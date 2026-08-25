Bride’s Trash-The-Dress Shoot Takes A Horrifying Turn After She Enters A River And Drowns

Weddings are often filled with little traditions and personal touches that make the day feel unique for the couple. In fact, for some, the memories don’t end when the ceremony does, and a creative photoshoot can become another way to hold on to the excitement of those first few days as newlyweds.
This was the idea behind a photoshoot for Maria Pantazopoulos, who had married her husband, Billy, earlier that year. She wanted to take part in the popular “trash the dress” trend and chose the Ouareau River near Dorwin Falls, Quebec, Canada as the setting. Sadly, what was meant to be a playful way to create unusual wedding memories took a heartbreaking turn.
Trends can make ordinary moments more exciting, but some can carry risks that are easy to overlook
TIGER RAW / Magnific (not the actual photo)
The bride’s playful trash-the-dress photoshoot turned dangerous when her gown became soaked and heavy in the river
Maria chose to take part in a “trash the dress” photoshoot with photographer Louis Pagakis, a trend that lets brides create unusual, playful photographs in their wedding gowns. She wanted to have fun with the dress rather than pack it away, and the shoot was meant to give her a unique wedding memory.
The shoot took place at the Ouareau River near Dorwin Falls, where Maria stepped into the water wearing the dress she had only recently worn as a bride. At first, the idea was to capture something playful and different. But as the gown soaked up water, it became incredibly heavy, and Maria suddenly found herself struggling to stay above the surface.
Pagakis realized something was terribly wrong and rushed into the water to help her. He tried to hold on to Maria and pull her back, but the weight of the soaked gown made it hard to keep her up. The lighthearted photoshoot had, in moments, become a desperate fight to keep the newlywed from being pulled away by the water.
kriscole / Magnific (not the actual photo)
Her heartbreaking final words came as the weight of her wedding dress pulled her beneath the water
The photographer continued trying to help as Maria struggled against the current and the weight of her soaked dress. She eventually told him what would be her last words, “I can’t anymore, it’s too heavy.” He tried to hold on to her, but the gown had become too heavy for him to pull her back to safety.
Maria was eventually pulled beneath the water, and rescue teams searched the river for hours before her body was recovered. The photoshoot that was meant to capture a fun and unusual wedding memory ended in tragedy, leaving her new husband, family, and friends to cope with an unimaginable loss.
Halinskyi Maksym / Magnific (not the actual photo)
The trend may look playful and fun, but the wrong dress can make the water shoot very dangerous
The “trash the dress” trend was built around doing the opposite of what people traditionally expect from a wedding gown. Instead of carefully preserving it, brides could take it somewhere unexpected, getting it muddy, wet, or messy for dramatic photographs. The trend became popular because it offered couples a more playful way to turn the dress into another wedding memory.
DriftCurrent Adventures recommends lightweight, breathable fabrics such as chiffon or organza for water portraits because they can float and move gracefully beneath the surface. Maria’s wedding gown was the opposite and presented a very different challenge. Once it became soaked, its weight worked against her as she struggled in the water.
A soaked gown can become much more difficult to move in, especially when someone is trying to swim or keep their footing. That is why photographers who have discussed these shoots have warned against taking heavy dresses into deep water.
A photographer told the South African publication The Herald that brides should not enter deep water in a dress that could weigh them down, highlighting just how the creative idea can become dangerous.
WXYZ-TV Detroit | Channel 7 / Youtube
The growing trend also raises questions about how far couples should go for the perfect photo
The danger was not unique to Maria’s shoot, either. Around the time of the tragedy, wedding photography experts were already cautioning against pushing the trend into risky territory simply for a dramatic image. ABC News reported on the growing popularity of extreme trash-the-dress shoots. It noted concerns from wedding professionals about brides taking unnecessary risks to create something that had never been photographed before.
Beautiful memories can come from the most unexpected ideas, but safety should never be an afterthought. Maria’s family later called for stronger safety measures at the location, hoping no other family would have to face a similar loss.
Would you ever take part in the trash-the-dress trend, or do you think some wedding traditions are better left untouched?
Commenters question the trash-the-dress trend, wondering why anyone would want to ruin a wedding gown in the first place
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