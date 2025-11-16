“I Think What He Did Was A Red Flag”: Bride Asks Groom For A Divorce Just A Day After Their Wedding

Marriage is built on communication, respect, and trust. So if you can’t have these things on your wedding day, which is supposed to be one of the happiest moments of your life, is there a future at all? This woman doesn’t think so.
Online magazine Slate has an advice column called “Dear Prudence” where readers submit questions they don’t have answers to. For one of its recent editions, an anonymous woman sent in a confession where she described the disrespectful stunt her partner pulled on her during the ceremony.
She asked for a divorce the very next day, but everyone around her said she was overreacting and should give her man another chance. But she doesn’t want to and believes in her judgment. So the woman described what happened and asked for reassurance if what she was doing was OK.
A woman felt hugely disrespected during her wedding day, so she asked for a divorce the next morning
And described the situation to an online magazine, asking if she overreacted
Dr. Joshua Klapow, a clinical psychologist and host of the podcast The Kurre and Klapow Show, defines romantic compatibility as “the degree to which each person’s view of love, intimacy, and attraction (and the expression of these experiences) work together for mutual benefit.” So if the author of the post feels loved when she can be safe, her partner taking it away from her on their special day is beyond selfish.
Susan Trombetti, matchmaker and CEO of Exclusive Matchmaking, added that romantic compatibility happens when two people are “equally attracted to each other.” But more than feeling butterflies and being emotionally intimate, according to Susan, romantic compatibility happens when they’re both “on the same page about where you want the relationship to go.”
When it comes to romance, it’s all about the details, like doing activities the two of you can enjoy together. Not one person having fun at the expense of the other. This is just plain bullying. For Jessmina “Minaa B.” Archbold, psychotherapist, social worker, and author of Rivers Are Coming: Essays and Poems on Healing, romantic compatibility is when two partners respect each other and are interested in learning more about each other. “You don’t necessarily have to share the same interests,” Archbold explained. “But it means caring enough to learn about each other in order to strengthen the relationship bond, while also learning about each other’s needs.”
Wherever you look, experts define a good match as a union. That’s not a cliché. It’s reality. And if one party isn’t willing to accept it, why should the other pay the price for it?
The publishers said it's all up to her
While every situation is different, JC Law, a legal firm with decades of experience in helping couples realize when to get a divorce instead of a mediation, claim these signs heavily suggest the former:
I wonder how many of these apply to the newlyweds.
And so did everyone else who read her story
