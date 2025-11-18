Discover Top 10 Breathtaking Images That Won The 2024 Travel Photography Awards

Discover the winners and finalists of The Independent Photographer’s 2024 Travel Photography Award, which were announced today.

This summer, we wanted to see images that communicate the life of a place in all its splendor and trigger our memories. Whatever the photographers’ subject may have been—Street, Portrait, Landscape, Documentary—we wanted to share their journey, visually and intellectually!

We’re delighted and honored to present the work of these exceptionally talented artists, which we firmly believe represents the best of today’s photography.

More info: independent-photo.com | Instagram | x.com | Facebook

#1 Finalist – Alessandro Bergamini

For detailed captions and feedback from the competition judge, please visit The Independent Photographer’s website.

#2 Finalist – Barry Crosthwaite

For detailed captions and feedback from the competition judge, please visit The Independent Photographer’s website.

#3 Andrew Newey — 1st Prize: $1000

“Supplies for Phugtal Monastery” — Ladakh, Northern India

Phugtal is a Buddhist monastery located in the remote Lungnak Valley in south-eastern Zanskar, in the Himalayan region of Ladakh, in Northern India. During the winter, when deep snow makes roads impassable, the frozen rivers in the Zanskar region are used to transport vital supplies to the remote monasteries.

#4 David Keith Brown — 3rd Prize: $400

“Candid scene at Lake Taungthaman” — Amarapura, Myanmar

Early evening view of people boating on Lake Taungthaman from the U Bein Bridge, Amarapura, Myanmar. Taungthaman Lake is located in Amarapura near Mandalay, Myanmar. The famous U Bein Bridge spans across this lake. One of the most iconic sights in Amarapura, fishermen can be observed wading waist-deep in the muddy water in search of fish in this iconic landscape.

#5 Finalist – Luciano Lejtman

For detailed captions and feedback from the competition judge, please visit The Independent Photographer’s website.

#6 Finalist – Sofia Brogi

For detailed captions and feedback from the competition judge, please visit The Independent Photographer’s website.

#7 Thaddäus Biberauer — 2nd Prize: $600

“Kathakali” — Kerala, India

In Kerala, near Munnar, we eagerly purchased tickets for a traditional Kathakali show, curious about what awaited us. As the performance unfolded on stage, we were entranced by the elaborate costumes and mesmerizing artwork.

#8 Finalist – Nicolas Castermans

For detailed captions and feedback from the competition judge, please visit The Independent Photographer’s website.

#9 Finalist – Syed Mahabubul Kader

For detailed captions and feedback from the competition judge, please visit The Independent Photographer’s website.

#10 Finalist – Andrea Peruzzi

For detailed captions and feedback from the competition judge, please visit The Independent Photographer’s website.

Patrick Penrose
