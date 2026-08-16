Brazilian Wax Client Goes Viral After Revealing The Embarrassing Side Effect Salons Fail To Mention And The Chilling Name For It

Getting a Brazilian wax usually comes with smooth skin. But one woman online said there is another, much less glamorous side effect that people may not hear about before booking the appointment.
South Carolina content creator Sarah Baus recently warned her followers that removing the hair around your backside can make passing gas noticeably louder.
Her explanation quickly went viral, with people admitting they had experienced the same embarrassing problem.
“Silent farts are not a thing,” Baus joked.
A client revealed how her Brazilian wax made her fart much louder
Baus shared her warning with her large online following, telling people to think twice before assuming a Brazilian wax only comes with cosmetic changes.
“If you are going to get Brazilian wax. If your backside is about to get the hair ripped out, and you’re going to be as smooth as a baby’s b*tt, that’s awesome.”
Then came the part she said nobody had warned her about.
“Here’s the thing nobody tells you. Let’s talk physics.”
Baus explained that body hair can create some friction as gas passes through the area.
“When you pass gas, your b*tt hair gives some friction — it gives something for things to pass through.”
However, once the hair is removed, she said, there is nothing left to provide the same effect.
According to Baus, that means people who normally get away with quiet farts may suddenly find themselves making much more noise.
She even demonstrated the sound she claimed her cheeks made afterward.
“Whap-pop-pop-pop-pop-pow! That’s what your cheeks do, okay.”
The embarrassing discovery clearly wasn’t hers alone.
Other people also shared that they noticed something similar after getting waxed.
One person said, “Dude… I felt so uncomfortable with how loud EVERY. SINGLE. FART. was.”
Another said, “My farts have been putting my husband’s to shame since I started getting waxed.”
Someone else found a positive side to another part of the experience, writing, “But on the positive, that first p*o like a seal gliding down the ice.”
Another commenter even shared their own trick for dealing with the noise, “Little life hack for [bikini farts], if you cup and pull one [buttcheek] while you fart, there won’t be any noise because you’ve pulled away the part that makes noise.”
A salon expert shared there may be some logic behind the “bikini fart” theory
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Courtney Claghorn, founder of SUGARED + BRONZED, a specialty grooming salon with locations in New York, California, and other areas, told The Post that removing hair can leave the skin with more direct skin-to-skin contact.
She explained that this could potentially affect the sounds produced when gas passes through the area.
“Removing hair does leave you with smooth, bare skin, so I can understand the theory that increased skin-to-skin contact, especially when there’s moisture involved, could occasionally create some unexpected noises.”
However, Claghorn made it clear that this isn’t something she hears from most of her customers.
She said the majority of her clients have never complained about louder gas after waxing.
That means Baus’ experience may be real for her, but it shouldn’t be treated as a guaranteed side effect of every Brazilian wax.
Claghorn also offered a simple way to reduce friction and moisture if someone notices more noise after waxing.
“If increased skin-to-skin contact causes these sounds, keeping the area cool and dry and wearing loose, breathable underwear and clothing may help reduce the amount of friction and moisture between the skin.”
She also recommended giving the skin time to settle after the appointment.
“Once the skin has settled, a gentle, fragrance-free moisturizer can help keep bare skin comfortable without irritating the area.”
There’s another reason to give the area some space after a Brazilian.
“After a Brazilian, we recommend waiting at least 24 hours before getting intimate with a partner or 48 hours if you’re particularly prone to ingrown hairs.”
Apparently, a Brazilian wax removes much more hair than a regular bikini wax
For anyone who has never had one, a Brazilian wax is different from a basic bikini wax.
A regular bikini-line wax generally removes the hair that could show outside a swimsuit.
A bikini-full wax goes farther and removes hair from the front of the p*bic area, although you can choose to leave a strip, triangle, or square, per Healthline.
A Brazilian removes considerably more.
It can include hair from the front of the p*bic bone, around the external g*nitals, between the upper thighs, across the perineum, and around the a*us.
Clients can usually tell the technician whether they want everything removed or want to leave some hair in the front.
Riccardo Vespa/Pexels (Not the actual image)
The appointment generally takes around 30 minutes to an hour, depending on how much hair is being removed.
The technician first cleans the area and may apply an oil or powder to protect the skin.
The technician then applies and removes the wax in sections. Smaller strips may be used around more sensitive areas, while larger sections can be handled on the front.
Any hairs left behind can be removed with tweezers before the technician applies a soothing serum or cream.
The first Brazilian wax can hurt more than later appointments
Waxing isn’t exactly painless, and how much it hurts depends on a person’s pain tolerance, the amount of hair being removed, and the type of wax being used.
The first appointment is often the most uncomfortable.
Hard waxes are generally less painful than soft waxes, so people worried about pain may want to find a salon that uses hard wax.
A few things can also make the appointment easier.
Hair should generally be around ¼ inch long, roughly the length of a grain of rice, so the wax has something to grip.
If the hair is longer than about half an inch, lightly trimming it beforehand can help.
Moreover, gently exfoliating the area with a washcloth or buffing mitt a couple of days before the appointment may also help reduce the chance of ingrown hairs.
Avoid tanning for at least 24 hours before waxing because recently tanned skin can be more sensitive.
Alc*hol and caffeine may also make the experience more uncomfortable, so cutting back on both on the day of the appointment may help.
Finally, wear loose clothes and breathable cotton underwear to make the trip home more comfortable.
The normal side effects after waxing include redness, tenderness, small bumps, and itching
Redness, tenderness, itching, and small bumps can happen after a Brazilian wax and usually settle within about 24 hours.
A cool compress can help with tenderness, while a suitable hydrocortisone cream may help calm irritation.
People should also avoid scratching the area because doing so can cause additional irritation or tiny breaks in the skin.
The area needs some time to recover after the hair has been pulled from the root.
That is why experts recommend avoiding intimate activity for at least 24 hours after waxing.
Additionally, avoid strenuous exercise and soaking in water for at least a day.
A shower is generally fine, but a bath may irritate freshly waxed skin.
And if a few stray hairs start appearing, shaving them immediately isn’t a good idea because it can increase irritation and make future ingrown hairs more likely.
Waxing can also have benefits; however, it comes with risks
Darina Belonogova/Pexels (Not the actual image)
Beyond removing hair, waxing also acts as a form of physical exfoliation by taking away d*ad skin cells from the surface.
Because waxing pulls the hair out from the root, the hair that eventually grows back may feel softer and thinner.
With regular appointments, some people find their hair less noticeable and future waxing easier.
But waxing isn’t completely risk-free.
Skin can become irritated, and ingrown hairs are common enough to be a major complaint.
A 2016 study published in the University of California, San Francisco, suggested that p*bic hair removal may be linked to a higher risk of s*xually transmitted infections. However, more research is needed to understand that connection.
Waxing can create tiny breaks in the skin, which may make it easier for some infections to spread through skin-to-skin contact.
People taking certain medications should also speak with a doctor or professional before getting waxed.
Antibiotics, hormone treatments, hormonal birth control, oral acne medications such as Accutane, and topical retinoids can affect the skin’s sensitivity or strength.
“This was the best warning ever,” wrote one viewer
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