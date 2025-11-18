Britney Spears’ Ex-Husband Sam Asghari Spotted Spanking Mystery Blonde In Secretly Filmed Video

Sam Asghari seems to have moved on with a new woman after his divorce from Britney Spears.
A clip obtained by TMZ showed Asghari and a mystery woman at a park in West Hollywood on Wednesday evening. The two were spotted chatting while the actor’s Doberman pinscher, Porsha, ran around.
Upon leaving the park, the pair were getting playful when Asghari smacked the woman’s backside and threw his arm around to give a brief back rub.
Witnesses have not reported any other public displays of affection.
This video comes after the actor and “Toxic” singer split in August 2023 after dating for about seven years. They finalized their divorce in March on seemingly amicable terms.
According to court documents, the two had “irreconcilable differences that have led to the irremediable breakdown of the marriage, making it impossible for the parties to live together as husband and wife.”
Other property assets were divided according to the terms of their prenup, and they reached a custody agreement for their dogs
Spears was able to keep her “miscellaneous jewelry” as well as personal items and earnings she made before the two former flames tied the knot.
Shortly after splitting the paperwork, the two reached a custody agreement on how they planned to divide their five dogs.
Asghari would become the sole owner of Porsha, who he had given to Spears in 2021 as a sign of “unconditional love” and a way of protection against anyone with “bad intentions.” The rest, including an Australian shepherd named Sawyer and a Yorkie named Hannah, would go to the Grammy winner.
In her memoir “The Woman In Me,” Spears speaks only briefly and positively about Asghari, describing him holding her hand while she addressed a judge remotely in a hearing that helped end her conservatorship.
Similarly, the Princess of Pop was back in the dating, with an on/off relationship with Paul Soliz
While the two are no longer together, Spears and Soliz were believed to have been seeing each other around the time the popstar split with Asghari.
Since then, Spears has slammed further dating allegations after writing “Single as f–k!” on a since-deleted social media post.
According to Page Six, the singer declared in her caption that she “will never be with another man as long as I live!!!”
Asghari and Spears had posted much of their relationship on social media when the two were together
