“I Hope He Divorced Her”: Bride Sparks Outrage Over Wedding Vows

Wedding vows are meant to be one of the most meaningful parts of a marriage, giving two people a chance to express their love and commitment in front of family and friends.
However, trying to turn the moment into a joke can backfire, especially when one partner becomes the punchline.
A bride named Rennie has sparked outrage after a clip of her wedding vows to her groom, Mike, went viral, with viewers questioning whether her remarks were appropriate for such an important occasion.
One viewer wrote, “You do not have to subject yourself to these women. I hope he divorced her for this.”
A viral TikTok video of a couple doing wedding vows leaves viewers cringing
In a viral TikTok video, Rennie and Mike stood together during their wedding ceremony as they exchanged vows in front of their guests.
The couple appeared to be enjoying the moment, but Rennie’s approach to the vows left many viewers uncomfortable.
Rather than keeping the exchange focused on the promises she was making to her soon-to-be husband, Rennie made remarks that viewers interpreted as embarrassing for Mike.
When the pastor said, “for richer or for poorer,” Rennie responded, “for richer or for richer.”
Her delivery, along with her apparent attention to the crowd’s reactions, became a major point of criticism.
One person argued that Rennie seemed more interested in getting a reaction from the audience than addressing Mike directly.
Another viewer questioned why the guests were laughing, writing, “That’s actually not funny; idk why family and friends are laughing. It wasn’t a joke. It was the actual vow she made, while making a fool of him.”
Another flock of detractors questioned Mike’s reaction during the ceremony
Mike’s expressions during the exchange also caught viewers’ attention.
Some interpreted his demeanor as a sign that he was uncomfortable with the situation, although the clip alone can’t confirm his feelings.
One commenter wrote, “Bro had his chance to walk away right there and blew it.” Another claimed, “You can just tell by the guy’s meek facial expressions and coyness that she runs the relationship in full.”
Others focused on the seriousness of the promises being made. “This is supposed to be serious and about your spouse. Yeah, it’s okay to laugh and have some funny moments, but she’s looking around at the crowd for validation more than she is focusing on her soon-to-be husband here at their wedding,” one person wrote.
Another viewer even pointed to the traditional phrase “till d*ath do us part,” claiming Rennie struggled to say it. “She even struggled saying ‘til d*ath do us part ’; this will end in divorce, no question,” they added.
Some reactions were even more dramatic. “I would fake a faint in the middle of all that so the marriage won’t happen, then u know what’s after,” one person joked.
Another commenter suggested Mike should have understood the situation before the wedding, writing, “If he hadn’t yet realized she wasn’t marrying him for his height, hairline, or looks, then I don’t know what to tell him. Should’ve maybe kept it private if he didn’t want the public humiliation.”
This isn’t the first case where a couple had embarrassing wedding vows
Rennie and Mike’s viral moment is not the first time wedding vows have triggered strong reactions online.
In another viral clip from 2023, a groom identified as Cody drew criticism after delivering a brief, s*xually suggestive promise instead of traditional vows.
“I promise to smack that a** every chance I get! Booyah,” Cody declared during the ceremony.
His bride initially smiled, but then lowered her head and looked towards the ground. When the celebrant asked whether that was all he had prepared, Cody admitted, “I didn’t write nothin’ out.”
The exchange prompted viewers to question whether he had taken the occasion seriously. One commenter wrote, “Even if that’s the kind of humor they have together, the wedding vows should have been serious.”
Another added, “The fact that she probably had a whole speech, and that’s all he said.”
Another similar case included Rebecca and Andrew Fildes, who went viral after Andrew accidentally called his bride “Sarah,” the name of his ex-girlfriend, while repeating his vows at their October 2023 wedding.
Rebecca laughed at the mistake and later explained that she didn’t believe Andrew did it intentionally. The couple even compared the mishap to Ross accidentally saying “Rachel” instead of “Emily” during his wedding in Friends.
“I just laughed it off, and we still laugh about it. I keep saying he owes me a proper wedding now, where he gets my name right,” Rebecca told the Daily Mail.
“Hope he had sign her a prenup,” wrote one netizen
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