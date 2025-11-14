British Artist David Shrigley Shows Off His Dark Sense Of Humor In 44 Brilliant Illustrations

Visual art comes in all shapes and sizes. And while for many, a true work of art is something extremely detailed, colorful, that which speaks volumes with its expression, there are people who take a more minimal and straightforward approach to art.

And you know what? Both approaches are effective in conveying everything that art should convey.

David Shrigley is a UK-based visual artist who does the latter. Well, OK, saying his art is minimal and straightforward is pure understatement as it’s much more than that. It’s intricately simple and straight to the point with its mostly monochromatic, uncluttered, cartoony aesthetic and overall message literally written on the picture.

Bored Panda invites you take a deep dive into the visual art of David Shrigley. We’ve also got in touch with the artist for an interview, so be sure to read it while you scroll. And why not vote and leave a comment on the best ones with what you think about it!

More info: davidshrigley.com | Instagram | Twitter

#1

Image source: David Shrigley

#2

Image source: David Shrigley

#3

Image source: David Shrigley

#4

Image source: David Shrigley

#5

Image source: David Shrigley

#6

Image source: David Shrigley

#7

Image source: David Shrigley

#8

Image source: David Shrigley

#9

Image source: David Shrigley

#10

Image source: David Shrigley

#11

Image source: David Shrigley

#12

Image source: David Shrigley

#13

Image source: David Shrigley

#14

Image source: David Shrigley

#15

Image source: David Shrigley

#16

Image source: David Shrigley

#17

Image source: David Shrigley

#18

Image source: David Shrigley

#19

Image source: David Shrigley

#20

Image source: David Shrigley

#21

Image source: David Shrigley

#22

Image source: David Shrigley

#23

Image source: David Shrigley

#24

Image source: David Shrigley

#25

Image source: David Shrigley

#26

Image source: David Shrigley

#27

Image source: David Shrigley

#28

Image source: David Shrigley

#29

Image source: David Shrigley

#30

Image source: David Shrigley

#31

Image source: David Shrigley

#32

Image source: David Shrigley

#33

Image source: David Shrigley

#34

Image source: David Shrigley

#35

Image source: David Shrigley

#36

Image source: David Shrigley

#37

Image source: David Shrigley

#38

Image source: David Shrigley

#39

Image source: David Shrigley

#40

Image source: David Shrigley

#41

Image source: David Shrigley

#42

Image source: David Shrigley

#43

Image source: David Shrigley

#44

Image source: David Shrigley

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
