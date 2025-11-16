“What Brand Name Is Actually 100% Worth Spending More For?” (45 Answers)

In a world largely governed by consumerism, it may be hard to discern what purchases are really worth your money, and which ones are just your impulses talking.
Just pause for a moment. This year, shoppers spent a record $9.12 billion on Black Friday and another record $11.3 billion on Cyber Monday, making it the biggest online shopping day in history. This almost irresistible urge to buy things is created by smart selling strategies that largely play on our fears of missing out (who doesn’t like a good deal now and then!).
So how do we find rational ground in this buying craze? How do we measure what things we need and what we don’t, what’s worth our money and what’s not?
Well, this Ask Reddit thread may have some answers. “What brand name is actually 100% worth spending more for?” someone asked and people started sharing the splurges that, according to them, were totally worth their money.
#1
Faber-Castell
Image source: Ratafes, CharmaineZoe’s Marvelous Melange
#2
Pyrex glass cookware and food storage containers.
I’ve had cheaper things crack on me, lids break. But Pyrex lasts forever.
Image source: chefjenga, Dennis Harper
#3
I’m a frugal bastard but I swear by Dawn dish soap.
Image source: vsmack, whitneyEVEport
#4
In all honesty, tupperware.
My mom has some tupperware containers that are almost as old as me and they are still in good condition. It’s rare that I can find plastic containers that are even close in quality and durability.
Image source: Slish753, Phillip Pessar
#5
acme brand dynamite
Image source: Anon1776-1
#6
Crayola. Rose Art crayons have haunted me since I was a child! Till the day I pass.
Image source: TheJechtShot, Meaghan O’Neill
#7
Lego
Image source: howtoyouusereddit, Willis Lam
#8
Fiskars stuff: axes, shovels, hammers, but also scissors.
Image source: sebaska, Scott Lewis
#9
Toyota for anyone who drives their car into the ground. Maybe not so much if you lease.
Image source: scipper77, Stephen Andrews
#10
KitchenAid stand mixer. I’ve had mine for over 10 years now, use it at least once a week and takes a beating during Christmas time and it still works like a charm.
Image source: ochlee
#11
Q-tips.
I don’t know what all the other brands and generics are doing, but I swear their cotton to stick ratio is always off. Too pokey or too soft. Can’t be just me…
Image source: derekwilliamson, QuesterMark
#12
3M Post-It Notes.
Making an adhesive strong enough to stop the notes curling up at the edge and falling off, but weak enough that you can remove and replace them at will, seems to be outside the skill set of every other company.
Image source: emefluence
#13
Bra. I never had one fit me properly until I was fitted at Nordstrom and then handed a $60 bra with a size I didn’t know was even made and it fit like a glove and was comfortable AND it made my boobs look good.
Edit: Thank you to dimpletown for suggesting I edit this comment to add the brand, which is Natori, they make my 30DD “over the shoulder boulder holder”.
Image source: washgirl7980, Uliana Kopanytsia
#14
Philadelphia cream cheese!
Image source: Charliebeans108, Mike Mozart
#15
Corelle ware. That s**t is damn near indestructible and bonus it’s been around for forever so you often find it super cheap at thrift shops.
Image source: yaoiphobic
#16
Kerrygold salted butter
Edit: lol didn’t see this blowing up. Thanks for the upvotes and awards!
Image source: chimpdoctor
#17
Yeti. Friend’s brother is a firefighter and was called to put out a car fire. After it was extinguished, they found a Yeti with ice water still in it in the cup holder.
Image source: LiveMaineLobster
#18
Ziplock bags. F**k them store brands.
Image source: cullymama, Bora C
#19
Bounty paper towels
Edit: my highest upvoted comment is about…..paper towels? WTF Reddit
Image source: INTJ_dragonwarrior
#20
I always pay the little extra for a Bic lighter over the cheap transparent ones. They rarely break and they’re more ergonomic.
Image source: readaugkx
#21
Le Creuset Dutch oven.
Looks, performance, durability – should last you a lifetime if you look after it.
Image source: Kangar
#22
This will get downvoted but I bought my MacBook Pro in 2010 and it is still running fine. Before that I was going through toshiba and hp laptops every 2-3 years. In my case the MacBook has been the cheapest laptop I’ve ever had
Image source: boxedj
#23
Any of the top Toilet papers. Don’t skimp on s**t tissue. Your butt will thank you.
