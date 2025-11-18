Discover Top 10 Breathtaking Images That Won The 2024 Travel Photography Awards

Discover the winners and finalists of The Independent Photographer’s 2024 Travel Photography Award, which were announced today.
This summer, we wanted to see images that communicate the life of a place in all its splendor and trigger our memories. Whatever the photographers’ subject may have been—Street, Portrait, Landscape, Documentary—we wanted to share their journey, visually and intellectually!
We’re delighted and honored to present the work of these exceptionally talented artists, which we firmly believe represents the best of today’s photography.
More info: independent-photo.com | Instagram | x.com | Facebook
#1 Finalist – Alessandro Bergamini
For detailed captions and feedback from the competition judge, please visit The Independent Photographer’s website.
Image source: independent photo
#2 Finalist – Barry Crosthwaite
For detailed captions and feedback from the competition judge, please visit The Independent Photographer’s website.
Image source: independent photo
#3 Andrew Newey — 1st Prize: $1000
“Supplies for Phugtal Monastery” — Ladakh, Northern India
Phugtal is a Buddhist monastery located in the remote Lungnak Valley in south-eastern Zanskar, in the Himalayan region of Ladakh, in Northern India. During the winter, when deep snow makes roads impassable, the frozen rivers in the Zanskar region are used to transport vital supplies to the remote monasteries.
Image source: independent photo
#4 David Keith Brown — 3rd Prize: $400
“Candid scene at Lake Taungthaman” — Amarapura, Myanmar
Early evening view of people boating on Lake Taungthaman from the U Bein Bridge, Amarapura, Myanmar. Taungthaman Lake is located in Amarapura near Mandalay, Myanmar. The famous U Bein Bridge spans across this lake. One of the most iconic sights in Amarapura, fishermen can be observed wading waist-deep in the muddy water in search of fish in this iconic landscape.
Image source: independent photo
#5 Finalist – Luciano Lejtman
For detailed captions and feedback from the competition judge, please visit The Independent Photographer’s website.
Image source: independent photo
#6 Finalist – Sofia Brogi
For detailed captions and feedback from the competition judge, please visit The Independent Photographer’s website.
Image source: independent photo
#7 Thaddäus Biberauer — 2nd Prize: $600
“Kathakali” — Kerala, India
In Kerala, near Munnar, we eagerly purchased tickets for a traditional Kathakali show, curious about what awaited us. As the performance unfolded on stage, we were entranced by the elaborate costumes and mesmerizing artwork.
Image source: independent photo
#8 Finalist – Nicolas Castermans
For detailed captions and feedback from the competition judge, please visit The Independent Photographer’s website.
Image source: independent photo
#9 Finalist – Syed Mahabubul Kader
For detailed captions and feedback from the competition judge, please visit The Independent Photographer’s website.
Image source: independent photo
#10 Finalist – Andrea Peruzzi
For detailed captions and feedback from the competition judge, please visit The Independent Photographer’s website.
Image source: independent photo
