I Create Brand Logos By Combining Two Elements

by

A brand identity is always made based on the brand essence and core values or its defined by name. In this project, a set of brand icons is portrayed with a combination of two main elements, that stands for a unique pursued images. These icons will communicate thoughtful supreme designs blended with an ideal and minimalist set up in a consistent way.

More info: behance.net

#1 Bird Vision

#2 Elewine

#3 Fox Garage

#4 Fox Love

#5 Owl Rider

#6 Flight Kid Express

#7 Penguin Love

#8 Hippo Gamer

#9 Bear Wine

#10 Skull Quotes

#11 Rabbit Family

#12 Dog Family

#13 Horse Pizza

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
