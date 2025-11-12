I Create Brand Logos By Combining Two Elements

A brand identity is always made based on the brand essence and core values or its defined by name. In this project, a set of brand icons is portrayed with a combination of two main elements, that stands for a unique pursued images. These icons will communicate thoughtful supreme designs blended with an ideal and minimalist set up in a consistent way.
More info: behance.net
#1 Bird Vision
#2 Elewine
#3 Fox Garage
#4 Fox Love
#5 Owl Rider
#6 Flight Kid Express
#7 Penguin Love
#8 Hippo Gamer
#9 Bear Wine
#10 Skull Quotes
#11 Rabbit Family
#12 Dog Family
#13 Horse Pizza
