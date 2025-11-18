Man “Wrongly Imprisoned” In Thailand Posts Harrowing Footage From Time Behind Bars

Update: A Thai dog breeder made damning allegations against Conor and spoke exclusively to Bored Panda

25-year-old Conor Jevons from Liverpool, UK, just came back from spending six weeks in a prison in Thailand. Claiming to have been wrongly imprisoned, Conor quickly became a viral sensation on social media, where footage taken of his life inside his tiny cell stunned many viewers.

Initially taking to his Instagram page on Sunday (June 16), Conor made the announcement that he had just been released from prison at 9 am local time in Thailand.

Looking beaten, bruised, and exhausted, Conor explained how he had taken three different flights, one of which he had to be escorted on, to finally make it home in England.

“THIS IS THE FIRST DAY I HAVE SEEN DAYLIGHT,” the dog breeder wrote in the caption of his clip, showcasing his first moments as a free man.

25-year-old Conor Jevons from Liverpool just came back from spending six weeks in a prison in Thailand

Image credits: Bored Panda

Image credits: hugothemicro_

Conor, who runs the Hugo The Micro micro bully dog breeding business, has uploaded a series of astonishing videos on TikTok, exposing what his life was like behind bars.

One of his videos showed the horrific conditions in which Conor was living, revealing how inmates were sleeping directly on the ground in a messy room.

Claiming to have been wrongly imprisoned, Conor quickly became a viral sensation

Image credits: hugothemicro_

Surprisingly, Conor had access to a cellphone, allowing him to record some proof of his extraordinary tale.

The scouser hasn’t been able to provide further details about his traumatic experience, bounded by other paid media commitments.

Image credits: hugothemicro_

Conor has taken footage of his life inside his tiny cell

Image credits: hugothemicro_

However, he was able to confirm with Bored Panda that he had been charged with overstaying in the Southeast Asian country, with other “accusations and lies” dropped from his legal case.

“I have been out of prison now for only a couple of days,” Conor told Bored Panda in a conversation on WhatsApp on Tuesday (June 18).

Image credits: hugothemicro_

Looking beaten, bruised, and exhausted, Conor explained how he had taken three different flights

Image credits: hugothemicro_

After sharing a couple of photographs of himself posing inside his dilapidated Thai cell with us, we noted how his smile was captured despite the scary circumstances.

“I had to for my father,” Conor replied.

Image credits: hugothemicro_

“I have been out of prison now for only a couple of days,” Conor told Bored Panda

Image credits: hugothemicro_

Conor mentioned that he is expecting to share the details of his ordeal in the coming days across various platforms that he has not yet disclosed.

Bored Panda has contacted the British Embassy in Bangkok, Thailand, for comment.

