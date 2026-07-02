People Are Discussing Bride’s Idea Of A Potluck Wedding And It’s Pretty Triggering For Some

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There is nothing wrong with asking for help. No one is an island, after all. However, there is still a not-so-fine line between a reasonable request and trying to offload labor onto other people. For example, a netizen decided to share a screenshot from a bride who wanted her guests to not only travel but just cater her wedding for her because she “couldn’t afford it.”

People online cracked their knuckles and got down to some good, old fashioned wedding shaming. Commenters also called her out and thought her entire scheme was just really really entitled.

Some folks need a bit of help setting up their wedding

People Are Discussing Bride’s Idea Of A Potluck Wedding And It’s Pretty Triggering For Some

Image credits: Isabella Abitboul / unsplash (not the actual photo)

People Are Discussing Bride’s Idea Of A Potluck Wedding And It’s Pretty Triggering For Some

But one bride took it to the next level when she thought her guests could just feed her

People Are Discussing Bride’s Idea Of A Potluck Wedding And It’s Pretty Triggering For Some

The bride argued with some readers in the comments

People Are Discussing Bride’s Idea Of A Potluck Wedding And It’s Pretty Triggering For Some
People Are Discussing Bride’s Idea Of A Potluck Wedding And It’s Pretty Triggering For Some
People Are Discussing Bride’s Idea Of A Potluck Wedding And It’s Pretty Triggering For Some

Image credits: Potential_Pick5832

Her post drew attention from some folks in the wedding shaming group

People Are Discussing Bride’s Idea Of A Potluck Wedding And It’s Pretty Triggering For Some

Image credits: Phil Denton / flickr (not the actual photo)

People Are Discussing Bride’s Idea Of A Potluck Wedding And It’s Pretty Triggering For Some
People Are Discussing Bride’s Idea Of A Potluck Wedding And It’s Pretty Triggering For Some
People Are Discussing Bride’s Idea Of A Potluck Wedding And It’s Pretty Triggering For Some
People Are Discussing Bride’s Idea Of A Potluck Wedding And It’s Pretty Triggering For Some
People Are Discussing Bride’s Idea Of A Potluck Wedding And It’s Pretty Triggering For Some
People Are Discussing Bride’s Idea Of A Potluck Wedding And It’s Pretty Triggering For Some
People Are Discussing Bride’s Idea Of A Potluck Wedding And It’s Pretty Triggering For Some
People Are Discussing Bride’s Idea Of A Potluck Wedding And It’s Pretty Triggering For Some

Image credits: Potential_Pick5832

The netizen shared some more thoughts in the comments

People Are Discussing Bride’s Idea Of A Potluck Wedding And It’s Pretty Triggering For Some
People Are Discussing Bride’s Idea Of A Potluck Wedding And It’s Pretty Triggering For Some
People Are Discussing Bride’s Idea Of A Potluck Wedding And It’s Pretty Triggering For Some
People Are Discussing Bride’s Idea Of A Potluck Wedding And It’s Pretty Triggering For Some
People Are Discussing Bride’s Idea Of A Potluck Wedding And It’s Pretty Triggering For Some
People Are Discussing Bride’s Idea Of A Potluck Wedding And It’s Pretty Triggering For Some
People Are Discussing Bride’s Idea Of A Potluck Wedding And It’s Pretty Triggering For Some
People Are Discussing Bride’s Idea Of A Potluck Wedding And It’s Pretty Triggering For Some
People Are Discussing Bride’s Idea Of A Potluck Wedding And It’s Pretty Triggering For Some
People Are Discussing Bride’s Idea Of A Potluck Wedding And It’s Pretty Triggering For Some
People Are Discussing Bride’s Idea Of A Potluck Wedding And It’s Pretty Triggering For Some
People Are Discussing Bride’s Idea Of A Potluck Wedding And It’s Pretty Triggering For Some
People Are Discussing Bride’s Idea Of A Potluck Wedding And It’s Pretty Triggering For Some
People Are Discussing Bride’s Idea Of A Potluck Wedding And It’s Pretty Triggering For Some
People Are Discussing Bride’s Idea Of A Potluck Wedding And It’s Pretty Triggering For Some

Readers debated the bride’s “plan”

People Are Discussing Bride’s Idea Of A Potluck Wedding And It’s Pretty Triggering For Some
People Are Discussing Bride’s Idea Of A Potluck Wedding And It’s Pretty Triggering For Some
People Are Discussing Bride’s Idea Of A Potluck Wedding And It’s Pretty Triggering For Some
People Are Discussing Bride’s Idea Of A Potluck Wedding And It’s Pretty Triggering For Some
People Are Discussing Bride’s Idea Of A Potluck Wedding And It’s Pretty Triggering For Some
People Are Discussing Bride’s Idea Of A Potluck Wedding And It’s Pretty Triggering For Some
People Are Discussing Bride’s Idea Of A Potluck Wedding And It’s Pretty Triggering For Some
People Are Discussing Bride’s Idea Of A Potluck Wedding And It’s Pretty Triggering For Some
People Are Discussing Bride’s Idea Of A Potluck Wedding And It’s Pretty Triggering For Some
People Are Discussing Bride’s Idea Of A Potluck Wedding And It’s Pretty Triggering For Some

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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