Image source: keywest8690
#24
Oxo. Kitchen utensils, housewares in general, their stuff is so intuitively made and well designed, and just looks great to boot. If they make a version of anything I need, I will always choose their brand over anyone else’s.
Image source: anon
#25
As a lefty, Zebra F-402 pens.
Fine point, no smear, no pressing hard to get a clean line. Since I discovered them I can’t go back to other ball point pens
Image source: jalopycat, strike-eagle
#26
A Swiss Army Knife. Use that baby everywhere.
Image source: KenKaniffLovesEminem
#27
Don’t cheap out on appliances.
I got a Bosch set for my washer/dryer and so far they’ve outlasted 3 sets of my father-in-law’s LGs, Samsungs, and another one I don’t remember. People complain appliances don’t last as long as they used to, and while I don’t disagree, it’s often because they buy the cheap models.
Image source: eclips1st, Mike King
#28
Stanley stainless steel vacuum/thermos bottles. I have one that holds a 12-cup pot of coffee that I bought at a neighbor’s estate sale 30 years ago and it was probably 20 years old then. It still works exactly as promised.
I did have trouble cleaning the coffee crud out of the bottom of it until I saw a Heloise Hint on this: Fill it about 1/3 full of hot tap water and drop in about 4 denture-cleaning tablets and let it sit overnight. You wouldn’t believe how clean it is after that treatment!
Wow! I had no idea this would take off line this. Thank you! I thought you want to have a look at my old Stanley:
[Stanley Vacuum Bottle/thermos](https://imgur.com/gallery/38TZfG1)
Image source: sopsychcase
#29
Pilot G2 Pens
Image source: uninc4life2010
#30
Coca-Cola. Unbranded coke is just meh.
Image source: alemancio99
#31
According to my wife, Feminine products that aren’t name brand either don’t function well or are extremely uncomfortable. Having a more comfortable time during that part of the month is far superior to using uncomfortable products to make it twice as bad. (Her words, not mine.)
To add: I’m 33 and been with my wife since we were in high school. I’ve purchased a lot of these products myself, even when I was first dating her. It’s either being a paper or cardboard insert that is rough/uncomfortable or the cotton is just not safe and doesn’t stay together as it should (as a few have stated here as well). This is mostly from store or off brands at Fred Meyer (Kroger) as that’s where we’ve always shopped, or the occasional Safeway trip. We don’t have any Walmart or Costcos near us so we have no idea how their brands are.
Image source: NogEggz, Karolina Grabowska
#32
As a teacher, Expo whiteboard markers
Image source: megabeano
#33
Zippo lighters
Amazing quality. Lifetime guarantee with a no questions asked repair or replacement policy. You can find a broken one randomly on the street, mail it to them and they will repair or replace it.
A zippo lighter will last generations.
For anyone interested but doesn’t like using lighter fluid. Zippo now makes inserts for both butane and electric arc lighters.
https://www.zippo.com/collections/lighter-inserts
Image source: LordVic
#34
Reese cups.
Image source: Doom4104
#35
Corelle dishware. It’s sleek, durable and lightweight.
It’s basically the kevlar of dishes
Image source: stipo42
#36
Ticonderoga pencils >>>>
i’ll write a whole 10 page essay by hand with one of those babies
Image source: EatA**ForTheHallPass
#37
Makita, never let me down
Image source: joe-from-illawong
#38
Any paints. House paint, car, boat, trains and planes. Usually the higher the cost, the better the paint. Love Sherwin Williams “Emerald” products as house paint.
Image source: TooRational101, gbrazzill
#39
Michelin high-performance tires – long-lasting tread, quiet, excellent traction.
Image source: Back2Bach
#40
Birkenstock sandals
Image source: jeephead1969
#41
Pretty much anything made in America, Japan, or Germany is going to be better quality that all the Chinese c**p being sold on Amazon. Everything from kitchen knives to cars. Of course you’ll pay a premium since they aren’t made with slave labor.
Image source: Pineapple_Massacre
#42
Miele vacuums
Image source: basicbiatch247
#43
Not a brand but the golden rule for tools. Buy the cheap one first. If it breaks buy the expensive one. If the expensive one breaks buy a few of the cheap ones.
Image source: Dogsinabathtub
#44
Duluth Trading Company (especially for underwear). There was a half off sale a while back and I got enough that I never have to wear other brands.
Image source: Grombrindal18
#45
Bosch appliances
Image source: Ok-Chance-6887
