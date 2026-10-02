Brittany Howard: Bio And Career Highlights

by

Brittany Howard: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

Brittany Howard

October 2, 1988

Athens, Alabama, US

38 Years Years Old

Libra

Brittany Howard: Bio And Career Highlights

Who Is Brittany Howard?

Brittany Howard is a highly acclaimed American singer, songwriter, and exceptionally talented guitarist. She shapes a truly singular, genre-spanning vision of rock and soul, blending intense emotional delivery with retro-focused instrumentation and exceptional guitar play.

She rose to fame fronting Alabama Shakes, whose breakout single “Hold On” became a massive hit. This triumph pushed their debut album to platinum status, and she always wears retro glasses.

Early Life and Education

Growing up in Athens, Alabama, Howard shared a creative childhood with her older sister. Her sibling Jaime introduced her to both poetry and piano before passing away from a rare hereditary cancer.

Her years at East Limestone High School introduced her to a crucial collaborator. She bonded with bassist Zac Cockrell over shared musical interests, eventually establishing the foundation for their future band.

Notable Relationships

During her rise as a solo star, Howard shared a highly creative life with her partner. She married fellow musician Jesse Lafser in 2018, but the partners eventually divorced after navigating several years of marriage.

The singer has no children and currently remains single following her divorce. She continues to reside in her Nashville home, dedicating her creative energy to her thriving and artistic career.

Career Highlights

Alabama Shakes’ landmark album Sound and Color catapulted Howard to international success. The highly acclaimed record debuted at number one on the Billboard 200, eventually earning three Grammy Awards and showcasing her powerful vocal range.

She later launched a highly successful solo career with her debut album Jaime. This critically acclaimed project received seven Grammy nominations and won the award for Best Rock Song with her hit single “Stay High”.

To date, the singer has collected five Grammy Awards from 18 career nominations. These prestigious accolades and her genre-defying collaborations have cemented Howard as a towering force in modern American music.

Signature Quote

“Making Jaime was so much fun for me because I was able to explore so many different genres of music. There were no rules.”

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
21 Gifts That Perfectly Sum Up Your Beautifully Unhinged Friendship This Best Friends Day
3 min read
Nov, 19, 2025
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Celebrity Watch Party
3 min read
May, 17, 2020
Hey Pandas, Make It A Terrible Day To Have Eyes (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
3 Surprising Plot Twists In Creepy Comics By Adam Ellis
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Wait, There’s Going To be a Halloween TV Show Now?
3 min read
Jan, 3, 2020
Bunk'd
Meet The Cast of Disney’s “Bunk’d”
3 min read
Jul, 7, 2019