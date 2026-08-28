Brian Thompson: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Brian Thompson
August 28, 1959
Ellensburg, Washington, US
67 Years Old
Virgo
Who Is Brian Thompson?
Brian Earl Thompson is an American actor, recognized for his imposing physical presence and frequent portrayals of villainous characters. His distinctive square-jaw profile and powerful voice have made him a memorable figure across film and television.
Thompson’s breakout moment arrived with his role as the menacing “Night Slasher” in the 1986 film Cobra, where he faced off against Sylvester Stallone. This performance solidified his niche as a formidable adversary in action and science fiction genres.
Early Life and Education
Born and raised in Longview, Washington, Brian Earl Thompson developed an early interest in performance, fostered by his parents, both teachers. He honed his skills in school productions while also actively participating in football.
He attended Central Washington University, studying business management, before earning a Master of Fine Arts from the University of California, Irvine. Thompson initially pursued musical theater, performing in various stage productions.
Notable Relationships
Brian Earl Thompson was married to producer Isabelle Mastorakis, with whom he shares two children. Their relationship was followed by his marriage to documentary filmmaker Sharon Braun in 1998.
Thompson and Sharon Braun remain married, and he publicly acknowledges his two children, including stunt driver Daphne Avalon. He keeps further details about his family life private.
Career Highlights
Brian Earl Thompson has carved a distinctive career portraying memorable antagonists across action and science fiction genres. His early work includes the menacing “Night Slasher” in Cobra and a pivotal role in The Terminator. He also played numerous characters in the Star Trek franchise, including the Klingon Lieutenant Klag.
Beyond his film roles, Thompson gained significant recognition as the Alien Bounty Hunter on The X-Files, a recurring role that cemented his status in cult television. He also produced, wrote, and starred in The Extendables, a B-movie parody.
Thompson’s versatility is also seen in his comedic turns in films like Joe Dirt and Weird Science, showcasing a broader range beyond his typical tough-guy persona.
Signature Quote
“Many people back in the day thought I was a mindless thug, because that’s what I used to play, but I also can’t complain.”
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