the blemish fixed. “She told me that I needed to get plastic surgery on my face because it was distracting,” the former Gossip Girl star recalled.
Despite consulting a plastic surgeon with her mother, Snow backed out of the procedure and decided to keep the scar. “I chose not to get plastic surgery on it. I chose to embrace it. Now, I think it adds character. I like it,” she said of the mark, which is also visible in her most recent Instagram post.
Brittany Snow opened up about her body image issues
Aside from her response to cosmetic treatments, Snow has also been vocal about her body image struggles earlier in life. During a conversation with Self, the actress revealed how she was initially underconfident about her body during her childhood and teen years.
“I had so much disdain for my body, and I couldn’t see myself as a functional, beautiful being.”
As a result, Snow underwent various treatments for a*orexia, exercise bulimia, depression, and self-h**m. After years of struggle, the actress took a break from her career and enrolled in an outpatient program, which she admitted ‘saved her life.’
In 2025, Snow is at the top of her game, playing pivotal parts in Netflix shows such as The Night Agent, The Beast in Me, and The Hunting Wives, with the latter already renewed for a second season. She also appeared as a fictionalized version of podcaster Mandy Matney in the Hulu series Murdaugh: Death in the Family.
