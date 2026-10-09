Bridezilla And Her Family Destroy 70 Hotel Rooms, Get The Police Involved, Leaving Staff Baffled

A wedding can bring up intense emotions, and for brides, that can lead to a complete personality change. That’s why some folks end up becoming bridezillas, without realizing how their actions are affecting everyone else.
This is what one hotel manager experienced after giving 70 rooms to a wedding party that left chaos in its wake. Their crazy entitlement caused so much destruction that the staff was left baffled and at wits’ end.
Everybody wants to party when they come for a wedding, but nobody thinks about the hotel workers and clean-up crew that have to deal with the mess
Golboo Maghooli/Pexels (not the actual photo)
The poster mentioned that wedding guests had booked 70 rooms in their hotel, and the bride and her bridesmaids made a lot of noise and let their kids run around freely
Caleb Oquendo/Pexels (not the actual photo)
One of the guests from the party tried to get the hotel staff to be more lenient with them despite the noise they were making, but the manager explained that it wasn’t possible
cottonbro studio/Pexels (not the actual photo)
Wedding party guests were acting very entitled with the hotel staff, and also arrived early to check in, which, luckily, the manager was able to handle
Mushtaq Hussain/Pexels (not the actual photo)
Hotel staff had to handle many wedding guests checking in late, kids getting sick in the elevator, and also scheduling the shuttle service
Marius Muresan/Unsplash (not the actual photo)
One of the guests taking the shuttle service said that her partner had cheated on her and expected him to pay for the room, while staff also had to deal with the unruly sports team
Tima Miroshnichenko/Pexels (not the actual photo)
Eventually, one of the night shift workers had to call the police as a guest’s child figured out how to get free things from the vending machine
cottonbro studio/Pexels (not the actual photo)
The police also noticed that guests from the wedding party were serving drinks to their children
Anastasia Shuraeva/Pexels (not the actual photo)
Meanwhile, guests kept making noise and disturbing other people, stealing items from the pantry, and creating more problems
Keith Ward-Taylor/Pexels (not the actual photo)
The bridezilla showed up to the front desk the next day complaining that the workers were treating her wedding guests like dogs despite their unruly behavior
The manager got several complaints about staff being very strict with wedding guests, but knew firsthand how much chaos those guests had created
Getting married can be stressful, even though it’s supposed to be fun, which is why researchers have studied how many women turn into bridezillas before their wedding. According to Female First, more than one-third of people become very demanding and entitled just before their nuptials.
Usually, this kind of behavior manifests in extreme stress and tension, with some women putting on or losing weight because of all the things they have to manage before their wedding. These complicated emotions can be tough for brides to convey to their partner and even to their friends and family, which is why it can feel so overwhelming.
There are many things that can lead to a bride-to-be suddenly turning into someone entitled
One reason this can happen is the overwhelm a woman feels to make her wedding a grand event. Because everyone keeps reminding brides that this is a once-in-a-lifetime experience, it can weigh heavily that this is their only chance to create lasting memories for loved ones and capture amazing photos.
According to Madani, unrealistic expectations from others can also put a lot of pressure on people getting married. This can also be chalked up to cultural and religious rituals that must be followed, which can add a lot of responsibilities to the bride-to-be’s plate, especially as these tend to be unavoidable.
Sometimes, the drive for perfection can push a person over the edge. Trying to match the wedding events, outfits, decor, and food to the vision in your head can be the most tiresome process of all. People behave erratically and can be hard to predict, so pinning your perfect wedding hopes on them can end in disappointment.
With so many possible things that could turn a person into a bridezilla, it’s important that people check themselves before they turn into one
All those wedding stressors can make a woman feel like the burden of the world is on her shoulders. So, to avoid getting caught up in a perfect storm of entitlement, researchers say it’s important to keep reminding yourself what matters most: the two of you at the end of the day. Even though a perfect wedding can be a great experience, mishaps and mistakes could add way more color and joy to the event.
What do you think about the manager’s story, and have you ever come across a bridezilla like this before? We’d love to hear your stories.
Folks were shocked by the behavior of the bridezilla and her wedding guests and asked the manager more questions about the incident
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